People Are Sharing Wholesome Facts About Celebrities And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

In this day and age, if you’re a public figure, it feels like the spotlight is always on you. Not only do most people have a smartphone with a camera on them at all times, but with social media being so popular, every move stars make is documented. However, you don’t always see drama and cynicism; sometimes, you get some surprisingly positive twists.
The AskReddit community took to a fun online thread to share some of the most interesting, wholesome facts about their favorite celebrities. We’ve collected their best stories to give you a peek behind the curtain. You might start seeing some of these actors, singers, athletes, and entertainers in a very different way.
We wanted to learn about the positive impact that celebrities can have with their influence, so we reached out to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington. He was kind enough to shed some light on Bored Panda’s questions, including how important a star’s personality is in terms of career prospects. You’ll find his comments as you read on.
#1 Country Queen Vibes
I really like that Dolly Parton wants kids to read, and she set up that charity for it.
The website says she’s given 254 519 967 books away to kids.
#2 Smooth Operator Vibes
When George Michael died, loads of stories came out about his generosity, including a contestant on a quiz show who lost everything and he gave her the amount of money she lost. He also used to work in a homeless shelter and set up a trust to give grants to disabled people to work. All the proceeds from various singles were donated to different charities, like war child, famine relief etc. And he did it all quietly.
#3 Quiet Strength Energy
Chadwick boseman dressing up in costume for make a wish kids- knowing he was going to die from cancer himself.
#4 Vacation Vibes Only
A common one on here but:
One of my favorite stories I’ve heard about Weird Al was when [sic] the moment he realized he had finally ‘made it.’ This was in the early 80’s.
He had been invited to a music industry party and wasn’t really sure if he would go or not. He didn’t think anyone knew about him or cared. When he got the party, he heard someone yell from across the room, “Holy s**t! It’s Weird Al! Weird Al is here!”
He looked over and saw it was actually Paul McCartney who yelled it.
#5 Master of Disguise
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman helped take care of Mara Wilson while filming Matilda. At the time, Mara’s mom was dealing with breast cancer. Danny was able to get the movie completed and edited so Mara’s mom could see her daughter’s performance before she died.
#6 Serious Hero Mode
Henry Cavill turned up at his nephew’s school when he was getting grief for telling friends and teachers his Uncle was Superman.
#7 Squad Goals, Unleashed
Dave Bautista has 4 pit bulls and has them trained to run and hide instead of trying to protect him.
#8 Golden Hour Glow Up
My sister met Betty White at a cafe in 2015. She was having a rough day and Betty noticed sat with her for 30 minutes just chatting and sharing stories about her dogs. Changed her whole perspective.
#9 Stand-Up With A Twist
Robin Williams was famous for being friendly with and talking to fans, sometimes in between takes. On one occasion, he was talking with a man who mentioned his wife wished she could be there too but was in hospital for foot surgery. Robin had the man call her and he wished her good luck with the surgery.
#10 Quietly Intriguing Vibes
Keanu Reeves is a legit legend for giving up his seat on the subway and just being super down-to-earth despite being famous as hell. Dude’s a real-life angel.
#11 Effortless Chill Mode
Tom Hardy only follows one account on Instagram, and it’s a rescue/adoption agency for homeless dogs in Mexico City. He’s worked closely with them to get rescued homeless dogs adopted, and he’s in the process of adopting two himself.
#12 Caught Off Guard Moments
My favorite is a story Jim Nabors told about Andy Griffith.
Jim was, as everybody is aware of now, a gay man. But back in 1959 that was career ending in Hollywood unless you really stayed deep in the closet. Jim was about as open as you could be back then, and it cost him many roles. Well, he auditioned for the role of Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Griffith offered him the part. Jim decided before he would accept the role, Andy Griffith deserved to know the truth about his sexuality and understand the blowback he might be in for if it became public.
So, Jim and Andy went out to dinner. After some small talk Jim worked up the courage to tell Andy, figuring he was about to lose another big role. To his surprise Andy reared back his head and started laughing. This was the last reaction Jim expected and wasn’t sure if it was good or bad. But after a few moments Andy wiped the tears of laughter from his eyes and responded, “Of course you’re gay! I knew that the second you walked on the set, everybody knew it, and we don’t care, so do you want the role or not?” And that was it, Jim accepted the role and the rest is history.
#13 Quietly Crushing It
For every movie Robin Williams was in, he made the studio behind it hand out jobs to at least ten homeless people. He ended up helping no more than 1520 homeless people. What a caring man.
#14 Electric Elegance
Prince was giving large amounts of money to charities but never publicized any of it because he thought that it was immoral to get praised for it. .
#15 Quiet Confidence Mode
John Cena has granted over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Nobody else comes near his number.
#16 Master of the Quip
When the whole Tonight Show debacle went down, one of the main sticking points in negotiating Conan O’Brien’s exit package was Conan wanted massive severance packages for his staff. A lot of them worked with him in New York and came out with him to LA, and he knew they were the ones getting screwed over the most, seeing as to how they gave up their lives in New York for this.
#17 Mic Drop Moments
George Michael put on a concert for NHS nurses in order to thank the nurses who cared for his mother, who died of cancer in 1997. He performed an eclectic range of his hits at the free special thank you gig at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London in 2006. Class act.
#18 Quietly Legendary
When Sir Terry Pratchett was going to be knighted he forged his own sword because every knight should have a sword.
#19 Low-Key But Iconic
Keanu Reeves cured his sister’s leukemia. I mean he didn’t, but he paid for all of the research to be conducted on her specific type of leukemia so that it would be cured.
#20 Ready for a Mic Drop
Zach Galifianakis paid for an apartment for an elderly homeless woman and brought her as his red carpet date to the premiere of the hangover 3.
#21 Rocking the Spotlight
A woman went on the UK version of Deal or No Deal and wanted £15k for IVF treatment. She didn’t win nearly that much.
George Michael phoned the show the day after it aired and paid for her IVF treatment.
#22 Classic Sarcasm Mode Activated
Gene Wilder wanted his Alzheimer’s diagnosis kept from the public so kids could remember him as Willy Wonka.
#23 The Subtle Power Play
Gary Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation to help wounded veterans. One of the programs within it helps fund the construction of adapted smart homes and they’re given mortgage free. He also plays in the “Lt. Dan Band” to raise money for disabled veterans and ran Operation Iraqi Child for some time.
#24 Classic Action Face
When filming total recall (1990 version), arnold schwarzenegger noticed that michael ironside was always on the phone between takes. curious, arnold approached ironside to ask what was up and ironside mentioned his sister was sick with cancer and couldn’t really eat properly. so arnold had an hour long three-way phone conversation with her and advised her what exercises and diet to undertake to feel better. ironside and his sister have never forgotten the kindness from arnold.
#25 Classic Night, Low-Key Vibes
Rick Moranis left Hollywood to be a full time father.
#26 Rock Legends Reunited
Oh! That recent moment when Bon Jovi helped talk a lady down from jumping off a bridge? I think there were a couple other people as well.
#27 Chuckles and Chill
Adam Sandler (*allegedly)* cast Katie Holmes in Jack and Jill to give her space from Tom Cruise and purposely over-scheduled her during production despite a smaller role, so that she could have a credible excuse to keep Suri from Scientology for an extended period and protect themselves from harm or abuse tactics by higher-ups.
It’s reported that she was only able to successfully blindside Tom with the divorce because she had ample time and separation to prepare her legal proceedings in secret with her father and secure full sole custody of Suri and flee the church. Especially when not monitored by leadership or compromised by Tom leaking info when they otherwise would have kept a watchful eye on any transgressions and intervene—like they previously did with Nicole Kidman’s public divorce + fallout with her adopted children via a coordinated public smear / private psy ops campaign to incite a rift.
It should not be understated how skillfully and airtight the divorce proceedings were prepared and what a monumental uphill battle she was facing—and it likely only succeeded because Katie’s parents were fighting for her at every turn and her father was a very accomplished attorney himself.
#28 Confidence Wears Yellow
I always think about one time when Salma Hayek had a baby and she went on a UNICEF trip and when she encountered a young mother with a baby who needed milk, Salma didn’t hesitate, she breastfed that baby.
#29 Unexpected Confidence Boost
John Candy was a good cook, and he used to put on an apron and a chef’s toque and make pasta meals for the crew on the sets of his films.
#30 Unleashing the Stage Storm
The lead singer of Cannibal Corpse is an expert at arcade claw machines and gives the toys away to kids.
