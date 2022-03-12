Home
Television
WWE
Why The Intercontinental Championship Is Worthless In 2022

Why The Intercontinental Championship Is Worthless In 2022

1 min ago

WWE Sami Zayn

So, Sami Zayn is now the new Intercontinental Champion. That’s coming off a 189-title reign from Shinsuke Nakamura, who essentially did nothing with the belt except hold it as an accessory. That’s not the former Intercontinental Champions’ fault. There was nothing wrong with Nakamura, but the company clearly didn’t know what to do with him. Sami Zayn can actually make an excellent champion. Perhaps one of the best title holders of all time. The problem isn’t the talent per se. The reason that the Intercontinental title has essentially been worthless for the past decade-plus is due to the fact that the company hasn’t booked the belt in a meaningful manner for a long time. And there’s been a decent number of champions in the past several years. However, none of them have reached the heights that the likes of Chris Jericho, Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart, The Rock, Triple H or even The Miz has.

Who could forget the classic ladder match Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon? Or even The Rock and Triple H? The Intercontinental title represented what the future held for the company as a whole. The reason guys like Rock, Triple, Razor Ramon, or Randy Orton held the belts in the first place was to prepare them for the main event scene. Now, not every man or woman who’s held the belt ended up being elevated into the main event scene, but the point is that the championship always felt important because it was treated as something major. Unforgettable feuds came out of these guys wearing this belt, which is why it has such a rich history. These days, it appears that WWE could care less about the Intercontinental title and their mid-card in general.

There’s no shortage of great matches that have taken place in the last decade when it comes to the Intercontinental Championship. Has anyone truly been elevated because of the belt? Apollo Crews is stuck down in RAW jobbing left and right since he dropped the belt to Nakamura. Jeff Hardy and Braun Strowman are gone from the company. Big E. got a temporary boost from holding the belt, but what memorable feuds did he have when he was holding it? One of the main reasons that Big E’s WWE title reign was a failure is due to the fact that his character never developed past his New Day antics. Big E was too goofy of a champion; thus, it was hard to take him seriously as the top dog. Big E has the power to be a serious character when he’s allowed to be. His feud with the Bludgeon Brothers in 2018 proved that notion. Following the attack on Kofi and Woods, the former WWE Champion was forced to team with Jimmy Uso and he came down with such a serious demeanor. No jokes or New Day antics. Because the company failed to anything with Big E. as Intercontinental Champion that allowed his character to grow and organically get off with the WWE audience, fans just didn’t buy into him as a singles star. Of course, the horrendous booking for both reigns is the ultimate culprit.

But Shinsuke Nakamura’s title reign was a nail in the coffin. Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best IWGP Intercontinental Champions of all time. That’s because New Japan Pro-Wrestling developed his character and booked him against memorable opponents. It isn’t just the champions itself, it’s the division around the title. Wrestlers just exist in the mid card without a defined character or much motivation. There doesn’t seem to be a fight to be the next IC title holder. WWE’s formula usually goes like this: Champion loses non-title match. Challenger gets championship match. Wash, rinse, and repeat. Rarely are their intimate or personal stories surrounding the potential opponent for the IC belt. WWE’s mid-card has been stuck in limbo for years and the only time the company gives it a decent amount of respect is when a top name like John Cena or Seth Rollins would hold the belt. It’s not too late for the company to change course and make the title mean something again. It’s not just about great matches or holding the belt for a lengthy period of time. It’s about crafting memorable feuds that remind people why the title was such a prestigous belt 20 years ago. Vince McMahon needs to start showing some love to guys not named Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Sami Zayn has all the tools to be one of the best Intercontinental Champions of all time. Let’s hope the company gives him that chance to be.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
WWE Sami Zayn
Why The Intercontinental Championship Is Worthless In 2022
Why Ratcatcher 2 Deserves Her Own Spin-Off
The Boys diabolical compare the boys season every episode detailed
Billy Butcher Might Duke It Out With Homelander In Season 3 Of The Boys
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
A List of Stoner Movies That You Kind of Have to See
Movie Review: Slapface
Movie Review: Roh
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Ghostbusters Stay Puft
Ghostbusters 4 Needs Ernie Hudson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zuleyka Rivera
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kodi Smit-McPhee
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio