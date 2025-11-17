I Give New Lives To Old, Forgotten Photographs By Creating Collages With Them Surrounded By Nature (36 Pics)

Wild collaging is the act of taking pre-cut paper elements that you’ve chopped up at home out into the world, and placing them into whimsical scenes. Then you snap a photograph…. and that’s pretty much it. So grab a camera, grab some cutouts, and off you go! It’s wonderful fun and probably the easiest art form you’ll ever try, with almost instant results and gratification. Also known as locative collage, it’s practically a form of mixed-media collaging in that you’re using pieces of paper plus anything else you find on your walks. Wild collaging is a process that’s designed to be fleeting, and you only capture your art by camera which gives it an ephemeral dynamic.
More info: Instagram
#1 Knitting Roadway
#2 Careful, Tiny Human!
#3 Found Them
#4 Oh, I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
#5 Sunset Sisters
#6 Sharing Roadway
#7 Calorie Shifters
#8 A Gentler Way
#9 Burano Babe
#10 She’s A Wildflower
#11 Bathe Watch
#12 Laying Roadway
#13 Glen Dwellers
#14 Matching Nature’s Style
#15 Milkshake
#16 I Dream Of You Amid The Flowers
#17 The Ramblers
#18 There’s No Mushroom Here
#19 Piping Roadway
#20 Cuppa
#21 Broken Shell Boulevard
#22 Flower Bathing
#23 Rock Riders
#24 She Lookin’ Pine
#25 Burano Babe
#26 The Limpet Collectors
#27 A Wild Walk
#28 Leaning
#29 Autumn Stroll
#30 The Pug Abides
#31 Magic Mushroom Mike
#32 Barbae
#33 I’ll Set It Straight
#34 Quarry Girl
#35 Sheshells
#36 Gotta Tidy The Yard
Follow Us