“Are You Dating Your Own Son?”: Mother-Son Photoshoot Goes Viral, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate

Pictures from a mother-son photoshoot sparked a fiery debate online about parenting boundaries.
A “football mom” named Kristy Gayton shared pictures of herself with her son, celebrating the “last time” she cheered for him on a high school field.
But some netizens couldn’t stop cringing at the pictures, while others said they looked completely normal.
Pictures from a mother-son photoshoot sparked a fiery debate online about parenting boundaries
Image credits: kristy_gayton
With immense pride and happiness, Kristy Gayton shared pictures of herself with her son Roman Dickerson on a football field this week.
Kristy’s message took a nostalgic tone, as she reflected on the “lasts” of her son’s time as a high school football player.
“This is the part they don’t warn you about… The ‘lasts,’” she wrote in the caption.
Image credits: Suzie_Bada**
The carousel of pictures began with a snap of the son, wearing his #56 jersey and carrying his mother on his shoulder.
“The last time you suit up. The last post-game hug. The last time I get to yell from the stands for #56 on a high school field,” she wrote.
The proud “football mom” showered her son with love before he heads off to college
Image credits: kristy_gayton
The mother called it “bittersweet and beautiful all at once,” saying she was so proud of her son that she could “burst.”
“I have loved every single minute of this journey with you,” she said. “…I’ll cheer for you forever — no matter the field, no matter the season.”
After thanking the photographer who captured the moments, the mother concluded by saying, “Here’s to the boy who made me a football mom. Love you, Roman — always your biggest fan.”
Image credits: kristy_gayton
Kristy’s pictures were flooded with comments, prompting the mother to clarify that the photoshoot was conducted to celebrate the end of Roman’s time in high school.
“For everyone asking — I’m his mom,” she wrote in the comments section. “Senior-year memories before he heads off to college. The whole football program did this shoot.”
After the pictures went viral, the internet didn’t just react. It pounced with ruthless comments and a heavy dose of side-eye.
“That boys future wife is gonna have a hard time!” one quipped online
Image credits: kristy_gayton
Some found it “creepy” and called it “Emotional inc*st.”
“Some of these pics are a little questionable,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Boy mom’s are so weird.”
“What in the back woods Alabama is going on here,” one asked.
“My mom didn’t really even know my position what on Earth is this,” one said.
Image credits: romanjohndickerson
“It’s giving Lannister,” said another, making a Game of Thrones reference about the Lannister twins, Cersei and Jaime, whose storyline includes their incestuous relationship.
Another wrote, “This is standard in the south.”
On the other hand, plenty of people found the pictures normal, saying they captured a proud mother celebrating her son’s high school milestones and cheering him on as he heads to college.
Image credits: kristy_gayton
“What’s wrong? Look like completely normal, fun photos of a mom with her kid. If you see anything different, YOU have the issue,” read one comment.
Another wrote, “These pics are actually pretty awesome. I wish my mom loved me.”
“This is beautiful. I wish my parents came to my games. They didn’t even bother,” read another comment.
Kristy’s photos with her son reminded some netizens of another football mom, who went viral for the way she greeted her son after a high school game in 2023.
Utah single mom Amber Wright shared a video of herself hugging her then-16-year-old son Brixton Wright with her legs wrapped around him.
“When I walked up to hug my baby boy after his game, he immediately picked me up and just held me,” she wrote in the caption.
“It may have been 20 seconds, 30 seconds, a minute, I have no idea,” she continued. “But in this moment, time stood completely still.”
The photos reminded some of another football mom who was seen wrapping her legs around her son after a high school game
Image credits: ambslund
Amber said her son would “forever and always” have her “entire heart.”
“I honestly don’t know what I did to deserve you @brix_wright but I am thankful every second of every single day for you,” she added.
The comments section of the clip was filled with snarky comments, with one saying, “Your mother is attracted to you. Why hasn’t she been arrested yet?”
“I feel bad for that boy’s future wife,” one said.
On the other hand, some appreciated the moment and wrote, “All families should have the same love as them. That’s what raises healthy and happy children.”
Netizens had plenty to say about Kristy Gayton’s recent photos with her son from the high school football field
Image credits: BigRobEnergy
Image credits: Topo_G
Image credits: Pingusbeer
Image credits: TheDazzleNovak
Image credits: 0xJarod
Image credits: ladidaix
Image credits: boytoyluis
Image credits: iraawtf
Image credits: SashaLG
Image credits: sibonelo_belmir
Image credits: lydrtr
Image credits: Bdiitty
Image credits: MimiSchmoo
Follow Us