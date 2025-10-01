Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Why the Severus Snape Actor Looks So Familiar

British actor Paapa Essiedu may not yet be a household name for film and television audiences, but there’s no denying that his face looks familiar. Like many actors before him, Essiedu’s acting journey wasn’t always rosy. However, over a decade since he made his acting debut, Essiedu landed his biggest role portraying Severus Snape on the long-awaited HBO fantasy series, Harry Potter.
Although not one of the show’s protagonists, Professor Severus Snape remains one of the franchise’s most iconic characters, thanks in no small part to the late English actor Alan Rickman’s portrayal in the Harry Potter Film series. With a career built on bold choices and dynamic performances, Paapa Essiedu’s rare ability to make every performance feel lived-in and unforgettable makes him an excellent pick to play Professor Snape. While his casting as a Black actor has left fans divided, here’s every major film and television role you might recognize Paapa Essiedu from.
Gangs of London (2020–2022)
Having begun his career in theater in 2012, Paapa Essiedu made his screen debut the following year on television. However, it wasn’t until 2020 that he arguably had his breakout role. Essiedu played Alexander Dumani in the British action thriller hit series Gangs of London. The show’s audiences would remember him as the intelligent and ambitious son of crime boss Edward “Ed” Dumani.
Essiedu’s Alex character is introduced as a sharp, well-educated figure. He initially appears more interested in his family’s legitimate business ventures than in the violent underworld. He’s positioned as the “future” of the Dumani family. However, as the show progressed, he became deeply entangled in the criminal and political power struggles that defined the show. Ultimately, Alex’s loyalty to his family clashed with his moral compass, and he found himself drawn further into the dangerous world he initially hoped to escape.
I May Destroy You (2020)
Fans of British black comedies may also remember Paapa Essiedu from his role as Kwame in I May Destroy You. His character was one of the central characters and Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) best friend. Kwame was a young, gay man navigating London’s nightlife and hookup culture. The show received critical acclaim, including nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations. It’s a must-watch for audiences looking to appreciate Essiedu’s talent, as well as Coel’s masterful performance. It is often one of the underrated British shows that flew under the radar in Hollywood.
Anne Boleyn (2021)
The following year, Paapa Essiedu co-starred alongside Jodie Turner-Smith in Channel 5’s British three-part psychological thriller series Anne Boleyn. As a historical drama, Essiedu portrayed English courtier and nobleman George Boleyn, Anne Boleyn’s (Turner-Smith) brother. The series is set in the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life, before her execution. Although the series received mixed critical reviews, it showcased Essiedu’s remarkable talent and versatility.
The Lazarus Project (2022–2023)
Audiences who missed Paapa Essiedu’s performance in Gangs of London were probably first introduced to the actor in The Lazarus Project. Essiedu led the British sci-fi thriller in his first major lead role. He played George, a man recruited into a secret organization. The organization had the power to turn back time whenever the world is faced with extinction-level threats. The Lazarus Project was critically acclaimed. Judging from the show’s success. The Lazarus Project became Essiedu’s international breakthrough role.
Genie (2023)
If there’s one movie audiences might remember Paapa Essiedu from, it’s probably the 2023 Christmas fantasy comedy Genie. He co-starred alongside Melissa McCarthy as Bernard Bottle. His character is a workaholic auction house employee whose life begins to unravel just before Christmas. However, he gets a chance at redemption when he encounters a genie. Although far from being critics’ favorite, it gave Essiedu exposure to film audiences. In the film, he plays a father who neglected his family for work and still got fired.
The Outrun (2024)
The following year, Paapa Essiedu starred in another noteworthy film, The Outrun. With a growing profile, Essiedu played Daynin, the ex-boyfriend of the lead character, Rona (Saoirse Ronan). Although not a major role, his character adds depth to Rona’s past, appearing in emotionally charged flashbacks. While it didn’t get wide publicity, The Outrun was a critical success. The movie is Paapa Essiedu‘s last-released role on the big screen.
