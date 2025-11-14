I Create Art Jewelry Inspired By Gustav Klimt’s Famous Paintings

I have been making jewelry from copper since 1985. Last year I started to expand on my art jewelry inspired by the famous paintings of world-renowned painters and making them on bracelets, earrings, rings, hair clips and necklaces in matching sets.
Gustav Klimt’s famous paintings the Kiss, the cat, and the Danae on our awesome art jewelry earrings, bracelets, necklaces, hair clips, and rings. Gustav Klimt was an Austrian symbolist painter and one of the most prominent members of the Vienna Secession movement. Klimt is noted for his paintings, murals, sketches, and other objets d’art.
Find selections of art jewelry inspired by Gustav Klimt’s paintings and murals. Klimt was born near Vienna, the second of seven children.
More info: copperreflections.com
Gustav Klimt’s “The Cat” Painting Inspired Bracelet
Earrings
Rings
Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” Painting Inspired Earrings
Hair Clips
Rings
Bracelets
Gustav Klimt’s “The Lady” Painting Inspired Hair Clips
