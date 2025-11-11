I Stitch My Illustrations Into Quirky Hoop Art And Accessories

I’m a self-taught stitcher and I’ve been stitching since 2014.
I use various hand embroidery techniques, and I love to make different kind of works – from embroidered miniature landscapes to embroidered Peter Pan collars.
More info: baobap.bigcartel.com | Instagram
#1 A Night In The Haunted Forest
I made this for a girl and for her cat.
#2 A Miniature Scene From The Movie ‘Spirited Away’
#3 Some Of My Miniature Landscapes
#4 A Friendship Between Worlds Peter Pan Collar
#5 Cottage Scenery
Those miniature landscapes may be small pieces but at least 7 hours of craftsmanship went into that piece if you ever wonder!
#6 Cactusland
#7 Mini Space Earrings
If you want answers, look at the stars!
#8 Mini Kitty Paws
#9 Bunnyman’s Trip Purse
#10 Moonlight Banjoist
This was a comission pet portrait work and I wrote a little rhyme for this one:
Every moony night, he plays his sushi banjo under the moonlight.
He plays it so good his rythm is so tight, even dead bunnymen raise from their graves and start to dance.
#11 Zora’s Garden
A commision piece from 2015.
#12 Flower Collar Pins
#13 Haunted Pond
A pond that IS protected by dead rokurokubis.
#14 Cactus
#15 Parrots
#16 Cosmos Peter Pan Collar
This collar is full of planets and stars that are all embroidered by hand.
#17 A Miniature Cactusland
#18 Healthy Fruits Purse
#19 Collar Pins
#20 Nocturnal Creatures
#21 Bottlecap Fruit Pins
#22 Fireflies Walk With Me
#23 Life In A Drop Of The Seawater Coin Purse
#24 Autumn Landscape
#25 A Miniature Scene From The Movie ‘Moonrise Kingdom’
#26 The Goddess
#27 Tiny Cactusland
#28 Florals Or Planets?
#29 Bottlecap Scenery
Follow Us