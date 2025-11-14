This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

There are so many issues in the world. From global warming to consumerism, to how we see ourselves and social media addiction. Michal Dziekan uses his work to illustrate these social issues and perhaps make you rethink your choices and lifestyle.
At first glance, his colorful art reminds us of cartoons and fun illustrations. However, Michal’s artwork hides some deeper ideas and you will soon realize this art is not for kids. He uses bright hues and a happy mood to convey important issues of the modern world.
#1 Honesty
#2 Words Can Kill
#3 Every Drunk Driver Is A Murderer
#4 Games For Adults
#5 Unhappy With What He Does
#6 Cruel Reality
#7 Think For Yourself, Don’t Buy Stuff You Don’t Need
#8 Victory
#9 Superhero
#10 Equity
#11 Pushing
#12 Freelance
#13 Facebook Addiction
#14 Astrology
#15 Pollution
#16 Poetry
#17 Compulsive Consumption
#18 One Step Forward – Two Steps Back
#19 Storks
#20 Art
#21 Expectations
#22 Manhood
#23 Interest
#24 Perfectionism
#25 Shhh…
#26 Families Living In Tight Flats
#27 Take A Deep Breath
#28 Lie Detectors In Smartphones
#29 Therapy
#30 Fashion Industry
