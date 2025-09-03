The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

by

All About Photo is proud to present its September Solo Exhibition, Rural Life in the Hudson Valley, featuring the work of photographer Susan Anthony. This long-term documentary project invites us to step into the daily lives of individuals and families in upstate New York, offering an intimate portrait of a rural community often overlooked.

Through authentic portraits and meaningful encounters, Anthony highlights connection, tradition, and the enduring spirit of small-town life.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Daisy And The Pigs By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#2 Riding With The Hunt By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#3 Sarah With Rhubarb Cleaner By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#4 Leave The Cats Alone By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#5 Doll By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#6 Clothesline By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#7 Frantz By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#8 Charlie’s Bike Shop By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#9 Chicken Coop By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#10 Pond On A Foggy Afternoon By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#11 Terri By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#12 Maureen At The Book Barn By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#13 Amber And Ryan By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#14 Aj On His Horse By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#15 Emily’s Farm By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#16 Sarah By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#17 Riddle By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#18 Screened In Porch By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

#19 Training The Hounds By Susan Anthony

The Heart Of Hudson Valley’s Rural Communities In 19 Photos By Susan Anthony

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 20 Most Popular TV Shows of 2017 So Far
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2017
The Red Hood Fan Series Season 3 Allows Fans to Help Out on Kickstarter
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2019
Scorpion
Scorpion Season 2 Episode 11 Review: “The Old College Try”
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2015
“Personal Investigation”: Hilarious Meme Frenzy After Evangelical Pastor Caught Cross-Dressing
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Season 2 Episode 4 Review: “Red Crone”
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2015
Cosplayers Ginny Di and Christina Dark Love to Tease Spider-Man
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.