Hey Pandas, What Is An Experience You Can’t Explain? (Closed)

Happy, sad, whatever.
#1
I often have prophetic dreams that I can’t explain.
For example, my ex-husband’s uncle was on his deathbed with a brain tumor. He lived in Mexico. At the time, we lived in Phoenix. I awoke at 4:00 AM, having had a very vivid dream. I knew he had passed. In the dream, he told me, “I’m very concerned about my children. Especially my boys. Please tell them all I love them very much. And tell my boys to take care of each other and their mother.”
I pulled out suitcases and started packing. My ex awoke to the noise I was making and asked what was going on. I told him about my dream and that his uncle had passed. He told me my dream didn’t make any sense, because his uncle had only two children… a boy and a girl. He told me to come back to bed. But I couldn’t sleep. At 7:30 AM, we got the call that his uncle had indeed died very early in the morning. We were being summoned to the funeral. (In Mexico, they often will not embalm, so funerals happen very quickly after death.)
We drove all day from Phoenix to El Paso, stopping to pick up more family, and then arrived in Chihuahua at about 10 PM. We drove straight to the funeral home. (Again, no embalming, so funeral homes are open all night, so families can see the deceased before burial.) I was napping in the car, when my ex started excitedly yelling at me, “OMG! No! April, wake up! Get out here and tell my mom about your dream!” So, I did.
My mother-in-law (whose brother was the one that passed) turned white as a sheet when I told her, “He emphasized his concern for his boys and how they should take care of each other and their mother. But if he had a boy and a girl, I don’t know why I dreamed that.” She didn’t speak for a moment and then she said, “He had a secret family no one knew about. They just showed up. Apparently, it was a long term affair. She knew about his wife and kids, but they didn’t know about her. He even had another house with this other woman. He had a whole other secret life. Benjamin had two other children with her. Two boys. They are 11 and 13 years old.”
And just like that… my dream made perfect sense.
#2
When I was about 5 or 6, I walked into our dining room to see my mom hovering over the phone. She said my grandmother was going to call soon with bad news. I asked her about it and she said she just knew. 10 or so minutes later, Mammay (grandmother) called to say Daddy Bill (grandfather) suffered a massive stroke and had passed away a few minutes earlier. Mom has done this a few times that I remember. No rhythm or reason, somehow she just knows right before something happens, not always bad either. I’ve gotten feelings sometimes, but never anything specific. However, my youngest is just like my mom.
#3
Alright, this was about a year and a half ago. I pull-up to a pump, get gas, then go to the bathroom. I came back and there’s a car pulled on the other side of pump, and this guy is on the other side leaning against my car watching his wife (I presume) fill up their car. I was at a loss. Just why? And what do i do? Do I storm over and say ‘get the 🤬 away from my car!’ No, that’s too aggressive since there wasn’t any real harm. So, do I just say ‘excuse me’ and walk passed him? No, because it’s too strange to ignore. But out of nowhere, I figured out what to do. I walked and leaned on the hood of his car. He was confused, I get it, I was there just a second ago. He says ‘I’m, excuse me?’ I told him ‘sorry, but there isn’t enough room left for me to lean against my car’. He mumbled something like ‘huh’, but I just kept staring at him. Took about 20 seconds for it to clicked and he stepped away.
It wasn’t like he caused damage to my car, or was rude, just oblivious! I don’t know or care why he was watching his wife pump gas, but what I still don’t know is why he would step over the divider to lean on a strangers car so casually?!
#4
When I was in 5th grade, I created a small business, where I made earrings. My favorite teacher was telling us about how his daughter loved earrings after I said I made them. On the last day of school, I surprised him with a pair of earrings for his daughter. He then told me his daughter was very upset because she had lost her favorite pair of earrings. I felt so good. I made a bigger difference than planned. I know it was just good timing but it was special.
#5
I was getting gas one time, and i was short 5 pence, so I went in to pay with my card, and I found five pence sitting on the ground.
#6
My beloved 15 year old dog passed away back in August and I was beside myself. We kept most of his things for a while, including his doggy bed, favorite stuffed toy, and his collar. About a week later, the cat and I are alone in the house sleeping next to eachother on the bed in the middle of the night, and I hear the unmistakable sound of the dog’s collar jingling from the livingroom. When I came out there, instead of being on his memorial table where It had been since he died, it was sitting by the door where we used to keep it while he was alive. I was terribly sad and incredibly happy all at the same time.
#7
A few years ago I was at….. C**p I can’t explain it
#8
This is a long story. When I was a young student, I moved out of the student dormitory alone for my last year and got an apartment on my favorite street. However, my window had a view of the old cemetery. One night I couldn’t sleep and got up to make an herbal tea. I looked out and saw a figure in a long white hooded coat. At first I thought someone was walking the dog, but at three in the morning? The figure stopped and then took off running and disappeared behind a tree and never came out the other side. Then things took a strange turn. One night I rented a newly released horror movie called white noise (boring as what), but my DVD player skipped the scene where there was bad white noise. The next day I cleaned around and turned on the radio. I left to take the laundry to the common laundry room and took the DVD with me to return it. In the basement, I felt that there was someone in the drying room, so I put the laundry basket on the bench to check that there is room for my own laundry. The drying room was empty but I felt that someone was there. I put the laundry in the machine and went to return the film. When I returned home, the stereo was just white noise, but the info panel showed radio channel announcements. I turned off the radio and thought I must move out because the dead are trying to contact me. By the way, things didn’t get any better later when my boyfriend suggested that we move in together. I was very busy with my studies so I let him look for an apartment. After the move, I started hearing a squeaking sound like a poorly oiled tire making a noise. I also felt great sadness and how someone was staring at me. Later, our nice landlord revealed that the previous tenant had died in the apartment and he had been in a wheelchair. I still wonder if I’m crazy or if I sense spirits. I still don’t understand what happened and these two stories are just the tip of the iceberg with me and the spirits. Sorry for the long output!
#9
Years ago I had a dream about my sis-in-law whom I have a very deep affection for. She is one of the kindest people I know. In my dream she was killing a dog. I woke up sobbing and begged my hubby to call his mother in Egypt who had the gift of interrupting dreams. (Hubby is Egyptian American) She told us based on my dream that there was someone close to my sister-in-law that was harming her. Sis-in-law owned a small business at the time. We didn’t say anything to her, but a couple of weeks later, she told us an employee of hers had been embezzling money from her. How the interpretation connects is beyond my comprehension. But my mother-in-law told me I have the gift of foresight through dreams. Sadly, she is no longer with us.
#10
My family owns a coffee shop that I work at when I am not in class. One day I was working with my dad and grandma when we had three customers come up at the same time. They ordered and we made their drinks and went on their merry way. Sounds normal, right?
When we work, we often make ourselves drinks to enjoy and I had made myself a hot tea. I was looking for it and couldn’t find it. I looked in the trash can to see if it accidentally got thrown away, behind the sink, even behind the coffee pots.
We contacted the three customers (all of them happened to be a friend of my parents or grandparents) and they all said that they got the correct drink. There also wasn’t a mysterious drink sitting on the counter. After looking for a long time, we never found it.
We call it the Mystery of the Zesty Lemon tea…
#11
When I got burnt real bad……people aways ask about it. I don’t really remember how it felt. Like I do but at the same time I don’t remember a lot. I remember it something I don’t want to go through again. I remember it hurt after so bad before the ambulance came that I thought I was going to break some of my teeth from biting down on my other teeth so hard. I remember it was barely bareable. I remember I did not cry or scream after just shake really bad. My husband remembers my screams and my skin melting off and falling off. And he remembers how I ran around trying to get it out. I don’t remember most of that it werid and kinda scary. But at the the same time I’m kind of glad.
#12
The feeling that I was sleeping next to someone who wasn’t there. Next day that person said he had the same feeling.
#13
Me yelling at my friend sitting on a pile of cheese “I’m the keeper of cheese!”
#14
This may sound a little weird. Recently, Nelson, my oldest cat passed away. He was very sick and in terrible pain, and we had to put him down. He died in my arms, purring.
During the Day of the Dead (I am from Mexico), my girlfriend made the cat an altar with his collar, a photograph, some candles and one of my cat’s toys. That night, I woke in the middle of the night feeling a soft purring in my chest. I was not shocked since our other cat was there, but the weird thing is that was always Nelson’s spot.
I did not tell anyone that sensation, but next morning my girlfriend found a single, snowy white feather on the floor, under the bed. We live in an apartment building, the windows were closed and we do not own anything stuffed with feathers, like pillows or jackets. My girlfriend says that “our little angel” paid us a visit. I am skeptical, but I am at a loss trying to explain it…
#15
How I have not been downvoted off the website already :(
#16
Why today google docs corrected my saying ‘A heir’ into ‘An heir’ and was very persistent that that was what I should be saying- it’s never done that before lol. (This is more silly, and dumb. My life isn’t interesting :P)
#17
Once upon a time after the year 2000, and on TV, there was a comedic actor who was very emotional and full of himself in the most mockable way. There was also a fan who was not an actor, but also full of herself in the most mockable way. The fan couldn’t resist the comedic actor on TV. She wrote to herself about him.
In turn, the comedic actor was drawn to the mockable, emotional fan who was clearly not acting when she wrote what she wanted him to do to her, and her to him. It was sexual.
The s****y part of the story is that she was writing exclusively to herself, not to him, and he obtained the writing anyway because nobody likes an emotional, full-of-herself comedy show fan. When nobody likes a person, they get none of the standard concessions civilization purportedly affords the people that form a part of it.
In short, she got no kindness, no privacy, no love and no trust. The fan noticed she was being denied what other fully enjoyed, and as a result, in her resentment she made every effort to stop giving out kindness, privacy, love and trust. She was liked even less for that, if it were possible for her to be liked less.
The comedic actor on TV got very emotional, seeing his most fascinating fan get all torn up over him and over her writing being taken and subjected to public scrutiny. Wow, was she upset! He mocked how upset she was on TV. Then, he mocked how pleased she was to surmise that he knew of her. Then, he mocked her anger over her writing being taken, and mocked her inability to develop an effective response to his taunting.
She taunted him in her writing, that was exposed to the public, but that part of the writing wasn’t what mattered. The comedic actor on TV wasn’t affected by it. The public preferred her being taunted, not him.
