Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Always Wanted To Do But Probably Wouldn’t? (Closed)

Recently, I watched a travel show about a jungle destination and thought I really want to go there! But the reality of critters and open air sleeping was a solid nope. I found it quite amusing to think about things I may have dreamed of but would never do! Please share!
#1
Would love to sell everything and just disappear. Start a new life somewhere where nobody knows me. But I would never do that to my family
#2
Write a book
#3
Snort my weight in the finest cocaine
#4
Shave my head .Btw I am a girl.
#5
I would like to get my pilot’s license. I probably won’t though. I have my CDL, motorcycle license, and car of course, but my eyesight isn’t what it used to be. I no longer like to drive much at all especially at night. Plus, it’s not that I have a fear of high places, I have a fear of pain after body slamming concrete.
#6
Slap the following people hard with a frozen salmon
Boris Johnson
Jeremy #unt
Michael Gove
Jeremy Corbyn
Tony Blair
#7
I fantasize about changing my identity and moving fat away to start over. It’s difficult to grow as a person when my family and locals (small town) always find a way to remind me of how I have f**ked up. I won’t let that stop me from improving but It can be exhausting.
Also, if love to go to space! 🚀
#8
Become a gaming streamer with my friends. I probably won’t get the chance because:
1. Not enough money
2. Too focused on academics
3. Don’t have the time currently
#9
Drop out of school
#10
Get some sick cosplays like BucksCountyBatman, DaRegularSauce, and agentofkhaos
#11
To become an influencer and do crazy stuff without any care in the world but I won’t do it becos I am sane😏
#12
Every time I walk into a bank, and see those complacent managers, I feel like stirring things up with a note!
#13
Travel to every country in the world….with all the conflicts going on rn I think that might be impossible
#14
Date a person of the same gender.
#15
Opening an animal rescue. Don’t have the money or land for it.
#16
The DARE Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
#17
Go to comic con
#18
Take biology and become a doctor
#19
Everything that I wanted to do I will do it and nothing can stop me except I myself.Why does it have to be negative?
#20
go to jail, write a book, get the hairstyle i want (my mom is peeventing me), and much more
#21
appilayion trail the bugs and stuff dont bither me but when will i ever have a year of litteraly nothing to do (im also a very slow walker)
#22
I would love to have a ton of animals but I couldn’t afford it
#23
Be better.
I don’t mean ‘better as a person’ or sh**.
Call me weird, but I just mean stronger, faster and smarter than everyone else. The adrenaline and confidence I’ve gained from this is insane.
#24
Experimenting with my body like getting tattoos,nose rings,hair etc depending upon my mood and situation at that time.
#25
Pitch show ideas to adult swim
#26
Walk.
Follow Us