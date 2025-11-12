Our Aqua Jewelry Collection Has Been Crafted From Compacted Beach Sand And Resembles Unique Landscapes Of The Ocean

BoldB is a small handmade jewelry brand based in Melbourne, Australia. It is owned by Industrial Designer Britta Boeckmann and her brother-in-law Michael Davidson.
We have spent the last six months developing a new jewelry design concept, and the result is our Aqua Collection. Each work of art in the collection is carefully crafted out of compacted beach sand and aqua blue resin.
The collection is inspired by Australia’s beautiful aquatic surroundings – we are blessed with some of the best beaches and water stretches in the world. The unique design idea emerged after a flight over the Great Barrier Reef. Admiring the stunning coastal landscape led to making jewelry mimicking a bird’s eye view of various ocean terrains, expressed through topographic layers. Each unique jewelry item in the collection draws its name from the body of water it resembles.
We have used a combination of modern and traditional design processes to create these beautiful artworks. We began by working with CAD software and 3D printers to produce prototypes. In contrast, the final pieces are carefully crafted from scratch and delicately sanded and polished by hand to achieve the desired shape and high-gloss finish.
Given the water theme of our collection, for every item sold we are supporting water.org with funds to help provide one year of safe water to one person in need. Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed millions of lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation.
More info: boldb.com.au
Our Aqua collection combines compacted beach sand and aqua colored resin
Our Peninsula pendant – A Peninsula is an area of land projecting out into a body of water
Our Seashore earrings – The word Seashore is defined as an area of sandy, stony, or rocky land bordering and level with the sea
Our Lagoon necklace – A Lagoon is a stretch of salt water separated from the sea by a sandbank or coral reef
Our Cove pendant – A Cove is a small and sheltered bay or inlet
Our Waterway pendant – The word Waterway describes a narrow channel of sea
Our Shoal ear studs – The word Shoal is defined as a submerged sandbank exposed at low tide
Our Shoal ear studs on tags with a glossy topography print
Our Abyss pendant – An Abyss is a deep and immeasurable space or vast chasm
Our Fjord pendant – A Fjord is a long, narrow, deep inlet of the sea between high cliffs
Our designer Britta – Snorkeling around the Great Barrier Reef and getting inspired by its beauty
