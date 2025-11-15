If You Don’t Think Your Kids Need A Dog After Seeing These Pics, You Must Be A Cat (New Pics)

In 2017, Cambridge researchers looked at the interactions of 12-year-olds and their pets in 77 British households. The children were asked about the quality of relationships with their family members, including pets. That quality was calculated across four different dimensions: satisfaction with the relationship, feelings of companionship, communication, and conflict.

Of those parameters, the kids reported not only less conflict with pets than their siblings, but also more satisfaction. That’s a polite, academic way of saying they felt a stronger bond with their pet than with their brother or sister. Moreover, researchers noted that in the hierarchy of pets, kids were most bonded with dogs.

So consider this original Bored Panda list as the following argument: if you believe that your kids don’t need a dog, you must be a cat. While we’re at it, check out a compilation of photos we put together in the past to support this claim too.

#1 8 Months Ago, Our Son Got A Support Dog. Our Son Was Mostly Wheelchair Dependent. We Hoped His Dog Would Help Him Grow Stronger. I Think We Can Conclude That Together They Succeeded

Image source: YourNameWisely

#2 A Baby And His Dog

Image source: romulao

#3 I Volunteer For A Dog Rescue, We Love Seeing Updates Of The Dogs In Their New Homes. This One Made Me Smile

Image source: Meems138

#4 My Son Has Autism And One Of His Unique Trait, Is His Need For Physical Contact At All Times. Barb Came Into Our Lives And Elected Herself To The Position Of Weighted Blanket & Bodyguard

Image source: SmrtGrl86

#5 We Told Lincoln To Watch Some Youtube Videos On How To Train His Puppy

So here he is, showing them to the dog.

Image source: Daniel Ball

#6 Two Street Children, With Barely Enough Money To Afford Slippers, Bandage An Injured Puppy

Image source: Imamofpeace

#7 My Daughter Has A Huge Heart For Dogs And Begged For Months To Get Another Rescue. She Even Used All Her Money To Pitch In For The Fees. Here She Is With Our Third Rescue Pupper, Daisy

Image source: ExLaxMarksTheSpot

#8 A Sleeping Baby, Dog, And Cat. I Think I Win The Internet High Score

Image source: reddit.com

#9 And I Never Thought That 17 Years Later, My Best Friend Would Live To Meet My First Child

Image source: Physical_Boss3285

#10 So, Cassidy (My Daughter) Was Snuggling Elsa (Our Rescue Pup) Under Her Hoodie. I Walked Into The Room And Asked “Where’s Elsa?” Well, Elsa Tried To Get To Me

Image source: Paramedic351468

#11 Our Neighbor Gives Treats Through The Fence. Recently He Has Been Giving My Daughter Treats Too. This Is Them Waiting Patiently Today

Image source: MokeOG

#12 Their Dog Hasn’t Eaten Well Since They Brought Their Baby Home – Dog Kept Taking Food Into The Living Room And Leaving It There

Someone suggested the dog might be worried the baby isn’t visibly eating, so is “feeding” the baby. They tried giving the baby a bowl of food at the same time. It worked!

Image source: xianaa

#13 Just A Boy And His New Dog

Image source: Kevin_0019

#14 My Moms Rescue Dog Rico Is Best Friends With My Baby. I Interrupted Them Watching Peppa Pig

Image source: izzygray603

#15 I Knew My Senior Dog Loved Babies, But Seeing Him Love My Daughter Makes My Heart Burst

Image source: sarahdxyz

#16 Peeking Buddies

Image source: kippei_husky

#17 This Bulldog Squish Into Any Space As Along As He’s Close To His Human

Image source: reddit.com

#18 My Best Friend Has Four Paws. CJ (5 Years Old) And Chance (3 Months Old)

Image source: JS Jeab Saisuda Photography

#19 My Dog Thinks My Daughter Is His Baby. They Love Each Other So Much. This Is How They Fell Asleep Yesterday During Nap Time

Image source: jakeisthewolf

#20 6 Years Of Friendship

Image source: DanielHillSKW

#21 Had To Put My Dog Down A Few Months Ago. My Son Will Never Know How Much Griffin Loved Him

Image source: jon1045

#22 In Their Mind They Are Secret Service

Image source: POONHANDLER208

#23 My Brother’s Daughter And New Puppy Are Already Best Buds, They Even Have Matching Outfits

Image source: thewifeandkids

#24 Took My Dog And Daughter Out For The First Time Together, In A Winter Wonderland

Image source: obxsurfer06

#25 My Baby With My Dog’s Babies

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Our Dog Has Hardly Left My Wife’s Side Since Baby Arrived. He’s A Proud Older Brother

Image source: TheBaconmaker

#27 My Daughter Was Nervous Around Dogs, And Then She Met This Guy. He Let Her Love All Over Him For 20 Minutes And Afterwards, Her Fear Was Gone. Thank You, Sweet Boy, For Making Her Into The Dog Lover She Is

Image source: DeeToTheWee

#28 It’s My Dogs 4th Birthday, My Daughter Spent All Her Pocket Money Buying Her A Steak

Image source: MortyVulpus

#29 My Dog Is 18, Has Trouble Standing. Since Clare Was Born, He Stands For Hours Watching. Good Boy

Image source: joscoto

#30 Our Son Had A Heart Transplant. My Wife Made Him A Tin Man Costume. Cowardly Lion Played By Murphy Jenkins

Image source: iafffu

#31 The 12-Week-Old Guarding The 1-Week-Old. Something Tells Me This Is The Start Of A Beautiful Friendship

Image source: moogadorf

#32 This Kid Walking His Dog In Full Astronaut Gear

Image source: kchitownp

#33 Our Daughter Was Visited By Maddie, A Therapy Dog, Before Her (Successful) Surgery At Phoenix Children’s Hospital … This Dog Helped All Of Us More Than She Will Ever Know … She’s Not A Good Girl, She’s A Great Girl

Image source: LordCinko

#34 My Son And Daughter

Image source: xxMrJoshBxx

#35 Our Good Girl, Stella. Picked Her Up A Year Ago At The Pound. The Best Farm Dog Ever

Image source: laNenabcnco

#36 Step 1: Try To Take Cute Pic Of Dog And Baby. Step 2: Dog Sneezes During Pic. Step 3: Accidentally Capture My Dogs Inner Demon, And My Son Thinks It’s Funny

Image source: FluffyBicepz

#37 I Waited Over Ten Years For A Dog, Finally Have A Backyard. We Tried For Two Years To Get Pregnant, Finally Had A Daughter. Last Month My Heart Became Complete

Image source: froyo0102

#38 She’s Loyal, Protective, And Goofy. Meet My Daughter’s Best Friend

Image source: blackpinkwhite

#39 My Son And His Puppy – They Can’t Get Enough Of Each Other

Image source: LameSaucey

#40 We Were So Nervous To Bring Our Newborn Son Home To Meet Our Beagle. Best Friends Right Away. Meet Oliver And His Doggo Sophie

Image source: rawrimkat1017

#41 This Pretty Girl Came To Visit My Daughter

Image source: nanowelder86

#42 Gentle Giant

Image source: icon81

#43 They Bonded Before We Even Left The Parking Space

Image source: ObligatoryCreativity

#44 Now This Is Just Perfect

Image source: sanamre

#45 I Just Finished This “Fort” For My Son So He Could Look At Trucks Out The Window. Now He Can Hang Out With His Best Friend

Image source: dcoughl02

#46 My Oldest Has Been Battling A Cold. 95 Lbs Of Lap Puppy To The Rescue. Such A Good Boy

Image source: Akschmalz

#47 My Son Broke His Arm And Ever Since He Came Home My Girlfriend’s Dog Won’t Leave His Side

Image source: bastian74

#48 Beginning Of A Great Friendship

Image source: VirusGuy

#49 My Nephew Meeting The Puppy

Image source: quiettcricket

#50 My Wife And Her Pupper 30 Years Ago, And Our Daughter And Her Pupper

Image source: land0man

Patrick Penrose
