Why Mysterio Probably Won’t Be In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio actually dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I’ll just come right out and say that I really think that he isn’t dead. And you know what? Even if he is truly dead, then that doesn’t matter. I mean, come on, after learning what we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home, I think we can now safely assume that anything can happen. Not only does that include dead characters, but dead characters from other universes. And when it comes to Spider-Man, his long list of rogues always come back to haunt him. And when they do, they have a tendency to team up and gang up on him. That’s evidently true after watching the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Speaking of that, I think we can expect Sony to finally deliver on the Sinister Six. No Way Home seems to be brining in multiple villains from two different Spider-Verses, but they seem one villain short to form the Sinister Six. I very much would like to see that, although I’m a bit skeptical on a movie for them. But if we’re talking about the Sinister Six, we have to talk about Mysterio. It’s not just the fact that he’s one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies, but he’s one of the original members of the Sinister Six.
So No Way Home will bring in multiple Spider-Man villains, but it seems they won’t bring in villains from the actual MCU. So far, we’ll be seeing Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, and the Sandman from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. If that’s not enough, we’ll be getting Electro and the Lizard from the Marc Webb Spider-Man movies. All Spider-Man villains that we’ve seen before in Spider-Man movies separate from the MCU. Where does that leave the Spider-Man villains set in the MCU itself? We’ll only know until after we see the movie. Oh boy, it comes out next week and I’m still getting goosebumps. But we should still be thinking about the status of Mysterio. He’s the second major villain Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has faced in his movies. The first is Michael Keaton’s Vulture, except his villain is evidently alive and well. In fact, we’ll be seeing the Vulture once again in the Morbius movie next month. His presence in that movie does raise some questions. For one, we have to know how far the Multiverse will stretch and if Vulture is crossing over. That would be setting up for another villain team up and I wonder if Mysterio will be a part of that. If he isn’t, then that would be a big missed opportunity, which is why I don’t believe he is dead.
Now the last time we saw Mysterio, he seemingly died after one of his own drones inadvertently shot him. He made one final attempt to kill Peter, but to no avail, and once Peter regained control of EDITH, he made sure if his supposed death wasn’t an illusion. So EDITH confirmed that all illusions are down, but we have to remember that Mysterio is a master of deception and not just illusions. And even after his supposed “death”, his accomplice took a hard drive from his computer and escaped from his van. He was responsible for controlling the mechanics behind Mysterio’s illusions, even before he acquired control of EDITH. And this is the same guy who failed to meet Obadiah Stane’s expectations on miniaturizing the arc reactor and was cursed out. He was a crucial member of Mysterio’s crew and his top technician. If he escaped, then that’s probably not the end of Mysterio.
We know what happened after Mysterio supposedly died. His fleeing accomplice released the footage of his boss revealing the secret identity of Spider-Man. Does he have something else that can further compromise Peter Parker? It’s possible, but if Mysterio was already planning on revealing Spider-Man’s identity, then that tells you he always thinks ahead. In fact, it’s very possible that he predicted that Spider-Man was going to stop him. Even in defeat, he still managed to snatch the victory by ruining Peter Parker’s life. So if Mysterio really is dead, then what happened to his body? Does is sound like I’m overthinking this? Hey, that’s the fun of fan speculation. My point is, this villain is the master of illusions and evidently an even greater master of deception. That’s a crucial fact to keep in mind, because it could mean that Mysterio is very much alive. Before the details of No Way Home was released, I originally thought that the alive Mysterio was going to be working behind the scenes and hiring mercenaries to hunt down Spider-Man. That would’ve have been a good twist, but this honestly does much better. We all know who is actually returning for a glorious comeback, don’t we?
Anyway, with all the villains coming to No Way Home, I don’t think there’s room for Mysterio. It looks like No Way Home intends to bring in villains from separate universes to emphasize on the emergence of the Multiverse. It also gives a new and exciting challenge for this more rookie Spider-Man. If Michael Keaton’s Vulture won’t be appearing in No Way Home, then I guarantee you Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio won’t return. However, I also believe that doesn’t mean he won’t return in the future. Mysterio is just too great of a villain for Sony to forget. Where and when can he make his return? We don’t know how Tom Holland will keep being Spider-Man, but Sony clearly wants to rebuild their Spider-Verse. No matter what direction they go in, there should be a spot for Mysterio. And yes, it does look like they still want to pursue the Sinister Six movie. They probably don’t have to use the original line-up, but Mysterio would still be a great addition. At the very least, we could learn if he is actually dead in No Way Home. If he isn’t dead, this could be his chance to crossover into another universe and meet another Spider-Man.
What are your thoughts, Spider-Man fans?