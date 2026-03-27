Major Update in Search for Madeleine McCann With 19th Anniversary Approaching

May 3, 2026, will mark 19 years since a three-year-old British girl, Madeleine McCann, vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal.
The Metropolitan Police of Greater London launched Operation Grange in 2011, four years after her disappearance, but failed to achieve a breakthrough.
The department will, however, continue its search for Madeleine through 2026–27, with the UK’s interior ministry, better known as the Home Office, approving its request for funding.
The decision has drawn criticism from retired Metropolitan Police detective Peter Bleksey, while a source close to Madeleine’s parents said they will be pleased.
Funds have been released for the Madeleine McCann search to continue
Image credits: Official Find Madeleine Campaign
The Metropolitan Police team tackling the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance has been allocated £86,000 for the current year and the next one.
The fund, though down from the previous year’s £108,000, has reportedly kept Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, hopeful.
Image credits: findmadeleine
“They will be pleased that the funding has been granted for another year. They have always had high hopes that Maddie will be found,” a source close to the pair said, per the Irish Mirror.
Bleksey, for his part, stated that the news would make families of other missing children “angry.”
“They will be asking why the investigation into their child’s disappearance has not had the same level of funding,” he said, adding, “There’s possibly confusion among them as to why there is still a dedicated team of officers” looking for Madeleine.
Operation Grange is made up of three police officers and one member of staff working on a part-time basis.
Image credits: Madeleine Search
The investigation began as a “review” before being upgraded to a full inquiry in July 2013, allowing detectives to pursue leads alongside Portuguese and German authorities.
The latter agency is involved with the case because German national Christian Brueckner, who was released last September after serving seven years in jail for multiple misconducts with women between 2007 and 2017, has remained a prime suspect in the case.
Image credits: Carabinieri Milano/Getty Images
In 2024, Detective Constable Mark Draycott told Brueckner’s trial that he had taken a call from a man named Helge Busching in 2017.
Brueckner, according to Busching’s tip to Draycott, met him at a festival in 2008, a year after Madeleine’s disappearance. There, he told him, “It was strange she didn’t scream when she was taken.”
This has since become a key piece of evidence against him. However, he has never been formally charged for involvement in the case.
The news of the search for Madeleine McCann continuing has come after her name appeared in the Epstein files
The US Department of Justice, between December 2025 and January 2026, released millions of pages of photographic and video evidence of registered s** offender Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoings, alongside several emails exchanged with his aides and acquaintances, as well as witness testimonies.
Image credits: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images
In one testimony, a UK-based individual claimed to have seen Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator, with a girl resembling Madeleine in 2009.
The man, according to his account, was walking along a road when he found himself behind a woman and a little girl. A middle-aged man was also present but was walking several meters ahead of the pair.
Image credits: Madeleine Search
The witness stated that, when they got closer to the child, they noticed she resembled Madeleine.
The witness noted that the woman appeared to be attempting to rush the girl and seemed agitated by his presence.
The statement further detailed that the child repeatedly turned around to look at the witness.
She also had her hand placed on her right eye the whole time. This particular detail drew attention because Madeleine was known to have coloboma, a rare eye condition visible as a dark mark on the iris of one’s eye.
In 2009, Madeleine would have been six years old. The witness stated that the girl they saw appeared to be around that age.
Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Getty Images
According to the witness, they eventually turned off the road and gave little thought to the encounter for years until they saw a post about Maxwell and theories linking her to Madeleine’s vanishing.
The post in question includes an e-fit image issued by private investigators hired by Madeleine’s parents alongside a photo of Maxwell.
The woman in the sketch became a person of interest in Madeleine’s case after PIs received a tip
Image credits: DOJ
The woman was described by British media as “a bit of a Victoria Beckham lookalike” and was estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old and approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall.
She reportedly spoke to a British national in Barcelona approximately 72 hours after Madeleine’s disappearance.
Described as having an Australian or New Zealand accent, she, according to the PIs, asked the witness, “Are you here to deliver my new daughter?”
After viewing the collage of the suspect’s e-fit and Maxwell, a netizen claimed they were “not similar but the same.” A second advised the FBI to conduct “a lie detector test on Maxwell for that event.”
Image credits: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
“That’s her. No way that isn’t her,” a third remarked.
A person frustrated with conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein files, however, commented, “You think she was out there doing the first work herself? This whole story is insane.”
“Her father was potentially involved,” a netizen said about the Medeleine case
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