Why X-Men’s Storm Should’ve Gotten Her Own Movie

Arguably, the most underutilized character in the entire X-Men live-action canon is Ororo Munroe aka Storm. At the very least, Jean’s lover boy (Cyclops) is given an arc and the other central characters are given something decent to do, but Storm in the X-Men films is just…there. She mainly uses her powers and not much else. Understandably, it’s nearly impossible to focus on every single mutant displayed in the live-action films; however, one of the biggest misses in the films is that the X-Men team dynamic isn’t truly explored. Just like Rogue, Logan, or Cyclops, there’s so much rich potential for the character of Storm that it sucks that she’s mostly on the sidelines. It’s more insulting that an Academy Award-winning actress isn’t given any meat to chew on.
Munroe is one of the original X-Men who made her debut in the Giant-Size X-Men #1 issue back in May 1975. Storm is a descendant of an ancient line of African priestesses who all have white hair, blue eyes, and the potential to wield magic. Like many heroes, Storm has a tragic story regarding her parents, with the original version stating that her mother and father were killed after a bombing in an Arab-Israeli Conflict after a plane crashed into their home. If you’ve never read any of the comics (or animated shows) then you wouldn’t know a thing about the origins of the character. Storm’s origins are barely explained in the films. Her psyche isn’t given much focus nor is there a reason why or how she became one of the teachers at Charles Xavier’s school of the gifted. Munroe has a truly unique backstory that can go in many directions if it’s done properly. To explore the X-Men’s culture and history of magic can tap into an unseen world of the X-Men universe and liven a place that’s been shielded due to the constant focus on Wolverine, Charles Xavier, Jean Grey, and Magneto. More importantly, it highlights a different culture that’s rarely seen in superhero films. The success of Black Panther is not due to the fact that we’re finally putting the focus on a Black comic book hero, but because we’re being introduced to a world that’s outside of the traditional comic book world.
I don’t mean to get political but showcasing more diverse characters can really enliven the superhero market and expand a universe that often feels closed off. Guardians of the Galaxy became a hit because there was something exciting and fresh about following the adventures of a snarky raccoon and a talking tree. Deadpool introduced a grittier and darker landscape with a protagonist who’s moral code doesn’t follow the others in the Marvel or DC live-action films. FX’s Legion expanded on the X-Men world by focusing on a small-time character that allowed the show to get extremely intimate with its source material and showcase just how bold, original, and weird the world of X-Men can get. The story of Ororo Munroe has a chance to shake-up the superhero genre and create something daring that’s unlike anything seen in the world of Marvel. That’s why it’s so frustrating that an Oscar winner was cast in a role that didn’t require much in terms of character depth or development. In fact, if you took out Storm from the live-action films, her absence wouldn’t affect the films much. Sure, she has some important moments, but nothing in vein of saving the world from the Dark Phoenix or trying to recruit a misguided and dangerously powerful mutant to the team. Monroe isn’t an interesting character because of her powers itself. Any normal human being can shoot thunder out of their fingertips. It’s the fact that she comes from a family who’s immersed in the world of magic and her life in Cairo, Egypt, especially as an Orphan following the death of her parents.
There will be another X-Men film, the only question is when. Hopefully, the next generation of movies puts more focus on the team dynamic of the X-Men instead of singling out only one character to simply focus on. Granted, the likelihood of going deep into the history of Storm or any X-Men character is slim, but it will at least change the approach of the previous live action movies. Storm deserves better and it’s a shame that Fox didn’t truly get the most out of their deep roster full of mutants. She’s just one of the underdeveloped heroes who hasn’t been used properly in the X-Men canon, but hopefully there’s an expansion of the X-Men universe with the original mutant being one of the focal points.