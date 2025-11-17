Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

by

Recently, a 24-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.

In a post that amassed 8.5k upvotes and 1.8k comments, she explained that last month, she made her signature homemade lasagna for her girlfriend. “I spent a lot of money on the ingredients and then more than half of the day making the herb-infused fresh pasta dough, the ragu, etc…”

However, unlike many others who tried the dish, her girlfriend was not impressed. So the next time the GF asked for lasagna again, she was served a different version.

A woman tells her girlfriend her signature homemade lasagna tastes cheap, so she is served a different version of it the next time

Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

Image credits: Kristine Tumanyan (not the actual photo)

Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

Image credits: throwawaymomslasagna

Lasagna is a layered pasta dish that is often cooked in the oven; it is topped with cheese and stuffed with meat between its layers. It can come in many different forms, whether it is straight from a can or prepared fresh using different ingredients such as noodles, meat, cottage cheese, peppers, spices, and more.

The dish is believed to have originated in the Italian city of Naples during the Middle Ages. There are various theories about the word “lasagna”, such as the Latin lasanum for “cooking pot,” or the ancient Greek and Roman laganum for “flat piece of bread”. Stil today, variations of the name persist in Italy, for example, sagne or lagana.

The author also happily shared her signature lasagna recipe

Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

Psychologists find that, over time, feeling grateful boosts happiness and fosters both physical and psychological health, even among those already struggling with mental health problems.

Moreover, studies show that practicing gratitude curbs the use of words expressing negative emotions and shifts inner attention away from such negative emotions as resentment and envy, minimizing the possibility of ruminating, which is a hallmark of depression.

Many people expressed their support for the author

Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time
Woman Mocks GF’s Signature Lasagna, Gets Insulted After She Serves Her A Premade One The Next Time

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Grandma Peacefully Drifts Off Out To Sea On An Iceberg After Deciding To Take Pics On It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Revisiting One Tree Hill
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2013
30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
77 Funny Insomnia Memes For When Your Brain Won’t Just Shut Up And Cooperate
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Why The Show “Away” Doesn’t Need Another Season
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2020
Woman Can’t Make Loan Payments Because She Needs To Get Away From An Abusive Partner And This Loan Counselor Helps Her Out
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.