Hey Pandas, What’s A Word You’ve Mispronounced Your Whole Life Until Recently? (Closed)

Someone I knew thought “manslaughter” was “man’s laughter.” Let’s see if anyone can top that.
#1
Sriracha. Just recently realized there is two R letters there. Pronounced it siracha
#2
Apparently when I say “herbal tea” a lot of people say it sounds like I say “horrible tea”!
My pet peeve though is when someone says “Pacific” when they mean “specific”!
#3
Psalm.
I’ve always seen it as puh slam. I only until recently learnt how it was pronounced when my mom was helping me with homework and she died laughing at how I said it, aha. Whoops.
#4
Delinquent, I pronounced De-le-quint. Herbs I’d pronounce the H because it just sounded right. Harrowing as ho-rrow-ing. Chrysanthemum as chrysanthenum. There’s so much more but I don’t remember.
#5
Vanilla.
Am I the only one who pronounces it ‘Vanella’?
One word it drives me batty to hear mispronounced is ‘exception’. So many folks add the word Egg in there saying ‘Egg’ception.
I’m sure there are many other words I’ve mispronounced my entire life besides vanilla. Van-ella or Van-illa ?
#6
rotisserie (idk how to spell it lol but its the chicken)
i pronounced the word in an unnecessarily fancy way cuz i thought that was how it was pronounced.
#7
Minesweeper. I have no idea why but as a child when I started playing this game i would pronounce it as ‘mines-weeper’ and not ‘mine-sweeper’. Even now I sometimes pronounce it as that in habit.
#8
Salmon. I said it like it’s spelled. WHY IS THERE AN L IN SALMON ITS PRONOUNCES SAMON
#9
I read the word epitome as “epi tome”. And calliope as “calli ope”!
#10
Persephone. I was pronouncing it as per-suh-phone instead of per-seh-fuh-nee for the longest time. I even had an obsession with Greek mythology for a while but I still pronounced it wrong lol
#11
Trypophobia. I called it trip-TO-phobia, with an extra T.
#12
I used to pronounce “squirrel” as “scorel,” similar to “score” with an extra “l” at the end. I struggled with my “r” pronunciation in many words, sometimes causing confusion when I referred to a “shirt” as “s**t.” So in some instances I would say ” Do you like my new s**t? It’s my favorite one!” 💀 It’s quite amusing, but I’ve improved my “r” pronunciations since then.
#13
Sedative.
I found out that you do not pronounce the “a” like “Ay” and instead pronounce it like “aH”.
#14
Cantaloupe. You are supposed to pronounce it like cantalope (similar to antelope) I think
#15
Hyperbole
#16
Well i keep pronouncing gif and trespassing wrong, even though I know how they’re supposed to go.
#17
“Play it by ear”
I always thought it was “play it by year.”
I like my version better.
