The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

All About Photo is proud to present its September Solo Exhibition, Rural Life in the Hudson Valley, featuring the work of photographer Susan Anthony. This long-term documentary project invites us to step into the daily lives of individuals and families in upstate New York, offering an intimate portrait of a rural community often overlooked.
Through authentic portraits and meaningful encounters, Anthony highlights connection, tradition, and the enduring spirit of small-town life.
#1 Daisy And The Pigs By Susan Anthony
#2 Riding With The Hunt By Susan Anthony
#3 Sarah With Rhubarb Cleaner By Susan Anthony
#4 Leave The Cats Alone By Susan Anthony
#5 Doll By Susan Anthony
#6 Clothesline By Susan Anthony
#7 Frantz By Susan Anthony
#8 Charlie’s Bike Shop By Susan Anthony
#9 Chicken Coop By Susan Anthony
#10 Pond On A Foggy Afternoon By Susan Anthony
#11 Terri By Susan Anthony
#12 Maureen At The Book Barn By Susan Anthony
#13 Amber And Ryan By Susan Anthony
#14 Aj On His Horse By Susan Anthony
#15 Emily’s Farm By Susan Anthony
#16 Sarah By Susan Anthony
#17 Riddle By Susan Anthony
#18 Screened In Porch By Susan Anthony
#19 Training The Hounds By Susan Anthony
