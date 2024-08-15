Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane Star in Mid-Century Modern Comedy about Friendship in Palm Springs

Mid-Century Modern, Hulu’s latest comedy series starring Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank-Jerry and Nathan Lane as Bunny, has captured attention for its unique and heartfelt premise. The show centers around a group of gay friends navigating their golden years in Palm Springs.
Bomer describes the show as a
spiritual cousin to The Golden Girls, with nods to beloved characters from past television shows. Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the minds behind Will & Grace, the series brings together an ensemble cast including Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin.
The narrative follows nearly-retired Bunny, played by Lane, who lives with his mother Sybil (Lavin). Bomer’s character, Jerry Frank-Jerry, is depicted as a good-hearted ex-Mormon. Alongside them is Arthur (Nathan Lee Graham), known for his impeccable fashion sense. The plot thickens as the trio deals with an unexpected death, adding depth to their relationships.
Bomer remarked on the inspiration behind the show:
There are some nods to not only ‘Golden Girls,’ but some other characters from past shows which I grew up loving. It’s sort of a hybrid, but I would definitely say it’s a spiritual cousin.
The production team is equally impressive, featuring executive producers Ryan Murphy and James Burrows alongside Mutchnick and Kohan. While fans eagerly await a premiere date, Bomer’s reflections hint at a nostalgic yet fresh take on friendship and aging.
If you’re curious about how this dynamic storyline unfolds and what surprises lie ahead, keep reading to find out more…
