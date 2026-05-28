Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

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Relationship comics often rely on exaggerated drama or punchlines, but Valérie Minelli approaches everyday life very differently. Through her ongoing webcomic series published under the name Mrs. Frollein, the Luxembourg-born artist focuses on the routines, misunderstandings, emotional habits, awkward moments, affection, and tiny interactions that usually pass unnoticed but end up shaping people’s lives the most. Her comics rarely feel constructed around “jokes” in the traditional sense. Instead, they read more like visual observations of emotional reality, translated into a deceptively simple drawing style.

Now based in Germany, Valérie has built a large international audience by creating comics that feel unusually honest without becoming overly sentimental. Scroll down to see some of her newest comics capturing the funny, complicated, comforting, and occasionally exhausting reality of everyday life.

More info: Instagram | mrsfrollein.de | Facebook | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

Whether Valérie is drawing about living with a partner, emotional burnout, social exhaustion, anxiety, comfort, or the strange little rituals couples develop over time, her work carries a sense of familiarity that resonates strongly online. Much of that comes from her visual restraint: minimal lines, soft colors, understated expressions, and small details that carry the emotional weight of each scene. In a digital space often dominated by noise, irony, and overstimulation, Mrs. Frollein’s comics stand out precisely because they slow things down.

Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

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Artist Creates Wholesome And Relatable Comics About Her Everyday Life (30 New Pics)

Image source: mrs.frollein

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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