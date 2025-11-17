People Are Posting The Threatening Signs They’ve Encountered, Here Are The 50 Best Ones

Regular drivers have no doubt encountered signage that made them do a double take. From strange symbols to truly ominous texts and warnings, some drivers have likely wondered “What the hell happened here?”

So people from around the world have documented the most scary, weird, and threatening signs they have encountered in the wild. From warnings against ghostly sounds to truly demented facial expressions, oddities can be found everywhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 Warning Sign At My Work

Image source: d_psyfid

#2 Just Saw This Sign At The Theater When I Was Leaving

Image source: Skrip77

#3 These Pedestrian Crossing Signs Look Like Pedestrians Crossing The Street

Image source: BigFlavors

#4 When You Buy The Old Neighborhood’s Drug House

Image source: poor-unfortunatesoul

#5 This Sign Above The Human Cadaver Lab At My University

Image source: T_Canks

#6 Ominous Sign At A Disused Nuclear Bunker In Essex

Image source: Top_Brilliant_8662

#7 Bucklin Trail – Killington Vermont

Image source: Jkpttr

#8 The Racoon’s Choice

Image source: ScottFilmCritic

#9 Light Blew Out On A Canadian Wendy’s Sign

Image source: lauraintacoma

#10 In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project

Image source: Either_Coast

#11 These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, VA

Image source: hallowissmol

#12 My Science Teacher Put This On His Door For Lab’s Safety Week

Image source: Cormax

#13 I Wish This Sign Had “Aaaaaaaa!” Caption

Image source: butt_huffer42069

#14 When It’s So Bad You Need A Sign

Image source: Montego61

#15 Weird “Are You Dreaming” Sign Found In A Psychologist’s Waiting Room

Image source: BlueSparksFly

#16 Michigan Tech Strikes Again

Image source: Jimmy_Slim

#17 The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid

Image source: makerofdust

#18 Found One In The Wild

Image source: Skrylfr

#19 Door At Calarts

Image source: IAmBestDuck

#20 Crematorium Sign

Image source: brevetwilson

#21 Some Good Advice In The Big Island Of Hawaii

Image source: variegatedbanana

#22 Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, Canada

Image source: endless-bummer

#23 A Sign At My Local Nursing Home

Image source: virgin-sharpshoop

#24 “Stop Extreme Heat Danger” Warning Sign, Death Valley National Park, California, United States

Image source: MollyMayham

#25 This Warning Sign

Image source: Kat3410

#26 Good General Policy

Image source: Chunderhoad

#27 Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town

Image source: sabrecoffeecat

#28 This Sign At My Local Hospital

Image source: magicbluebear

#29 I Go Camping Here Every Year. There Used To Be A Lake Behind This Sign But The California Drought Took Its Toll

Image source: yungbiscuit

#30 On A Commercial Waste Bin

Image source: gopniksquatting

#31 Found In A Small Rural NZ Town

Image source: MissLauraJ

#32 There’s A Story Behind Every Sign

Image source: Hawkilles

#33 McDonald’s In Malaysia Is So Scary

Image source: sheenablue

#34 Sign Posted At Staples’ Office Supply Store

Image source: GG_Allin_Feces

#35 Was At The Flower Shop With My Son Today And Saw This Sign. Let’s Just Say He Didn’t Leave My Side

Image source: shrff50wmr

#36 Don’t Feed The Squirrels In Zion National Park

Image source: hate_mail

#37 Sleeping Bear Dunes

Image source: Unclestupidhead

#38 A Sign From A Local Lighthouse. And They Still Get Tourists Falling In The Ocean

Image source: B34TBOXX5

#39 Something’s Telling Me Not To Eat Here

Image source: nannerpusonpancakes

#40 Wittenoom, Western Australia. Previously An Asbestos Mining Town

Image source: ausmacuser

#41 Looks Legit

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Sign I Found On The Inside Of A Security Door Of A Fast Food Restaurant

Image source: kingdillon

#43 Hawaii Volcanos National Park

Image source: perriyo

#44 Squash Courts Don’t Play Around

Image source: S0meAsianKid

#45 Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail

Image source: mech101v

#46 This Sign Near The Top Of The Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa

Image source: gigamosh57

#47 This Sign In Yukon

Image source: reddit.com

#48 This Sign Was At A Truck Dealership

Image source: TheMonkeyPirate

#49 Stop, But Do It In A Goth Way

Image source: smokyartichoke

#50 Road Sign Near My House Is Both Blank And Covered In Bullet Holes

Image source: little-red-cap

