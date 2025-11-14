I Create Art Jewelry Inspired By Gustav Klimt’s Famous Paintings

by

I have been making jewelry from copper since 1985. Last year I started to expand on my art jewelry inspired by the famous paintings of world-renowned painters and making them on bracelets, earrings, rings, hair clips and necklaces in matching sets.

Gustav Klimt’s famous paintings the Kiss, the cat, and the Danae on our awesome art jewelry earrings, bracelets, necklaces, hair clips, and rings. Gustav Klimt was an Austrian symbolist painter and one of the most prominent members of the Vienna Secession movement. Klimt is noted for his paintings, murals, sketches, and other objets d’art.

Find selections of art jewelry inspired by Gustav Klimt’s paintings and murals. Klimt was born near Vienna, the second of seven children.

More info: copperreflections.com

Gustav Klimt’s “The Cat” Painting Inspired Bracelet

Earrings

Rings

Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” Painting Inspired Earrings

Hair Clips

Rings

Bracelets

Gustav Klimt’s “The Lady” Painting Inspired Hair Clips

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
