“This Is America”: 50 Memes That Sum Up Life In The United States

by

American news makes headlines all over the world. But if we were to judge the US based entirely on what we read and hear on mass media, where the content is trying to manipulate us into clicking and scrolling, we could end up with a warped impression of the country. So let’s see what average people have to say about it instead.

We at Bored Panda have searched the internet to compile a list of relevant memes about life in the United States, and are quite happy with what we found. These images made it to the forefront of social media platforms not because they were promoted by some publisher, but because they struck a chord with the users, and when put together, paint a pretty vivid picture of the place they come from.

Continue scrolling and check out America’s hottest memes.

#1

Image source: Johnny107710

#2

Image source: AstroDynam0

#3

Image source: YacobAcusDaMemer

#4

Image source: reddit.com

#5

Image source: OrganicOpportunity73

#6

Image source: DikSwet

#7

Image source: Amazing American Memes

#8

Image source: GameRanger27

#9

Image source: 3am-styx

#10

Image source: reddit.com

#11

Image source: dickfromaccounting

#12

Image source: skmo8

#13

Image source: Ronaldit0

#14

Image source: Amazing American Memes

#15

Image source: TB0NE009

#16

Image source: Nallen54

#17

Image source: Megachamps

#18

Image source: Spooderman16233

#19

Image source: I_flew_the_Kamikaze

#20

Image source: Melaninmonroej

#21

Image source: Amazing American Memes

#22

Image source: crashdaddy

#23

Image source: slimothyjames1

#24

Image source: myfriendlyshadow

#25

Image source: scot816

#26

Image source: PianoPlayer10

#27

Image source: KingDominoIII

#28

Image source: xbox360noscope

#29

Image source: Timpansee-ert

#30

Image source: blurredlimes9

#31

Image source: NotBorisJohnson

#32

Image source: samc_16

#33

Image source: Theundiscoveredroad

#34

Image source: Sickme_me

#35

Image source: AnimalFire77

#36

Image source: KOMRADE_DIMITRI

#37

Image source: NFL_Memes

#38

Image source: EddyRosenthal

#39

Image source: omgwinner1234

#40

Image source: abhissj

#41

Image source: Bitten469

#42

Image source: mdelp138

#43

Image source: TheNecromancer981

#44

Image source: reddit.com

#45

Image source: JasperWoertman

#46

Image source: J1mBlack

#47

Image source: Skyeisland

#48

Image source: 8bit95

#49

Image source: gomugomunorocket42

#50

Image source: PotatoeMasster69

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
