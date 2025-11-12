I Spent Only 3$ To Make This Fairy House Out Of Trash

by

Hi, in this tutorial I show you how I made a fairy house lamp recycling some cardboard from an old box, egg cartons, pizza boxes, toilet paper tubes and two plastic bottles.

The only bought materials I used are the acrylic colors, the hot glue and the P.V.A. glue (less than 3$ in total). It took me about ten days to finish, including the drying time. Let me know what you think!

More info: youtube.com

After cutting the bottom of a bottle, I glued a piece of cardboard to it like this

By gluing old magazines to the bottle, I made the “foundation” of the house

I also used old egg cartons to make it sturdier

When the foundation is ready, it’s time to move further

Creating a carcass of the house using some cardboards and old pizza boxes

Making sure everything is stable

Gluing another bottle to the side of the house

This will be our little cell!

Taking care of the windows

Then, I poured some hot water onto the egg boxes and mixed everything together with PVA glue

I carefully applied the mass I’ve got onto the entire house

It should look something like this

Adding the final touches

Making the stairs…

…and the roof

Last but not least – painting everything!

Ta-da!

This is how the finished DIY fairy house looks like

You can see the entire process in the video below:

