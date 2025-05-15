Who is Eugene in ‘The Last of Us’ TV Series?

The character Eugene in The Last of Us was first mentioned in the show’s second season premiere. The episode saw the return of HBO’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning post-apocalyptic drama series. Adapted from Naughty Dog’s video game franchise, The Last of Us is currently one of television’s most successful video game-adapted series.
The Last of Us season 2 introduced several new characters. One character mentioned who has yet to make an appearance is Eugene. Although much isn’t known about Eugene in The Last of Us TV series as of episode 1 (“Future Days”), he’s a minor character who has a connection between Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and another new character, Gail (Catherine O’Hara).
Who is Eugene in The Last of Us Video Game?
While Eugene in The Last of Us series is an entirely new addition to its established characters, video gamers will recognize the name. Eugene is first introduced in Naughty Dog’s 2020 video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Although he doesn’t appear in person during gameplay, appearing only in a photograph, Eugene’s presence is felt through environmental storytelling, dialogue, and discovered items. In the video game, Eugene was a former member of the Fireflies, the military revolutionary group that opposed the military’s control during the early days of the Cordyceps outbreak.
Eugene eventually left the Fireflies and settled in Jackson, Wyoming, in a walled community led by Tommy, Joel’s younger brother, and Maria Miller. In Jackson, Eugene became known for his technical skills and survival knowledge, contributing to the town’s safety and development. One of the most memorable moments involving Eugene in the video game is when Ellie and Dina stumble upon his secret hideout beneath an old greenhouse. In the bunker, the duo found a fully functional power generator, surveillance equipment, a stash of adult magazines and movies, and evidence of Eugene’s past as a Firefly. Eugene’s death is mentioned early in The Last of Us Part II, having occurred before the game’s timeline.
Who is Eugene in The Last of Us TV Series?
The Last of Us video game and co-creator Neil Druckmann and series co-creator Craig Mazin decided to expand on Eugene’s character in the series. Eugene’s backstory in the show is that he’s deceased and was married to Catherine O’Hara’s Gail character, who’s Joel’s therapist. In a significant departure from the video game, the series reveals that Joel killed Eugene. Although discussions about him in the premiere don’t necessarily state why he was killed, it’s safe to assume Eugene was bitten and became infected, causing Joel to kill him. Gail, while confronting Joel during his therapy session, although expressing deep resentment towards him for killing her husband, admits, “I know you had no choice.”
Besides making snide remarks about Joel’s marijuana and whiskey offerings, Gail confronts him about how she truly feels. In the scene, she States,“It’s my first birthday without my husband in 41 years.” Then, she went further to state, “You shot and killed my husband. You killed Eugene. And I resent you for it. No. Maybe a little more than that. I hate you for it. I hate you for it. And yes, I know you had no choice. I know that. I know I should forgive you. Well, I’ve tried, and I can’t. Because of how you did it. And looking at your face, sitting in our home, makes me so fucking angry.” With the second season set five years after the first season’s events, Joel killed Eugene a year before. Audiences can expect flashback scenes in future episodes that explain why and how Joel killed Eugene.
Who plays Eugene in The Last of Us?
American actor Joe Pantoliano has been cast as Eugene in The Last of Us. His casting and addition is a minor milestone in the franchise as it’s the first time the character is portrayed by an actor, whether voice or in-person. Pantoliano has had an extensive career on stage and screen and has played several iconic roles. On television, he’s famously remembered for playing Ralph “Ralphie” Cifaretto on HBO’s Emmy-winning crime drama The Sopranos. He also played Captain Conrad Howard in Bad Boys (1995), reprising the character in all its sequels. Joe Pantoliano is also known for playing Cypher in The Matrix (1999).
