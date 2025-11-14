Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Daring Thing You Have Ever Done? (Closed)

Tell the panda community how brave you are by sharing your story of something daring you have done.
#1
i waited until my mom counted to three >:)
#2
I yell at my parents and grandpa when they say racist or homophobic things. I am not afraid to get in trouble for the sake of standing up for what’s right.
#3
I had to jump on a trampoline tower at the very top
I lived, but something died inside of me
#4
One time I went on a roller coaster. I did and I probably won’t ever again.
#5
Go down this slide at a water park that is a 280 ft drop and you go 30 mph. It was scary.
#6
Happened a few days ago.
Told one of my friends I was watching coming out tiktoks in front of my christian friend to see how she would react. She didn’t hear me :’D
#7
I ate 3 gummy bear vitamins instead of 2…
My mom flipped out………………………………..
(12yo now)
(6yo then)
#8
I have two, one isn’t about me but here they are:
1. Instead of sliding down that pole thingy on playgrounds, I jumped all the way down. 7 feet up maybe?
2. This ones I little long but pls read:
This kid in my class got really mad at my friend because my friend stole the tape from him, and the kid threw a chair at her and my friend yelled at him. Later, my teacher said to my friend, “you shouldn’t have yelled at him,” and my friend was like, “well he shouldn’t have thrown the chair at me!” My teacher called her by her full name and she got in really big trouble.
#9
i’ve done a few daring things
i talked to someone (i have really bad social anxiety and slight ptsd so even making eye contact sometimes triggers a panic attack)
i jumped off a (50ft/15.24meter) high train bridge into water when i was nine
i turned my camera on in a zoom meeting
and lastly
i rescued a cat from the streets, she was a local cat and was visibly pregnant, and it was snowing and i let her in my house, she’s been my cat for the past few years now, and her and her two little babies are the sweetest ever
#10
My dad and I have both tried a home grown ghost pepper…no regrets.
In 4th grade, all my friends would take the teachers phone and hide it in the classroom. She was the meanest teacher though from the start. We would also take the redirection sheets and hide them all over the place.
#11
I ate a marshmallow after my mom told me not to >:D
#12
My friend dared me to eat a whole lego block….Almost got surgery
#13
Once me and my freind snuck out of my house and brought a laser pointer and hid in some bushes. Then a cop drove by. We pointed said laser pointer at the driver and made him almost crash
#14
Moved to Japan with nothing but a baby and a bag of clothes and never regretted it.
#15
I ate a jalapeño pepper once.
#16
Before I start, I would like to say I have lost almost all innocence, because the most daring thing I’ve done was send nAuGhTy pics to someone…
#17
1. Well, my first one is one that my friend did. So basically we were playing truth or dare, and I asked “What’s the most dumbest thing you have ever done” and she said, “I dumbed my Starbucks coffee on a police car.” 2. It was time for school and my bus was gonna be here soon, and it felt as if I was getting completely rushed by my dad and step mom. And they kept saying “hurry hurry! Your gonna be late! You will be grounded if you don’t hurry up. Get your shoes on right now! HURRY ITS COMING!” And i looked at my dad and said, “OK OK STOP RUSHING ME GOSH DARN IT” and I knew that was my last day alive 😀✋
#18
my teacher said ” Fara! you are late AGAIN >:(”
and me whos busdriver basically goes on a world tour just to get to school with a smirk on my face in a challenging why said “and?”
Follow Us