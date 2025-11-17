45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

by

Ridiculous dating standards have become increasingly prevalent in today’s complex dating landscape. From demanding and meticulously curated dating app profiles like Tinder to expecting a partner to fulfill an exhaustive checklist of physical, emotional, and financial criteria, these standards often overshadow genuine connections in a world that is already too dependent on technology.

For a lot of people, such unrealistic expectations can lead to disillusionment and missed opportunities for actually meaningful relationships, as the pursuit of perfection overshadows the beauty of embracing imperfections and discovering genuine compatibility between two people. That being said, it’s crucial to strike a balance between having standards and boundaries that reflect personal values and being open to the unpredictability of love and human connection.

Below, we have compiled some of the most ridiculous examples of standards and expectations people hold others to, but these are just a pinch of salt in the sea that has plenty of “fish” in the dating world.

#1 He Had A Date With Destiny, And She Ordered The Lobster

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: TheIndomitablePnis

#2 Enough Said

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: daggerite

#3 The Beard Stays, But You Can Leave

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: LaheyOnTheLiquor

#4 I Hate These Apps

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: ROU_Misophist

#5 Not Sure If Red Flag

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Where Do I Sign Up

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: buildingseas

#7 Yup

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com, perfectsweeties

#8 “Hi There, I’m A Red Flag. Date Me”

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Stonedpanda436

#9 Trying To Get A $100 Minimum Dinner On A First Date

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Undercoverfootmodel

#10 Quite An Intro

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: AristonD

#11 A Friend Started App Dating… Incel Ensued

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Mr-Badger-Man

#12 Bullet Dodged

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#13 She Dodged A Bullet With This Sociopath

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Reality_Rose

#14 Unsolicited Feedback From My Sisters Date. Spent The Whole Time Talking About How Smart He Is, And Ordered A Kids Meal At Lunch

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Rumzzzzzz

#15 The Absolute Audacity… Do People Actually Fall For This?

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: BackgroundContract77

#16 I Need .. I Need… A Mother

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23, WilliamMarvel

#17 Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet Here

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: kiraagency

#18 That’s What We Call A Miscalculation

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#19 Easy Tattoo Fix

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: jnej94

#20 Why Are People Like This?

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: KeyConnectionz

#21 Some People On Here Are Wildin

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: atom_the_bomb

#22 Your Phone Says A Lot About You

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: virt1028

#23 I-

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Tell Me You Don’t Go Outside Without Telling Me You Don’t Go Outside

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#25 The Entitlement

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: mommonstar

#26 She Unmatched Soon After, So She Wasn’t Joking

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#27 A Real Charmer

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: NarrowStillness_09

#28 No Response

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Mr_McGuy

#29 The 7 Guys In Her City That Meet Those Requirements Are Married, Or Not On Tinder Or Swiped Left Lol

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: QuotingThings

#30 Alpha Male Waiting, Anyone Ready ?

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23

#31 Modern Dating

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Alex45784

#32 The Beard Within Is Strong With This One

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: OnlyBeenBannedOnce

#33 Just It’s Time To Eating Nails Then Because “That’s What Real Men Do”

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Fadedthepro

#34 Every Woman Would Be An “Older Woman” When You Act Like An Entitled Child

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: mandischamel

#35 All The Men Making Less Than $500k Are Saved From This Psycho. Win

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Emergency-Yellow7896

#36 This Is Kinda D**kish Right?

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: sierraalpha149

#37 Dating In Your 40s

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: imgur.com

#38 Facebook Dating

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: koala_gamr

#39 It’s The Entitlement For Me

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: amateraslut

#40 Turns Out Compassion For Others = Incapable Of Satisfying Women

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: PxN13

#41 Look At This A**bag

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: ohnoohnoohnOyo

#42 Men Complain About Not Getting Matches But Their Bios Are This…

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: crisscross987

#43 Conservative Men Can Be So Misogynistic That I Can No Longer Tell The Difference Between Reality And Satire

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#44 It’s You I Wanna Fill Up Not Your Car Babe

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: Elemayowe

#45 Average Gen Z Dating Experience

45 Delusional And Ridiculously High Dating Standards That Show Exactly Why Finding Love Is Hard

Image source: TheUga69

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A still from Squid game
‘Squid Game’ Creator Says He Lost Teeth From Filming Season 1
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2024
19 Before And After Photos Of Butterfly And Moth Transformations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We Create Fairy-Tale Inspired Necklaces With Tiny Scenes Inside
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Recreated Iconic Comic Book Covers Using Balloons
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Out-Of-Context Thing You Overheard? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Superstore
Superstore Review: The Store Reels From “Halloween Theft”
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.