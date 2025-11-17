34 Moments Guys Got Turned On By A Woman Due To Something Non-Sexual, As Shared In This Online Group

Family and relationships always remain one of the most important aspects in the lives of each of us, so it is not surprising that choosing a partner – a person who will be with us throughout our lives (in an ideal case, of course), is so important. Otherwise, you cannot avoid angry or simply disappointed posts in the AITA Reddit community…
However, you can’t do without Reddit anyway. For example, in the AskReddit community, someone recently asked this question: “Guys: What’s something non-sexual that would attract you to a woman?” A rather rare situation, by the way, is when the number of comments in the resulting thread is almost twice as large as the number of upvotes – 2.3K against 1.3K. Anyway, here’s the selection of the most interesting opinions there, made for you by Bored Panda.
#1
Being funny. I met a woman recently who did different voices to describe an interaction she’d had. It was so charming and entertaining.
Image source: Roy4Pris, Elle Hughes
#2
If they have a similar sense of humor to mine and get my jokes and can make funny jokes themselves. Able to laugh at themselves and not take themselves to seriously. I swoon every time. That s***s more important than looks. Looks fade, personality lasts forever.
Image source: Nolan-, Helena Lopes
#3
Deliberately dancing badly when a bad song is being played.
Almost any woman can dance well or dance sexily but to openly clown around like that is far more attractive.
That’s what actually attracted me to my wife. I later found out she wasn’t trying to be funny, she was just really bad at dancing.
Image source: kitjen, Gareth Williams
#4
Her being an animal person. I’ve had multiple pets my whole life so it’s pretty much a requirement for me to be in a relationship with someone.
Also if she’s the type of person that doesn’t play mind games and is direct about how she feels.
Image source: anotheranonaccount5, Anastasia Pavlenko
#5
Humour, geekiness, mischief, artistic ability, storytelling ability.
That’s how I knew my wife was the one.
Image source: alltherobots, Vee
#6
If they love to read, as it’s something that’s deeply attractive since very few people I know are avid readers.
That and a good sense of humor, especially dark humor :D
Image source: Shrekammend, Andrey
#7
Intelligence and charisma.
Having a good talk with a woman has always been a huge turn on for me. I never understood clubbing hookups, doesn’t give me anything, drunk people are a mess…
Image source: SignalSelection3310, cottonbro studio
#8
Quick wit. If she can drop a smart/funny comment in the middle of a conversation, I am in love.
Image source: Bioslack, Katerina Holmes
#9
Apparently , my bf was blown away that I cook.
He is used to dating party girls. Skinny, really pretty, club-scene girls that like to do some molly & coke on the weekends and go wild.
Me? Im a single mom and im coming out of a 10 year marriage.
No idea wtf he sees in me.
Image source: FknDesmadreALV, Kit Edblom
#10
Hugs
Image source: R0gue_Academic, Bradford Fults
#11
Passion and expertise in her hobby of choice. Geeking out is super cute.
Image source: JADW27, Johan Larsson
#12
My lady will drop new vocab words on me sometimes and I swoon.
Image source: ChoppyChug, Meri Verbina
#13
Being a good person. I was really into this girl who seemed kind and generous, she did some fundraisers for disadvantaged people and stuff like that which made her seem like she would be a really good partner. But then Australia had a referendum on whether or not gay people should be allowed to get married, and she said she was going to vote no because they were unnatural. Immediate turn off.
Image source: PositiveViibesOnly, RDNE Stock project
#14
The ability to enjoy themselves. Not always needing something to complain about. Actually happy.
Image source: IslandBoyardee, Hernán Piñera
#15
A capable woman who does what she does well.
Image source: fishead62, Andrea Piacquadio
#16
Cute aberrations, like imperfect teeth or messy hair.
Image source: giftofplague, ElizabethHudy
#17
Liking Geek/Nerd stuff. I’m telling ya ladies if you’re wondering where the good men are, consider dating a geek
Image source: wolfenx109, Magnus D
#18
The way she looks at you. Eyes are my weakness.
Image source: OnlyPenguin, Irina Varanovich
#19
I like a woman’s mind, her personality. Being transgressive and creative is very appealing. Being comfortable in who she is. A woman who can just throw on some old clothes and go on an unscripted adventure.
Image source: WalrusCello, Leah Kelley
#20
actually caring about me.
Image source: Novel_Walrus_2207, Vinoth Chandar
#21
I’ll need to see a Spotify playlist thanks.
Image source: StteveaX, Johan Larsson
#22
Not sexual, but still physical: an emotive face.
Nose scrunch. Active eyebrows. Playful smirk.
Image source: TMLTurby, Vitalii Odobescu
#23
Clear idea of what she wants out of life beyond a relationship.
Image source: zaccus, Christina Morillo
#24
If she’s an Intelligent conversationalist. Able to talk about a myriad of topics from anthropology to digital systems integration, and everything in between. Opinionated but not argumentative.
I want to be around you.
Image source: StanYelnats3, Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas
#25
Freckles.
Image source: Private-Dick-Tective, Chermiti Mohamed
#26
Smiles. It was how my wife smiled that made me take interest in her.
For most guys, nothing is more attractive than a woman who smiles or laughs with them.
Image source: GreenSalsa96, Kriss L
#27
their ear, tucking their hair behind them.
I’m not sure why. Simply… HHHNNNGGGGH
Image source: GuiltccCap279, Евгения Карпова
#28
Glasses
Image source: K0vurt_Purvurt, Julia Volk
#29
Driving manual transmission
Image source: RepresentativeShop11, Nenad Stojkovic
#30
Any girl that plays the guitar. I find it super hot for some reason
Image source: Randywatson1984, Renee Chun
#31
no makeup and flat shoes
Image source: Mountain_Bud, flickr./com/photos/amanda_munoz
#32
Her voice is definetly one
Image source: Key_Worldliness_2962, Andrea Piacquadio
#33
Athleticism.
Image source: beerisgreatPA, Nenad Stojkovic
#34
I would like to say some form of energy exists. An aura perhaps. There are without question particular women amongst a sea of them that distinctly draw my attention, just for the passing moment. It is observable that it is not some ultra superior beauty. It is just some
I encountered one woman the other day on an elevator and for some unknown reason her energy just melted through my defenses. Stared so deep into her eyes while we briefly interacted that I didn’t see her name badge or remember what exactly her face looked like. I was clearly of higher charisma and libido from the moment I walked in her vicinity. There was nothing sexual about it. A day or two later, like an after shock from an earthquake, I found myself pulled to a sudden sense of pursuing her. I’ve never seen her since and don’t even know if I would recognize her. It completely shifted my demeanor though.
I have moments like these, though not as pronounced as that, with various women I walk past. Never figured it out. It is a refreshing sensation though. Maybe it is pheromones. Maybe women have superpowers.
Image source: anon, Nenad Stojkovic
