Why Abeloth Should Become a Part of Star Wars Canon

If there’s a new enemy needed for Star Wars, Abeloth could very easily be one of those that might take center stage at some point since it’s likely that the power she already has could be altered, or at least To understand Abeloth it’s necessary to read up on who, and what, she is. As a being of such immense power, she’s capable of such feats as creating avatars, corrupting Jedi, and projecting her consciousness in ways that make Palpatine look like an amateur. In a sense, she could be a great influence in Star Wars moving forward, but one issue could be that she’s from the Legends canon, so unless Disney was willing to go for an epic cherry-pick and bring Abeloth into the current canon, it’s not likely that she would be seen. To be fair, she could be brought in, and might even be able to bring back a character, who also belongs to Legends, that could help to create another story that might be a great idea and a way forward. As I’ve said before, fans don’t know everything, and as a fan of Star Wars, that’s still a firm belief. But it’s also fair to think that after seeing how things have been going that a new villain, or villains, might be needed.
Kylo Ren, Palpatine, and Supreme Leader Snoke were slightly less effective as villains than many were hoping, which is to say that next to the likes of Darth Vader and even Darth Maul, they felt like little more than placeholders that were meant to be far more impressive than they were. Abeloth is on par with the Father, the Son, and the Daughter from the Clone Wars series, as it’s even been surmised that she might be the Mother, corrupted and twisted, but still immensely powerful and capable of causing a lot of problems.
In Legends, she and Luke Skywalker were forced to collide eventually as she became a serious threat at one point. But while she was vanquished eventually, the damage she was capable of creating was kind of impressive since it makes a person think that if anyone was ambitious enough to bring her into the franchise they might find that a lot of fans would respond in a very positive manner. If other villains such as Darth Krayt and Darth Talon were to be brought in on the heels of this, it might be that some would accept the new Sith lords, but others would find it necessary to complain about the continuity considering that Krayt was, in Legends, a Jedi that was active during the Clone Wars, and had gone underground before going into stasis for a generation before being awakened to revive the order. As for Abeloth, her influence didn’t exactly extend into this part of the Legends canon, but it was interesting to see her and Luke square off along with the new Jedi that he’d trained. The story gave a rather good accounting of how powerful Luke really was, which is something that a lot of people were hoping to see in the sequel trilogy. But it does feel as though Abeloth would have been too much for anyone to deal with in the current canon.
Had Abeloth been brought into the picture now it’s fair to say that Luke, on his own and with only Rey to help him, wouldn’t have lasted that long. I could be wrong, but without help, it does feel as though Luke would have been outmatched, at least until the idea that Rey was all-powerful with only minimal training was floated, at which point it might have been that the woman dubbed ‘all the Jedi’ would have taken down Abeloth easily. Yes, that’s a bit cynical, but it feels accurate, unfortunately. There is still a chance to include her within the canon if Disney wants to start accepting ideas. But if it happens it would also be a giant surprise since the whole idea of Star Wars at this point is to change and evolve, but somehow still stagnate while trying to claim that new things are coming. Even if this character has already been introduced and used for a storyline, a lot of people know nothing about her, and it would be great to see her included.
If nothing else, it would prove to be a challenge for a new group of Jedi, and perhaps even a challenge for any Sith that might come to the franchise in the movies that are hopefully yet to come. A creature of such immense and dark power would be a great addition to the overall story and would be able to last through another trilogy with ease. On top of that, other villains would be able to be introduced under her banner, so to speak, which would make an even greater story.
But hey, I’m a fan, what do I know, right?