Nick Jonas And John Stamos Are Hilariously Trolling Each Other

It appears that Nick Jonas has eyes for another dark-haired beauty other than Priyanka Chopra – John Stamos. The pair have a bromance that began in the year 2018 and thing have been burnin’ up ever since. The famous actor was the first one to catch the lovebug, flaunting his admiration for the band on numerous occasions and from there, things took off.
What started as some innocent fashion nods from one of their ‘biggest fans’ flourished into full-on trolling between the actor and the singer, who starred alongside each other in the T.V series Scream Queens. The most recent prank idea came from Nick Jonas, and it shows this trolling war has levels, levels, levels, levels.
Singer Nick Jonas and Actor John Stamos may seem like an unlikely bromance but the two can’t stop adoringly trolling each other
Image credits: Stephen Lovekin
The Jonas Brothers announced that they were ending their six-year break this month, and it sent a giant nostalgia wave throughout the twenty-something community, but Stamos has proved he is not one of those fair-weather fans and has been photographed repeatedly in his Jo-Bros merch.
Image credits: JonasConcerts
This photo caught by paparazzi started things off, where the former Full House star was caught in a worn-out vintage t-shirt of the band at a rehearsal for a 4th of July concert with The Beach Boys in Washington D.C. in 2018. It’s safe to say he is pulling it off in a way most of us never could.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur
Here the 55-year-old actor took to the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards in October flaunting some more fan gear, dressed up with a black coat.
Image credits: nickjonas
Nick Jonas finally replied to Stamos on Instagram by posting a photo of himself sporting a hoodie with an image of the actor wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt, with the simple caption “It’s your move.”
Image credits: johnstamos
Naturally, Stamos wasn’t about to let this funny prank die and posted a photo of him getting close to Jonas, with a customized pillowcase that brought things to the fourth level of inception. He captioned it sweetly, “I had the craziest dream last night…” and gave a shoutout to the bands’ new #1 single ‘Sucker.’
Image credits: nickjonas
In response to this dreamy inception photo, Jonas posted a photo of him tucked in with a giant best friends forever-themed Stamos-Jonas blanket to celebrate his song hitting the top of the charts. It’s safe to say we are all suckers for this duo and their best pranks. We can’t wait to see what happens next, and perhaps we will see Stamos in a Jo-Bros video? You never know.
People were impressed with the level of trolling
And hoped to see it continue
Follow Us