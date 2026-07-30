“Deeply Evil”: 57 Times People’s Instincts Told Them To Get Away From These Creeps

Always trust your gut. Your subconscious and inner alarm bells work incredibly quickly and can save your life. They keep you safe even when, rationally and logically, you can’t quite piece together what might be wrong, and why your health and safety are at risk.
People who were unlucky enough to be in the presence of extremely creepy and evil individuals opened up online about what happened to make them feel the need to immediately get away. We have picked out their scariest stories to remind you to never second-guess your instincts.
#1
Joel Olsteen (Osteen) whatever in 2012
I worked in Airline lounges and he was flying either Air France or Lufthansa. My job was to serve celebrities their separated dinners outside the food the lounge offered, poured champagne etc.
His eyes were the most evil I’d ever seen in person, i dropped his food and asked to switch to the regular lounge. The feeling of being in the room with him was heavy
Wasn’t surprised at all with the church incident 2017
Image source: thee_goddess_nish, RobertMWorsham
#2
I tended bar and had excellent game face. No matter what people told me, I stayed calm. But one dude sat down and told me he’d just been released from prison after an 18 year stint. He was meeting a woman named Pebbles, his pen pal he’d fallen in love with. About an hour and 4 drinks later, Pebbles still hadn’t shown up. I saw him in the mirror staring at me in an assessing way that chilled me to the bone and made the hair stand up on my neck and arms. Terrifying.
Image source: keldengram, Göksu Taymaz
#3
A substitute teacher in the 5th grade used to make my skin crawl. I hated him around me, so much so I’d deny help even if I needed it. I just wanted him away from me. Decades later, I still remember how I felt. I wish I remembered his name to look him up, just to see if my feelings were right and anything about him came up.
Image source: bkk0806, Ana Horna
Dangerous individuals aren’t all alike, but they have some behaviors and circumstances in common.
Very often, people who tend toward violent behavior have issues with controlling their emotions. Meanwhile, others, in desperation, might want to hurt other people because they themselves have been hurt or traumatized in the past. Still others are under the delusion that they can solve their problems through violence or threats.
The most common signs of potential for violence include:
- A history of aggressive behavior
- Young age at first violent incident
- Being a victim of bullying
- History of conflicts with authority
- Neglect in childhood or seeing violence at home
- Cruelty to animals
- Major mental illness
- Lacking empathy
- History of vandalism or property damage
#4
Had a customer that was perfectly polite but when I gave him his change back, his eyes…everything in me went cold and my brain just said “This is a serial [criminal]”. He could not drive away fast enough and I was absolutely shook the rest of my shift.
Image source: spookyfeyling, Muhammed Sami Atalay
#5
The guy i heard muttering to himself at work. It’s not so much THAT he was muttering but WHAT he was muttering. I immediately backed out of the room he was in. He lied on his resume about why he got fired (threw drinks at someone)
Image source: kittykat_2393, Sandro Tavares
#6
Yes. I was under age and invited someone to come hang out with me online.. dude was 19 I think. He met me at the park. I think I was 16.. he brought alcohol. I immediately got the ick text my dad told him to call me and tell me to come home. I immediately blocked the guy. Just gave me vibes I cannot describe.
Image source: savvystardust, Ivan
Other red flags to look out for include substance misuse, gang membership, fascination with weapons, anger problems, social withdrawal, feeling rejected or alone, and feeling disrespected.
In the short-term, something that should worry you is if a person’s behavior drastically changes very quickly.
Look out for increased risk-taking behavior, losing temper more often, frequent fighting, declining performance at work or school, increased substance misuse, announcing threats to hurt others, etc.
#7
I was dating this guy in college – we lived in the same dorm. His roommate creeped me out, so we would NEVER hangout in his room. I just wouldn’t do it. One night I got drunk and my friends were somewhere (alcohol!) and I decided to look for him because we got separated… when I knocked on Rick’s door his roommate answered & I said NM. Turned to leave and he grabbed my arm to pull me in. And it was tight grip, I wedged my foot against the wall to pull back and he used his other hand to grab my neck. I just started screaming. Pulling as hard as I could and thankfully another guy on the floor poked his head out of the room. Saw what was happening and ran towards us screaming let her go. He released and went flying backwards. That other guy brought me to his room to be safe. Cool guy. I can’t believe I never filed a complaint.
Image source: alaskaspice2001, MART PRODUCTION
#8
Was mountain biking alone, hit this area where there are some houses etc before hitting more trail. Anyway I come off the trail and there is this guy there walking idk somewhere shirt off, not really a big deal I see people on trail all the time but when he looked at me and smiled… I have NEVER felt more like prey before. I kept going hit another trail intersection called my husband and told him I was heading down a tail I’d never ridden before so I didn’t have to go back the way I came.
Image source: lsbrokenu596, Ramon Hernandez
#9
Yes, when I was 16. My cousin and I were invited to a house party by my cousin’s “good friend”. We go to the venue and see that we were the only girls there. There had to be 15 or 16 guys. I caught a vibe that we needed to leave and we needed to go now. It got stronger when I found out that my cousin’s friend wasn’t there ‘yet’. I told my cousin that we were leaving. She was upset at first. But then she got an angry call from her friend. It was about us leaving the party.
Image source: pumpkindootz, MART PRODUCTION
How often do you listen to your gut? When was the last time that your instincts protected you from potential danger?
Who is the creepiest person that you’ve ever been around? How did they behave, what did they say, and how did you react? What do you do to stay safe no matter where you are?
If you have any insights, stories, or advice, share them in the comments so that your fellow readers see them.
#10
Yes but not creepy but evil.
I dropped my coworker from work and she pointed out her bf who was getting into his car when we were hanging out in my car chatting. I blurted out “I don’t like him” and she was like “omg why?” I told her “I never seen anyone with a dark aura before. This man is pure evil” come to find out later he was mistreating her
Image source: tamara.2187, Atahan Demir
#11
Yes, and unfortunately both times they ended up stalking me 🫥
Image source: sav.rhoades, Jiří Dočkal
#12
Yes, right before I had to mace him.
Crazy thing is? I was just doing my job. I was a bartender and he felt the need to grab my arm across the bar and ask me for my number. When I said “No, I’m taken but I’m flattered” (I was not flattered) He grabbed me and held me down at the bar and said “I can sell you, I can get 10 of you”… I maced him and called security . I had never experienced anything like that
Image source: ms.honeydew89, tabitha turner
#13
There was a guy in the hospital that had huge black eyes. He didn’t speak a single word. But, my god, did I avoid him like the plague. He was evil to the core.
Image source: osunapoindexter, Valentin Fernandez
#14
Yes. My friends cousin took us to a river to swim in Queensland. I had not met him before. Every thing was okay until we started swimming and he said. Yeah this is an isolated spot no one ever comes here. You know you can dump bodies here no worries. My friend and l freaked out … quietly casually got out and left … creepy
Image source: christinemay289, Mengtry Lorn
#15
Yes! A job interview I had for selling time shares. Something inside kept saying, “Get out now!” I was offered the position…turned it down. I need a job and was somewhat desperate, but not that desperate. Found out from friends…yeah the company has a bad reputation.
17 days I interviewed at a library and got the job and it started me on a whole new journey.
Image source: ecu_pirate1993, Ivan S
#16
YES!…I went for a job interview for a cleaning company.. I turned up it was his house…. i picked up creepy vibes and I was not comfortable.. I said I need to make a call with my husband he knows where I am..I walked out he was behind me and I got out of there and drove off so fast! This was so unprofessional and creepy vibes and the way he kept looking at me and my body i think I was very lucky he could have clocked me over the head or anything or it might have been nothing but still!!
Image source: rearav91, Mikhail Nilov
#17
I had a man follow me around a grocery store, when he stopped close enough to me in an isle he said softly “you have beautiful skin”. When I looked up he was staring at me and honestly creepily smiling. I felt so uneasy and had that moment of “run” scream in my head.
I told him “[Go away] you weird freak.”, left my cart or groceries in the isle, and left the store quickly before he could come outside to find me.
Image source: nanners95, Helena Lopes
#18
I had a coworker who gave me the heebie-jeebies. Nothing specific, he dressed normal-ish, didn’t really say weird things, seemed fairly hygienic. But I could just feel he was in the room before I saw/heard him.
A while after he left, I was talking with my work bestie and casually mentioned that I got a weird vibe from him…which of course turned into an “omg me too!” convo.
I’m just saying it would not surprise me one bit if someday I see a Netflix documentary about him doing something heinous.
Image source: _jen_knee_0, Curated Lifestyle
#19
My dentist’s new partner back in the 80s was creepy. I refused to be seen by him. The dental hygienest confided that even the nuns from my grade school found him creepy when I mentioned that he gave me the creeps.
Image source: lizsch2, Marlos Pomin
#20
Have I,a Woman, Ever been alone in a space with a man that made me scared and need to get out of the space immediately?
Yes.
Yes I have on a fairly regular basis
Image source: lisaovies, LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR
#21
I walked into a bakery two days ago, and felt such evil and bad intent,I had to leave without ordering. I swear, my brain was telling me a criminal was sizing me up.
I stuck my key thru my fingers as a weapon, and hustled to my car.
Image source: piratesmiling, Riedelmax
#22
Yes. When I was in high school I met Alan Reed Yerkey. He set off every alarm bell. I did not like him, did not feel comfortable around him. Thankfully I was never alone with him. Friends told me I was overreacting. “He’s a nice guy.”
Image source: chewaber, Ketut Subiyanto
#23
[The current president of US]
The moment I saw him on TV on the apprentice I knew he was evil and everything he’s done over the last 20 years has proved it
Image source: jordygordy2, Ruslan Rozanov
#24
My brother had this friend that creeped me out. He made him a groomsman for his wedding. I asked him to please not make me walk with him at the wedding. He promised I wouldn’t have to. Later the bride insisted for “height” reasons. I refused, in tears. I just could not deal with having to see pictures with him forever. Ugh, he made my skin crawl. In the end my brother caved and I walked with someone else. I often wonder what my subconscious could see that I didn’t know .
Image source: moviejunkie1, Pavel Danilyuk
#25
I work in retail. I regularly encounter customers who inexplicably set off my inner alarms — men AND women. I do everything in my power to not be the only one left at closing. People are getting more scary by the day. Yes, there ARE good people still out there, but the creeps are becoming emboldened.
Image source: archmoy, Vitaly Gariev
#26
Yes, at the gym, a rando asked me to drive him to Seattle from Chicago, I laughed about it, but never went back to that gym lol
Image source: daddylongdreadsx, nappy
#27
Yes. The coach I had in junior high volleyball. As an adult I when I see him in public I hide and run away. For several reasons 1. He’s creepy and I don’t want that energy around me 2. He mistreats children (not me but his own and foster children) and 3. I won’t look good in orange
Image source: lavendermaree, cottonbro studio
#28
Years ago I was on BART at night in a fairly empty car. Three guys got on and one sat next to me and two sat behind. The guy next to me immediately started chatting me up but felt more like an interrogation. For about 10 minutes I kept my composure like my life depended on it. They thankfully exited a few stops before I did. This guy gave off pure sickening vibes, I’ll never forget it.
Image source: marie.prentiss.54, Luca Morvillo
#29
Unfortunately yes. He was a preacher that lived behind me. I let him in because I was in turmoil. I trust that God was with me. He never crossed the line exactly but he always gave me an uneasy sense of bad. Then he moved.
Image source: jen_g1973, MART PRODUCTION
#30
Once, many years ago, my boss was interviewing people for a management position. As his assistant, I scheduled each interview and brought them to my boss. My boss always asked my opinion. One guy truly gave me the creeps. He didn’t do or say anything inappropriate, just gave me the creeps. My boss liked him but after listening to me he said, okay, we’re not hiring him. I asked why. He said “I trust your gut. If you don’t feel comfortable, there’s a reason and that’s good enough for me.”
Image source: juliecwalsh, Mizuno K
#31
as a young child, I had a Sunday school teacher, who was a man, who gave me the creeps. I told my mother I don’t like him. He scares me and she pulled me out of Sunday school, and that was the end of that. I just remember his name was Mr. Lampy. I wonder if he had ended up in prison. He was the first guy that gave me the creeps i’ve had numerous since… I’m 69 years old now.
Image source: milne611, Tima Miroshnichenko
#32
Not me, my dog. She was a German shepherd, very sweet and friendly, and loved meeting new people.
We were walking home at dusk through our park. A man in his 40s was walking towards us on the path.
And she let out a low, prolonged warning growl. Her hackles raised. It was completely out of character for her.
The guy snarled something about “vicious dogs” but beat a hasty retreat.
Whatever his intentions were, I’m glad she scared him off.
Image source: jump_with_christielea, Angela Chacón
#33
I once met an older man at a party who spoke about how much he loved the performing arts. He waxed on and on about how he’s always trying to get his niece and her ballet dancer friends to come to his house and stay with him while they stage a “Christian” ballet. I don’t know why, but immediately my gut told me to get away. I didn’t leave the party but I instantly excused myself. So creepy.
Image source: gattopirato, cottonbro studio
#34
I once walked into a gas station and a man standing in the line looked over at me, his face…changed…into something kind of indescribable but quite scary, and then looked me up and down. I. Was. Terrified.
Image source: designationhuman, Sergey Torbik
#35
Yes. I was working at a coffee house and a customer came in and I wanted to leave. I couldn’t but he was so creepy that all other customers actually did leave. It was then that I realized how vulnerable I was cause I was stuck and he could have done anything I didn’t even have a panic button. It’s been over 30 years and I still remember it vividly
Image source: kaillieanne
#36
My brother in law. I immediately got bad vibes from the moment I met him. Always talks down to husband and i (we’re older than him) like we’re stupid and can’t take care of ourselves. I tolerate him for the sake of my husband, but …he skeeves me out.
Image source: spicyred1977, Rahib Hamidov
#37
There was a man at my work like that. He has the creepiest cold looking smile and came to say hi to my desk. Freaked me out and I avoided him like plague
Image source: dk_ova, Tima Miroshnichenko
#38
Yep. Told my kids to get away from him because something told me he was deeply evil. A few months later he stabbed a guy.
Image source: jeeze.loueeez, Josh Willink
#39
Yes, made my whole family leave a hiking area. I was like nope, this guy gave me this weird vibe.
Image source: penithegreat, PNW Production
#40
Camping at a festival when a crazy stranger wandered into our camp. Certifiably insane and I just asked my buddy to please fetch his 357 out of his camper. Just in case.☠️
Image source: timothyhale697, Eren Sever
#41
When i still had my dog. Waiting on the bus. Normally dog would be chill with anyone, basically ignoring them. Only once a man sat next to me and my dog became agressive towards him to the point I really had to hold her for her not to bite him. Freaked me out so bad, dogs know when something’s wrong.
Image source: amberboth
#42
Yes, a few times. One guy works at a knife shop, where I was dropping my knife off to be sharpened.
I hated watching him pick it up, too.
We got a knife sharpener after that.
Image source: the_original_purple_girl
#43
Yes! A friend’s dad! I went over the first and only time and he was giving major insane perv vibes. He seriously scared me. He was instantly all up in my space, talking crazy, looking at me weirdly, making very inappropriate jokes and comments. He literally had me plastered against my own car. My friend told him to let me breathe and told me he was harmless but I didn’t even stay. I faked a phone call, said that it was a family emergency, and fled for my life. I never went back. I was 16, btw.
Image source: night_childe25
#44
Yes!!! I worked with him. He even “had” to talk to me one day when I was in the gym mid set. I literally had to stop and talk to him because he was hovering right by the bench press. I eventually talked to him supervisor after years and told him point blank to tell the guy to stay away from me. He creeped out many woman. Many.
Image source: lytshow33
#45
When I was a kid, I was with my parents checking out an apartment. The downstairs neighbor came out to meet us. He was so creepily fixated on me that I felt uneasy. When we left, my parents said we aren’t moving there anymore. The guy freaked them out too.
Image source: pawtucketsquatch
#46
Yep I had a guy that asked if I wanted my driveway shoveled I agreed and paid him he kept coming even though I didn’t ask him to repeat it finally he banged on the door for his pay I paid him . He appeared with his girlfriend and for some reason I felt the need to say we don’t answer the door it’s always locked. He asked me have you heard of Crystal Lake you know what I mean? Said yes and police are always on my speed dial. A year later we moved but I heard he had strangled an elderly woman
Image source: christine.routledge
#47
Yep, can’t remember his name but I was hanging out with my sis and she took me to meet her best friend. Best friend’s roommate walked in and I instantly got the weirdest feeling about him. Later on he told my sis her autism was a disease, declared his love for the best friend and that they were in a relationship (she was in no way interested) and she just ‘needed time to accept it’ which started a huge argument with her so he jumped out of her first floor bathroom window and ran away.
Image source: itsclaireybear
#48
I dated this guy several years ago and I could sense a weird energy around him. I was staying at a hotel in Bangkok as I just got a new job and I was waiting for the company to allocate me a condo. I invited him to the hotel for dinner, when he came through the door the room went dark. He didn’t even stay for dinner, he got a phone call and when he looked at me his face changed. Like a whole different personality was shifting right infront of me. I never saw him again.
Image source: ciku23
#49
My late husband’s father. Absolute skin crawling nopenopenope the entire time I was around him. Refused to visit him again, and refused to let my husband take our son to visit him.
Image source: thebluestgreen
#50
I was on the phone with a guy that made my skin crawl. The bad feeling in the pit of my stomach told me I shouldn’t talk to him. I was in the middle of prayer at a mosque and I heard a voice say, “dont talk to him”. I discovered from some trusted sources that he’s a narcissist and a cheater.
Image source: rachel_knows9
#51
Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News. We went to university together. There was nothing human behind those eyes.
Image source: jamesfellauthor
#52
Former prison nurse here… had an older man come in from solitary. Needed to pull his chart… it was a priest who was accused of you know what. My hackles were rising before I knew who he was….
Image source: northernnadrak
#53
Yep. Home health nurse. Went into a patients house. Wasn’t there for 5 minutes because I felt the need to leave. So, I left and did not complete the visit.
That was also my last day as a home health nurse 🫠
Image source: with.love.from.lo
#54
Yes. Many moons ago I met a guy named Ted Bundy. My friend said he was creepy. I thought he was charming.
Years later she called me up to tell me he was toasted.
She was way smarter than me.
Image source: a_mewhinney
#55
I felt that about a neighbor’s boyfriend. He immediately gave me the creeps—the kind where you feel disoriented. A couple of weeks later he kidnapped my neighbor’s 9 year old. Abandoned her on Treasure Island. I hate that I didnt say anything!
Image source: susanchapman8777
#56
Yes, because one dude approached me in the store with: “I followed you for an hour from “N” street. May I get to know you better?”
Image source: prussichger
#57
Years ago… Charlie Manson’s doppelganger. Small and creepy. My friends ex-husband. 1976?
Image source: loretta50341
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