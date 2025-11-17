Why Do Dogs Dig In Their Beds? Vet’s Explanation

If you’re a dog lover and have noticed your pet digging in their bed, you may be wondering why they do it. As pet parents, understanding these behaviors helps us care for them properly.
So, why do dogs dig in their beds? From natural instincts to seeking comfort, there are several reasons why dogs do this. By learning why dogs dig in their beds, we can create a nurturing environment that meets their needs.
So, let’s dive in and uncover the mysteries behind this common canine behavior!
Natural instinct: Why do dogs dig at their beds before lying down?
Dogs have a natural instinct to dig, and this can be traced to them being descendants of wild dogs. In the wild, dogs may dig for many reasons including comfort, hunting, and denning instinct. While domesticated dogs no longer dig for survival, they still have the instinct.
According to Veterinarians.org, instinctive behaviors such as digging, are passed down through genetics and usually a result of what that specific breed of dogs was made to do.
Reasons dogs dig in their beds
Image credits: Jamie Street.
Natural Instinct to dig
Most times, when dogs scratch their beds, they’re just being dogs! Dogs dig in their beds because digging is normal behavior. It’s their way of fine-tuning their beds for ultimate comfort, kind of like how we fluff our pillows.
Marking Territory
Natural instinct isn’t the only reason dogs dig their beds. Our fur buds are also likely to mark their territory by digging. Dogs have scent glands in their paws commonly known as apocrine glands. According to Hills Pet Nutrition, these glands are located all over every dog’s body. They help contain scent pheromones that help dogs identify one another.
In digging the bed, they’re essentially saying, “This is my spot.”
Comfort and Security
When a dog is digging in bed, it’s usually trying to make itself feel comfy. Dogs like to use their paws to adjust their bedding, so it’s all nice and snug for them. This behavior goes way back to your dog’s digging instincts. Their ancestors in the wild had to dig to make a cozy nest for safety.
So basically, when your dog does some digging in its bed, it wants to create the perfect comfortable spot. Digging helps them create a secure cocoon to feel protected. Plus, it helps them release some energy and feel settled before peacefully sleeping.
Other reasons why a dog may scratch around the bed include boredom, anxiety, hiding toys, exercise, cooling, and many more.
Factors that influence dog’s scratching in bed
Image credits: Roberto Nickson.
Breed Tendencies
Digging and scratching at their bed is something that all dogs seem to do. All dogs have the instinct to dig, it’s just part of who they are. Yet, some specific dog breeds are more likely to dig than others.
Breeds that were historically bred to dig for various purposes, such as hunting small game, are usually prone to digging and scratching the bed. These include Terriers, basset hounds, dachshunds, Australian Terriers, beagles, and many more.
Age
We know puppies and adolescent dogs for their playful and energetic nature. Behaviors like digging are usually ways for dogs of this age group to explore. This behavior usually diminishes as they mature and learn appropriate behaviors.
Physical health of the dog
In some cases, digging may be a sign of underlying health issues. Conditions like allergies, arthritis, or skin irritations could cause your dog to dig the bed. This behavior is often a natural instinct for female dogs to prepare their bed or den for relaxation or for giving birth and nesting. Consulting with a veterinarian can help identify and address these issues.
According to Dr Haug, if an elderly dog keeps digging a lot before resting, or a dog has a notable change in its napping pattern, the pet parent should consult their vet.
Environmental Factors
If your dog suddenly starts scratching before going to bed, it could be because of the temperature, uncomfortable bedding, or pests. So, if you see your dog start to dig at their bed abruptly, look for what could’ve changed. Understanding these factors can help you address your dog’s well-being.
Addressing and Managing Bed Digging Behavior
Image credits: Chewy.
Recognizing the underlying cause
To address digging behavior, first to identify the underlying cause. Observing when and why the dog is digging in their bed can provide valuable insights into the behavior.
Be vigilant and observe your furry friend start digging in their cozy spot. Could it be due to changes in temperature, anxiety, or perhaps something else altogether? You’ll gain incredible knowledge by pinpointing these triggers, so keep a close eye out!
Redirecting the Behavior
Once you identify the cause, it is important to redirect the dog’s digging behavior. To curb your dog’s bed scratching, provide designated digging areas, such as a sandbox or a spot in the yard. You can train your dog to use these designated areas by making sure it is a place where your dog can easily access and feel comfortable.
Also, encourage your dog by using positive reinforcement. Whenever you see your dog showing interest in that area, immediately praise and reward him with treats. Dogs typically love pleasing their owners and will continue to do what makes you praise them.
Providing Mental and Physical Stimulation
Ensuring that a dog receives adequate mental and physical stimulation is key to managing digging behavior. Regular exercise, interactive toys, and training sessions can help keep your dog’s mind and body engaged. This can keep your dog from digging.
Creating a comfortable environment
Providing a comfortable environment for your dog can also help discourage digging. Get a dog bed that’s the right size and type for their needs and provide additional bedding for added comfort. Also, make sure to check the pet bed for any pests or lodged toys that make the bed uncomfortable.
When Digging is a Concern
Compulsive Digging
In some cases, digging behavior can become compulsive, where the dog repetitively digs without a clear reason. This could get uncomfortable if you share your bed with your pet.
Excessive Digging
If your dog’s behavior becomes excessive and it starts to dig holes into your bed, it is important to address the issue promptly. Working with a professional behaviorist can help identify the cause and develop a management plan.
Underlying Medical Issues
In rare cases, excessive digging in a dog’s bed may be a sign of a medical problem. Conditions such as allergies, skin irritations, or parasites may cause discomfort, leading to increased scratching and digging. Consulting with a veterinarian is crucial to rule out any underlying health issues.
Conclusion: Is your dog digging in bed?
It’s totally normal for dogs to dig away in their comfy beds. Many dogs do it to mark their territory and find security. But when their digging is causing havoc, it’s important to take action to keep both our dogs and homes healthy. By giving them outlets for their natural needs, we can create a wonderful environment where our canine companions can truly flourish.
