People Are Posting The Threatening Signs They’ve Encountered, Here Are The 50 Best Ones

Regular drivers have no doubt encountered signage that made them do a double take. From strange symbols to truly ominous texts and warnings, some drivers have likely wondered “What the hell happened here?”
So people from around the world have documented the most scary, weird, and threatening signs they have encountered in the wild. From warnings against ghostly sounds to truly demented facial expressions, oddities can be found everywhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and comment your thoughts below.
#1 Warning Sign At My Work
Image source: d_psyfid
#2 Just Saw This Sign At The Theater When I Was Leaving
Image source: Skrip77
#3 These Pedestrian Crossing Signs Look Like Pedestrians Crossing The Street
Image source: BigFlavors
#4 When You Buy The Old Neighborhood’s Drug House
Image source: poor-unfortunatesoul
#5 This Sign Above The Human Cadaver Lab At My University
Image source: T_Canks
#6 Ominous Sign At A Disused Nuclear Bunker In Essex
Image source: Top_Brilliant_8662
#7 Bucklin Trail – Killington Vermont
Image source: Jkpttr
#8 The Racoon’s Choice
Image source: ScottFilmCritic
#9 Light Blew Out On A Canadian Wendy’s Sign
Image source: lauraintacoma
#10 In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project
Image source: Either_Coast
#11 These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, VA
Image source: hallowissmol
#12 My Science Teacher Put This On His Door For Lab’s Safety Week
Image source: Cormax
#13 I Wish This Sign Had “Aaaaaaaa!” Caption
Image source: butt_huffer42069
#14 When It’s So Bad You Need A Sign
Image source: Montego61
#15 Weird “Are You Dreaming” Sign Found In A Psychologist’s Waiting Room
Image source: BlueSparksFly
#16 Michigan Tech Strikes Again
Image source: Jimmy_Slim
#17 The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid
Image source: makerofdust
#18 Found One In The Wild
Image source: Skrylfr
#19 Door At Calarts
Image source: IAmBestDuck
#20 Crematorium Sign
Image source: brevetwilson
#21 Some Good Advice In The Big Island Of Hawaii
Image source: variegatedbanana
#22 Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, Canada
Image source: endless-bummer
#23 A Sign At My Local Nursing Home
Image source: virgin-sharpshoop
#24 “Stop Extreme Heat Danger” Warning Sign, Death Valley National Park, California, United States
Image source: MollyMayham
#25 This Warning Sign
Image source: Kat3410
#26 Good General Policy
Image source: Chunderhoad
#27 Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town
Image source: sabrecoffeecat
#28 This Sign At My Local Hospital
Image source: magicbluebear
#29 I Go Camping Here Every Year. There Used To Be A Lake Behind This Sign But The California Drought Took Its Toll
Image source: yungbiscuit
#30 On A Commercial Waste Bin
Image source: gopniksquatting
#31 Found In A Small Rural NZ Town
Image source: MissLauraJ
#32 There’s A Story Behind Every Sign
Image source: Hawkilles
#33 McDonald’s In Malaysia Is So Scary
Image source: sheenablue
#34 Sign Posted At Staples’ Office Supply Store
Image source: GG_Allin_Feces
#35 Was At The Flower Shop With My Son Today And Saw This Sign. Let’s Just Say He Didn’t Leave My Side
Image source: shrff50wmr
#36 Don’t Feed The Squirrels In Zion National Park
Image source: hate_mail
#37 Sleeping Bear Dunes
Image source: Unclestupidhead
#38 A Sign From A Local Lighthouse. And They Still Get Tourists Falling In The Ocean
Image source: B34TBOXX5
#39 Something’s Telling Me Not To Eat Here
Image source: nannerpusonpancakes
#40 Wittenoom, Western Australia. Previously An Asbestos Mining Town
Image source: ausmacuser
#41 Looks Legit
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Sign I Found On The Inside Of A Security Door Of A Fast Food Restaurant
Image source: kingdillon
#43 Hawaii Volcanos National Park
Image source: perriyo
#44 Squash Courts Don’t Play Around
Image source: S0meAsianKid
#45 Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail
Image source: mech101v
#46 This Sign Near The Top Of The Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa
Image source: gigamosh57
#47 This Sign In Yukon
Image source: reddit.com
#48 This Sign Was At A Truck Dealership
Image source: TheMonkeyPirate
#49 Stop, But Do It In A Goth Way
Image source: smokyartichoke
#50 Road Sign Near My House Is Both Blank And Covered In Bullet Holes
Image source: little-red-cap
#51 The Red Is Bigger But The Yellow Is More Important
#52 Found In A Small Rural Nz Town
#53 Fire Extinguish System With Co, Risk Of Suffocation
Follow Us