Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time And Change One Decision You Made, What Would It Be? (Closed)

We all regret certain decisions once we realize their repercussions. What is yours?
#1
Not a single thing. I like where I am therefore can’t regret my actions or path. I’ve raised six good kids who are doing a good job raising our fifteen grandkids. Two weeks ago we became great grandparents. How could I want to change any of that?
#2
I would move away from my abusive family much sooner. I wouldn’t put so much time and effort trying to please them and to tolerate their insults and humiliation, as I understand now that you cannot change people.
And I wouldn’t believe the religious b******t that I was told for years: “if they are still abusive this is your fault because you didn’t pray enough, and you don’t have enough faith and patience.”
#3
Follow my heart and go to art academy
My parents wouldn’t let me
So I became a goldsmith what I hate
Now I am 74 have an exhibition with 43 watercolour paintings and I love it hurray!!
#4
To not leave a large number of books behind when I moved from one place to another. A lot of them were first editions and would be worth quite a bit today…
#5
Staying with an abusive husband for 29 yrs
#6
I would stop myself from getting rid of my first car. I could have just fixed it.
#7
I would change the first time I ever shoplifted.
It spawned a stealing addiction.
#8
I played white elephant the other day, and ended up getting a hairy potter blanket, 2 jack and jill sodas, and a fancy hot cocoa bomb…
I dont like hairy potter so i traded the blanket away…
Traded a drink to someone for noodles and a new drink(which i will get later)….
Traded other drink for a 18″ pack of twizzlers…
And cocoa bomb for giant bag of truffles…
I want meh blanket back even though it was hairy potter i am cold, i wish none of the trades had happened lol🙂🫠
#9
I would change my assigned sex at birth to a male, because I have always felt like I was born the wrong gender, and I hate that I was born a girl, I prefer to do masculine things, I hate doing girly things and wearing feminine clothes, men’s clothes are more comfortable and way cooler than women’s clothes.
#10
I would not take students loan to get a teachers college diploma but instead I’d take it to do a bachelors degree. Now my salary can’t even pay my basic bills and the prospects of me getting that Degree in Human Ecology dwindles every ☹️
#11
I love where I am now, but I would have decided to go to Old Dominion University instead of Texas A&M.
#12
Not paying attention in class and not taking notes.
I now have to study extra because of all the slacking I used to do
#13
Not seeing the constant red flags from day one in my 8 year relationship.
#14
I would change my friends and never cheat on my ex cause he was phenomenal.
#15
If I could tell my young fresh out of high school 18 year old self, please PLEASE stop putting yourself last just to make everyone else happy. It’s not worth the debt of credit cards just to show off or the pain of laughing along to jokes made at your own expense or the mental anguish of being with someone you know doesn’t love you it just isn’t worth it
#16
I would prevent myself from existing, my existence causes people to hate me, and I frankly deserve it, I make people miserable when they are near me, I ruin everything I do and touch. Maybe I shouldn’t have been born in the first place.
#17
Posting this
#18
So many embarrassing things ive done i wish i could have not said/did. I wish I had grown my hair out sooner. I wish i had read a book series sooner. I wish I hadn’t made the typo on my math quiz to gotten it wrong even tho the numbers were correct. I wish I hadn’t commented this or that. I wish I had acknowledged my feelings instead of ignoring them for five years. so many things.
#19
I would have liked to have a better senior year in high school versus getting too involved with one jealous, overly possessive, abusive ahole boyfriend
#20
I would stop people from walking all over me and stand for myself.
