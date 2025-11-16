Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer’s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers

by

Recently, a story on Malicious Compliance went viral after a Redditor and worker from “the postal station from hell” shared an incident that happened while on duty. The author who goes by the handle TheExWhoDidntCare explained that she had a foot injury, which meant that “getting around is NOT easy for me,” while on a shift.

“Have a customer come in about an hour before closing, hands over two ‘Pick up your mail’ forms for certified letters,” the author wrote. As you may imagine, it wasn’t easy for her to move around to look for the letters in trays with hundreds of other letters like this. “So I hobbled to the longer-term storage area, about 10 feet from the door. I finally find both letters, and go to the window,” TheExWhoDidntCare recounted.

This is when the story takes a turn, because apparently, the customer was far from impressed for waiting three minutes to get his mail, which he said was “totally unacceptable” and now he wanted to speak to the manager. The author maliciously complied and set out on a journey to find the postmaster.

Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers

Image credits: pxhere (not the actual photo)

Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers

Many people thought how awesome it was to work for the post office and have a union behind your back

Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers

Others couldn’t wrap their head around the fact the customer was frustrated to wait a mere three minutes for the registered letter

Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers
Injured Postal Worker Maliciously Complies With This Rude Customer&#8217;s Demand, Teaches Him A Lesson About Not Messing With Union Workers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Pretends To Be Asleep In Passenger’s Assigned Seat, Throws Attitude When Asked To Move
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
Broken Branch Table
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Fox Saved From A Fur Farm Celebrates Its First Christmas Out Of Tiny Cage
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Describe Your Dream Life If You Were Given 1 Billion Dollars? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2015
81 Accidental Spills That Will Make You Look Twice
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.