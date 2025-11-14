This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

by

There are so many issues in the world. From global warming to consumerism, to how we see ourselves and social media addiction. Michal Dziekan uses his work to illustrate these social issues and perhaps make you rethink your choices and lifestyle.

At first glance, his colorful art reminds us of cartoons and fun illustrations. However, Michal’s artwork hides some deeper ideas and you will soon realize this art is not for kids. He uses bright hues and a happy mood to convey important issues of the modern world.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | michaldziekan.com | behance.net | flickr.com

#1 Honesty

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#2 Words Can Kill

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#3 Every Drunk Driver Is A Murderer

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#4 Games For Adults

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#5 Unhappy With What He Does

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#6 Cruel Reality

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#7 Think For Yourself, Don’t Buy Stuff You Don’t Need

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#8 Victory

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#9 Superhero

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#10 Equity

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#11 Pushing

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#12 Freelance

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#13 Facebook Addiction

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#14 Astrology

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#15 Pollution

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#16 Poetry

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#17 Compulsive Consumption

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#18 One Step Forward – Two Steps Back

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#19 Storks

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#20 Art

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#21 Expectations

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#22 Manhood

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#23 Interest

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#24 Perfectionism

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#25 Shhh…

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#26 Families Living In Tight Flats

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#27 Take A Deep Breath

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#28 Lie Detectors In Smartphones

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#29 Therapy

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

#30 Fashion Industry

This Artist Uses His Art To Depict The Dark Side Of The Society That We Live In (30 Pics)

Image source: michal_dziekan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Parents Kick Out Daughter So They Can Move Into Her Remodeled Room, She Takes It All Away
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Bosch
Bosch Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Blue Religion”
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2015
32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Artist “Invades” Strangers’ Photos On Instagram By Adding His Hilarious Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Japan’s First Woman Photo-Journalist, Still Shooting At The Age Of 101
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.