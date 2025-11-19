50 Wholesome Pics Of Rescued Pets Discovering Love, One Paw At A Time (September Edition)

The sound of a baby’s hearty laugh and an adorable pet photo can bring instant joy to someone’s day. This list is about the latter as we return for our monthly edition of snapshots featuring adopted pets.
If you’re feeling down, expect your frown to turn upside down. You’ll get the usual wholesome and heartwarming content showing lovable puppies and kitties finding a new home. Just the same, you’ll get your needed dose of the warm and fuzzies, which is always a beautiful thing.
We’ve sourced these pictures from different corners of the internet. Scroll down to the bottom and enjoy the cuteness overload with each one.
#1 I Adopted A 16 Yr Old Cat. She’d Been At The Shelter For 6 Years!!!
Image source: Scout_Erin
#2 Madlad Staff Member
Image source: Green____cat
#3 My Girl Jinx! She’s All Teefies
Image source: Carmelioz
#4 Ziggy Before And After Being Rescued
Image source: littlecatslost
#5 Just Rescued Our 1st Hound, He’s 14 Yo
Image source: Advn2rGirl
#6 My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat
Image source: mildpandemic
#7 Husband Went To Pet Store For Dog Food, Adopted Cat
Image source: khrayzeelady
#8 This Is Finn. Rescued And Finally Adopted!
Image source: Character_Box_5491
#9 It’s Upsetting That Senior Cats Are Often Overlooked For Adoption :( 11 And 12 Years Young
Image source: RockyRoadsRescue
#10 My Wife Who Was Going To “Tolerate” A Cat For My Sake
Image source: That_GareBear
#11 Adopting This Boy From The Shelter
Image source: dunsets
#12 I Decided To Adopt Them Both Together!
Image source: misskar_
#13 My Newly Adopted Kitten, Merlin
Image source: irulemilkarmy
#14 My Female Cat Adopted My New Kittens On Day One
Image source: Seungkwans_carpet
#15 Rescued Her Mom A Few Weeks Ago. Thought She Was Fat
Image source: yungpharaohfr
#16 Rescued Her Yesterday
Image source: emmy_kitten
#17 We Adopted Boots This Weekend
Image source: Tense_Bear
#18 Say Hi To My Boys! :d
Image source: Imaginary_You332
#19 Adopted A New Cat, She Likes To Go For Rides In My Purse
Image source: Juicy_Q_
#20 As A Newly Cat Parent, I Wanted To Share My Baby, Butters
Image source: HumanDumpsterFire_
#21 Just Adopted This Handsome Man, Newt
Image source: nataliemitchxo
#22 My Dogs Adopted A Cat
Image source: 3ung_
#23 Proof You Should Adopt Litter-Mates
Image source: princesspuneta
#24 I Adopted This Cat Today For My Boy It Is A Wonder
Image source: AnastasiaChann
#25 Meet Dave!
Image source: jenniecide1
#26 4 Days Ago I Rescued Luffy From The Street, And He’s Already Like This, I Think He’s Comfortable, Hahaha
Image source: mariia_moon
#27 My Julia
Image source: HinSoCal
#28 Just Adopted This Young Man
Image source: PristineAlbatross988
#29 Our New Family Member
Image source: cat_jks
#30 Adopted A Kitten
Image source: Block_Chords
#31 This Boy Made Me Into A Cat Person
Image source: TAZfromTilray
#32 Went In To Foster A Litter Of Kittens And Ended Up Adopting A Senior Sweetie On Tuesday
Image source: TrollsNeedLoveT00
#33 Heard A Crying Kitten, Investigated. She Ran Right Up To Me
Image source: Pandepon
#34 Our Blind Long Haired Frenchie We Adopted
Image source: MichaelJWolf
#35 Myself & My Partner Adopted Our First Cat Yesterday!
Image source: xJam3zz07
#36 Feel Like We Need A Mature, Distinguished Name For This Guy We Just Adopted
Image source: StopSayingPump
#37 My Husband And I Adopted Our First Corgi Over The Weekend
Image source: GamerDudeJustin91st
#38 Abandoned Train Cat Needs A Name That Suits Him!
Image source: Mysterious-Tax7099
#39 Became The New Owner Of This Sweet Boy Who Was Rescued From The Streets Today. For The Life Of Me I Cannot Think Of A Name That Feels “Right” So Plz Help Me!
Image source: JustaLetMeSleep
#40 George, 7 Months Old
Image source: Spare-Guest-8420
#41 This Kitty Randomly Showed Up At My House Today. I’ve Been Adopted
Image source: StumbleFish25
#42 I Recently Adopted This Cat
Image source: Key_Positive_9187
#43 Rescued This Little Thing Today After A Few Days Of Trying To Grab It From A Construction Site Near Work. I’ve Never Seen Cats Sit Like This? Vet Appointment Tomorrow!
Image source: triangletalks
#44 My Girlfriend Found And Saved An Orange Cat
Image source: Dry_Discount7762
#45 Never Thought I’d Ever Be A Cat Owner But On An Empty Lot Where I Walk My Dogs This Little Man Came Up To Me For Pets
Image source: CurlyThePoodle
#46 I Adopted This King Because His Gaze Caught My Attention,what Should I Name It?
Image source: Devilishhkitty
#47 We Just Adopted This Little Girl From The Shelter. Please Help Us Name Her!
Image source: Helmingas
#48 I Recently Adopted A Street Cat. He’s Adjusting Well To His New Home, But His Fur Is Still A Bit Rough From His Time On The Streets. I Want To Make Sure He Gets The Right Food To Help His Coat Become Soft And Shiny
Image source: NoraMystique
#49 Rescue Babies!
Image source: SpaceHats808
#50 A Bearded Dragon I Adopted Today
Image source: midnight_meat_market
Follow Us