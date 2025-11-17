I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

by

Wild collaging is the act of taking pre-cut paper elements that you’ve chopped up at home out into the world, and placing them into whimsical scenes. Then you snap a photograph…. and that’s pretty much it. So grab a camera, grab some cutouts, and off you go! It’s wonderful fun and probably the easiest art form you’ll ever try, with almost instant results and gratification. Also known as locative collage, it’s practically a form of mixed-media collaging in that you’re using pieces of paper plus anything else you find on your walks. Wild collaging is a process that’s designed to be fleeting, and you only capture your art by camera which gives it an ephemeral dynamic.

More info: Instagram

#1 Knitting Roadway

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#2 Careful, Tiny Human!

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#3 Found Them

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#4 Oh, I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#5 Sunset Sisters

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#6 Sharing Roadway

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#7 Calorie Shifters

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#8 A Gentler Way

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#9 Burano Babe

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#10 She’s A Wildflower

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#11 Bathe Watch

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#12 Laying Roadway

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#13 Glen Dwellers

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#14 Matching Nature’s Style

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#15 Milkshake

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#16 I Dream Of You Amid The Flowers

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#17 The Ramblers

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#18 There’s No Mushroom Here

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#19 Piping Roadway

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#20 Cuppa

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#21 Broken Shell Boulevard

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#22 Flower Bathing

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#23 Rock Riders

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#24 She Lookin’ Pine

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#25 Burano Babe

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#26 The Limpet Collectors

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#27 A Wild Walk

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#28 Leaning

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#29 Autumn Stroll

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#30 The Pug Abides

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#31 Magic Mushroom Mike

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#32 Barbae

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#33 I’ll Set It Straight

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#34 Quarry Girl

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#35 Sheshells

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

#36 Gotta Tidy The Yard

I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Viral Video Captures A Group Of Outdoor Cats Stepping Inside A House For The First Time In Their Lives
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Plumber Shares 10 Honest Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
13 Reasons
13 Reasons Why Suicide Scene is Removed: It’s a Little Late
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2019
20 Amazing TV Pumpkin Carving Ideas for Halloween
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2013
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 10 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2022
Braless Dakota Johnson’s Sheer Gucci Dress Reveals More Than It Covers At Zurich Film Festival
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.