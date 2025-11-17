Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

Recently, a 24-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.
In a post that amassed 8.5k upvotes and 1.8k comments, she explained that last month, she made her signature homemade lasagna for her girlfriend. “I spent a lot of money on the ingredients and then more than half of the day making the herb-infused fresh pasta dough, the ragu, etc…”
However, unlike many others who tried the dish, her girlfriend was not impressed. So the next time the GF asked for lasagna again, she was served a different version.
A woman tells her girlfriend her signature homemade lasagna tastes cheap, so she is served a different version of it the next time
Image credits: Kristine Tumanyan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwawaymomslasagna
Lasagna is a layered pasta dish that is often cooked in the oven; it is topped with cheese and stuffed with meat between its layers. It can come in many different forms, whether it is straight from a can or prepared fresh using different ingredients such as noodles, meat, cottage cheese, peppers, spices, and more.
The dish is believed to have originated in the Italian city of Naples during the Middle Ages. There are various theories about the word “lasagna”, such as the Latin lasanum for “cooking pot,” or the ancient Greek and Roman laganum for “flat piece of bread”. Stil today, variations of the name persist in Italy, for example, sagne or lagana.
The author also happily shared her signature lasagna recipe
Psychologists find that, over time, feeling grateful boosts happiness and fosters both physical and psychological health, even among those already struggling with mental health problems.
Moreover, studies show that practicing gratitude curbs the use of words expressing negative emotions and shifts inner attention away from such negative emotions as resentment and envy, minimizing the possibility of ruminating, which is a hallmark of depression.
Many people expressed their support for the author
Follow Us