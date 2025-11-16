If The World Feels Like A Terrible Place, Here Are 50 Of The Most Wholesome And Uplifting Things People Shared Online (New Pics)

It’s easy to think that there’s no good left in this world. Maybe you’ve had a rough week at work, a serious argument with your partner, or just had enough of the rudeness and cruelty of others. Whatever the reason, we all need a little pick-me-up now and then to remind ourselves that it’s not all bad.
That’s why we at Bored Panda have combed the internet and put together a new list of good news-only posts that soothed our hearts. No matter how it may seem, there will always be wonderful people ready to lend a helping hand and show that a simple gesture can truly make a difference.
So get ready to witness how showing kindness and supporting someone going through misfortune builds strong bonds within families, communities, and beyond. Continue scrolling and make sure to upvote the ones you enjoyed most! And when you’re done with this list, check out our previous posts full of wholesome pics right here, here, and here.
#1 Buffalo Man Adopts 5 Siblings So They Won’t Be Split Up In The System
Image source: slhzdh
#2 Remember The Old Turkish Man Who Lost Everything In Fire But Saved His Kitten? People Bought A New House For Him And His Three Cats. They Are So Happy Now
Image source: Skywalker_1881
#3 After 10 Years Of Addiction, Prisons, And Rehabs, I Finally Have A Career I’m Proud Of, A Credit Score, Bought My First Car At 30 Years Old, And Have A Place To Live
It is possible to climb out of the hole.
Image source: crewchiieff
#4 Wholesome Nurse
Image source: eliistender10
#5 7-Year-Old Does Not Let Alopecia Stop Her From Celebrating Her School’s “Crazy Hair Day’
Image source: Aurora_Olympus
#6 This Wholesome Coworker
Image source: im_just_laur
#7 Wholesome Vets Post
Image source: vodray
#8 Due To The Extreme Colds Outside, Kütahya Air Force Training Brigade Of Turkish Armed Forces Built This Barracks-Room For Street Cats To Stay In
Image source: Tempest2903
#9 Well Done Professor
Image source: actualdavidrose
#10 Love When Grandparents Try New Technology And Like It. It Is So Wholesome Every Time
Image source: HarrisFoster
#11 Teacher Posted This To Parents- So Thoughtful
Image source: Superb_Repair4353
#12 Might Not Seem Like Much, But… I Am Doing It
Image source: Thelilytoyourmarshal
#13 It Was Meant To Be
Image source: deaflibertarian
#14 I Struggle With Schizoaffective Disorder. I Make Artwork To Cope. This Is My Latest Piece
Image source: Rogosjin
#15 My 3-Year-Old Son Just Beat Cancer (And I’m So Happy)
This summer my 3-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 4 abdominal cancer. After several chemo cures and final surgery, the treatment is officially over since yesterday: no more cancerous cells in his body. As a father, I’m so happy and proud of my little hero.
Image source: Sebcorgan
#16 After 16 Years Of Homelessness I Finally Have My Own Place
Image source: thefakerealdrpepper
#17 My First Art Exhibition
Image source: Yuuushaa
#18 Today, I Am 6 Months Fully Anorexia And Bulimia Free. Recovery Is Possible
Image source: Ruby_Soho-
#19 This Is Jax, 13 Years Old And Can’t Walk Very Far, Se We Got Him A Sled For Our Winter Walks
Image source: naturalhiker705
#20 Wife Is Keeping The House After The Divorce. I’ve Moved Out. This Is What I’m Keeping. Cheers
Image source: nromer11
#21 Safe
Image source: eohiggins
#22 Pro Wrestler Kisses His Boyfriend In Front Of Homophobic Protestors To “Stand Up Against Hate”
Image source: 0LoveRainbow0
#23 Taking One For The Team
Image source: LavishTantrums
#24 This Restaurant Offers Food For Free If You Can’t Afford It
Image source: nopepotato69
#25 Opened The Door To This Stray. It’s The Middle Of Winter. I Now Own A Cat
Image source: AnPubLocked
#26 It May Not Look Like Much, But I Haven’t Been Able To Lift Properly In Years. This Is The Start Of Something Big
Image source: benhundben
#27 Me Dying Of Cancer Over The Spring vs. Me Happy And Healthy Spending Christmas With My Beautiful Family
Image source: waxeryboiliroo
#28 Oriini Kaipara Creates History As The First Journalist With Māori Face Tattoo To Present Primetime News
Image source: snoopynoopy
#29 The Amazon Driver Who Delivered My Package At 6PM On Christmas Eve
Image source: pinkandperjurous
#30 Saw This While Walking Around With My Daughters. It’s About Time
Image source: Idontsuckcompletely
#31 A Resident At The Nursing Home My Husband Works At Drew Him From Memory
Image source: judipatooti
#32 Just Adopted A 13-Year-Old Cat. Who Gets Rid Of An Old Cat? She’s Great At Purring
Image source: SpecialFeet
#33 14 Years Of Substance Abuse, 6 Years On The Street/In Shelter, At 32 Have My 1st Place
Image source: HardcoreHermit
#34 I’m On Call This Christmas, But My Dad Registered As A “Student Shadower” So That He Could Spend Part Of The Holiday With Me
Image source: drraymd
#35 My Fiancé And Her Amazing Art. Here Is Her Latest Piece
Image source: thebingoking
#36 Had An “Adoption Reveal” Photo Shoot For Our Newly Adopted Teen, Complete With Teenage Eye Rolls
Image source: Horchaata
#37 You’re Adopted
Image source: wendys
#38 After A Lifetime Of Having Bad Teeth, I Decided To Do Something About It 2 Years Ago. Here’s The Finished Product – I’m Finally All Done
Image source: obvnotlupus
#39 My Brother, With Down Syndrome, Holding His Newborn Great Niece On Christmas
Image source: Liznobbie
#40 This Little Baby (Cider) Was Finally Adopted From The Humane Society Of Marshall County
Image source: Mocking_jai
#41 This Guy Holding An Umbrella Over A Soldier Standing By The Seat And Plaque Dedicated To The 92,000+ Unaccounted For American Soldiers Since WWI
Image source: AceRockefeller
#42 Went Back To College Last Week. Been 13 Years And I Am Starting From Square One
Image source: runningdownhill
#43 Was Just Able To Stand Up And Eat For The First Time After Brain Surgery Yesterday
Image source: trex_reese
#44 Found This Guy Under A Dumpster At Work. He Is Now Living His Best Life
Image source: Flaxenfilly23
#45 This Is My Wife’s Skyrim Inspired Painting She Just Finished “Natures Rest”
Image source: LongFineArt
#46 Adopted My Daughter Today. The Judge Even Let Her Bang The Gavel To Commemorate It
Image source: The-Position
#47 A School In My Town Has A Share Bin. Students Who Buy Lunches May Place Unwanted And Unopened Food On This Ice Tray
If other students are still hungry after they finish their lunches, they may choose one item from the share bin. This simple process reduces waste and makes tummies full
Image source: beaverkc
#48 Statue In My Home Town Made Of 100,000 Knives Removed From UK Streets
Image source: Astelerin
#49 Minecraft Quilt. Best Ever. It’s One Of A Kind, And Absolutely Amazing
Image source: DWiko
#50 These Band-Aids Designed To Match Different Skin Colors
Image source: alhart89
