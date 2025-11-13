After 28-Year-Old Tragically Passed Away His Parents Were Sent A List Of Lives He Saved By Becoming An Organ Donor

Losing a loved one is a heartbreaking experience, especially if the death is sudden and unexpected. A 26-year-old New Jersey native Alexa Bassillo recently had to go through the sudden loss of her brother Daniel, only 2 years her senior. And while this tragedy was devastating to the family, they all managed to find strength in Dan’s final act of kindness as they chose to make him an organ donor.
“We didn’t even hesitate when they asked us if we wanted to donate. I don’t even think we really had to talk about it,” Alexa told Bored Panda. “I pray that you don’t lose the most important person in your life but if you can at the very least take that and turn it into something good.. why wouldn’t you want to do that?” she added.
Daniel Bassillo passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018, due to a severe asthma attack and just recently the family got sent a letter with a list of people who received Dan’s donations. “[His] death was so sudden and tragic it kinda helps to believe there was a reason he had to go which was that others could live. I hope he at least died for something bigger and I’m sure when my parents see that 6-year-old boy or hear my brothers heart beating in another mans chest it’ll be comforting for them” his sister explained.
This is the letter the family received, detailing all the recipients
“Thank you for making the selfless decision to give life to others. In the midst of your grief, you said yes to saving lives and restoring health to people in need. Families like yours give us renewed hope that kindness and generosity still exist.
We would like to share with you some information about the recipients of your son’s gift.
Daniel’s heart was transplanted into a 32-year-old male.
Daniel’s liver was transplanted into a 54-year-old female in New Jersey. She is married with one child. She was placed on the transplant waiting list in February of 2007. The liver had immediate function and she is expected to have a full recovery. Also a liver segment was transplanted into a 1-year-old boy.
Daniel’s pancreas and left kidney were transplanted into a 36-year-old male. He was placed on the transplant waiting list in November of 2018. The organs had immediate function and he is expected to have a full recovery.
Daniel’s right kidney was transplanted into a 6-year-old boy.
Daniel was also able to be a tissue donor. Donated tissue can dramatically improve the quality of life for those suffering from chronic pain and impaired mobility.
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Our hope is that you find some comfort in knowing that these gifts have made an impact on others. Today, people awake to a new day because of caring families like yours.”
The loss was devastating to the family and while they found their silver lining, they want to celebrate Dan’s life through memories and the opportunities he gave to people in need. “He was the smartest person I know. He taught me everything from working on our Jeeps and him showing me how to change my oil and stuff like that. He taught me about superheroes and answered all my Game of Thrones questions along with literally any other question I’ve ever had” Alexa recalled. “I guess he was whoever he needed to be for the person who needed him. And [I’m] really blessed to be in the major part of his life and soo grateful that he was there all my life” she added.
Daniel’s case brings awareness to a real issue that could be changed if more people would simply consider it. According to U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, there are more than 114k people on the national transplant waiting list as of August 2017. Statistics also show that 20 people waiting for a transplant die every day. And while 95% support organ donation, only 54% are signed up as donors.
