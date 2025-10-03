If You Call Yourself A True ’90s Kid, We Dare You To Score 28/28 On This Pop Culture Quiz

The ’90s gave us some unforgettable moments. Boy & girl bands on every radio station. Cartoons that we never missed after school. Let’s not forget about the gadgets that felt like the future at the time! This was a decade full of wild trends, chart-topping hits, and even bigger nostalgia.

This quiz is all about testing how much of it you still remember. You’ll get 28 questions on music, movies, games, culture, and more.

If you’re up for more of that nostalgic feeling, check out Part 1 of this quiz, too!

Ready to jump back into the ’90s? Let’s go! 💿

