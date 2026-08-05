Wi Ha-joon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Wi Ha-joon
August 5, 1991
Soando, Wando County, South Korea
35 Years Old
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Who Is Wi Ha-joon?
Wi Ha-joon is a South Korean actor and model known for his charismatic screen presence and versatile performances across genres. His ability to convey both intensity and warmth resonates with audiences.
He achieved global recognition as police officer Hwang Jun-ho in the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, a role that significantly boosted his international profile. Fans quickly noted his compelling portrayal.
Early Life and Education
Born as Wi Hyun-yi, Wi Ha-joon grew up on the island of Soando in South Jeolla Province, where his family managed an abalone farm. This rural upbringing instilled a strong work ethic.
His early interest in performance led him to pursue a formal education at Sungkyul University, majoring in theatre and film. He developed foundational acting techniques before his professional debut.
Notable Relationships
Wi Ha-joon currently maintains a private personal life, with no officially confirmed relationships. He has been rumored to be dating model and actress Eugene Jung, though neither party has addressed the speculation.
The actor has no children, and his focus remains primarily on his burgeoning acting career. He has not publicly confirmed any partners since these earlier rumors.
Career Highlights
Wi Ha-joon’s breakthrough arrived with his role as the tenacious police officer Hwang Jun-ho in Netflix’s acclaimed Squid Game series. This performance garnered him international fame and critical attention worldwide.
Beyond his defining role, Wi has showcased versatility in films like Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and the series Little Women. He was also named one of GQ Korea’s Men of the Year in 2022.
Signature Quote
“I want to hear people say, ‘You can always count on Wi Ha Joon’s acting.’”
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