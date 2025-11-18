Guy Wants To Stop Parents Of Wife’s Late Husband From Visiting Their Kid Due To Their Odd Comments

Getting married to a widow or widower requires a lot of love, empathy, and patience. The new partner must understand they can’t replace their significant other’s late spouse, and they might have to get used to how closely connected the widowed person is to their dead partner’s family.
This dad found the situation tough to handle. He felt awkward because the parents of his wife’s late husband visited his kids even more than his parents did. So he wondered if it would be okay to put his foot down.
More info: Reddit | Update 1 | Update 2
Husband feels uncomfortable because wife’s previous in-laws visit their baby way too much and keep bringing their late son up
Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that he has been married to his wife for 2 years and that they have a 1-year-old baby together, his wife had married young, but her first husband had passed away
Image credits: u/throwaway_4833k
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
The only problem was that he has felt suffocated by how often her dead husband’s parents come to visit, to stay over at their house, and how much they bring up their late son
Image credits: u/throwaway_4833k
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
The parents even made odd comments saying that the poster’s daughter resembled their son, which made the man feel uncomfortable
Image credits: u/throwaway_4833k
Eventually, his wife talked to her late partner’s parents, and they apologized for their actions and the comments they had made
The husband in this story may seem to dislike his wife’s bond with her dead husband’s parents, but that’s actually far from the truth. He explained that he was fine with her connection with them and did not mind if they came over every now and then, but a few of their actions had made him feel awkward.
Apparently, they would visit once a week and even stay over at times. He felt suffocated and like he couldn’t have quality alone time with his wife and daughter. The grieving parents also kept bringing up their deceased son and saying that the couple’s 1-year-old daughter resembled him. This must have been quite disconcerting for the husband, and he must not have liked those conversations.
Widowed people say that grief can make a person do odd things. When they realize that the person they loved is no more, they hold on even more strongly to things or memories connected to that individual. So even if the parents’ behavior seemed weird, it’s probably because they were mourning their only child and wanted to be as close as possible to his wife and her new baby.
Some commenters who were widowed could not accept the husband’s discomfort and felt that he was jealous of his wife’s previous marriage. He clarified that that was not the case at all and that he never felt “jealous or insecure.” He just didn’t like it when people implied that he was a replacement for his wife’s first husband or that his “daughter would have been ‘cuter’ if she had been someone else’s.”
Image credits: pch.vector (not the actual photo)
This whole situation shows that dating or marrying a widowed person can be difficult, and it requires a lot of care and adjustment. There might be many hurdles to overcome in terms of expectations or connecting with the dead person’s family and friends. Experts state that this kind of relationship dynamic might not be for everyone, and that’s okay as well.
In addition, the deceased person’s parents might find it hard to cope if their daughter or son-in-law wants to move on. Marjorie Brimley, a widow, explains that it’s best to explain the situation to your previous in-laws and slowly help them get used to it. It’s human to have mixed feelings about new partners.
Luckily, in this case, the poster’s wife had his back. She spoke to her previous in-laws and explained the situation. They were understanding and agreed to take a step back and even stop making comments about the child’s appearance. This conversation helped the man feel better and even enjoy some quality time with his daughter and wife.
Grief is really difficult, and it can make people act in odd ways. In a case like this, especially, it takes a lot of grace to understand both sides. Thankfully, the parents were understanding, and the husband was never mean to them.
What do you think about the situation and how it was handled? Would you have done anything differently if you were in the husband’s shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Netizens were glad that the story had a happy ending and that open and honest communication helped solve the problem
Follow Us