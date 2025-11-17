Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

by

While we were safely tucked away in the confines of our homes hiding from the pandemic, some found a much-needed escape in sourdough babies. Some, in endless binge-watching marathons. Others, as this inspiring story proves, turned their attention to the most vulnerable, our grandparents, wishing to repay their kindness while it’s not too late.

Upon discovering her grandmother’s clothing sketches in 2021, Julia, a 27-year-old TikToker (@boringbb), barely knew how to sew clothes. Nonetheless, she decided to take it upon herself to make Nana’s old designer dreams come alive. And it’s not surprising at all, then, that when Julia shared her hard work with her absolutely delighted grandma, and later her followers – more than 21 million viewers tuned in to see what the most adorable version of Paris Fashion Week looks like. Oh, and what a sight it is.

This is how Julia’s wholesome fashion show dedicated to her grandma looks in action

#1 I Think You Can See My Sewing Skills Getting Better Even In Just A Few Months Time. Practice Makes Perfect

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#2 I Feel Like I Should Be Going To An 80’s Prom In This Dress

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#3 This Is The 1st Grandma Design I’ve Made That’s Not A Dress. Grandma Has Drawn Many Short/Pants Outfits I Hope To Make. This Seemed Like An Easier One To Start With

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#4 I Usually Make A Few Changes But I Made Sure To Keep The 50’s Silhouette

This skirt is so flattering. I will definitely be making more dresses using a similar 50’s skirt style. I feel like I should be going to halloweentown prom in this

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#5 My Grandma’s Sketch From The 40’s vs. What I Created

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#6 Would You Chop Up Your Wedding Dress To Repurpose?

If you have been with me for a while you may recognize this fabric as I made one of my wedding dresses out of this last year. It was super expressive – so I thought – why not repurpose it?

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#7 Grandma Said “I Lived Long Enough To See One Of Them Come Off The Paper”

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#8 This Was The Only Dress I’ve Made With Pockets But They Are Amazing

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#9 I‘M Starting With Some Of The Easier Ones And Working My Way Up

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#10 This Is Not My Favorite Thing I’ve Made

-but it is crunch time for the show & I’ve made 5 dresses in the last 4 weeks. I was exhausted by the time I went to go make this

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

#11 This Was By Far My Hardest Project I’ve Ever Done

Woman Drops Out Of Fashion School In The 1940s, Only For Her Granddaughter To Find Her Designs And Create Them

Image source: boringbb

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Diary Of A Bald Girl In The Final Stage Of Cancer
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Book Bags That Will Let You Have Your Favorite Book Always By Your Side (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
These 18 Women Will Make You Fall In Love With Indigenous Plants
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Black Woman Makes Her House’s Value Go Up $100K By Removing African Artwork, Family Photos, And Inviting A White Friend During The Appraisal
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Classic Sculptures Get Dressed In Modern Clothes For ‘Hipsters In Stone’ Project
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
After 3-Year-Old’s Tragic Drowning In Home Pool, Momfluencer Takes “Full Accountability” In Public Statement
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.