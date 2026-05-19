Who Is Chaz Bono’s Wife Shara Blue Mathes? A Timeline Of Their Decades-Long Bond

Chaz Bono, Cher’s son with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono, exchanged vows with Shara Blue Mathes on March 8, 2026. Chaz and Shara have known each other for decades, but they only began dating in early 2017. The pair got hitched at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in the presence of family and friends, including Chaz’s famous mother, the goddess of pop.
The marriage is a milestone for Chaz, who has come a long way since he transitioned into a trans man. That was in the late 2000s. Earlier in 1994, when he identified as a lesbian, Chaz suffered the devastating death of her partner, Joan Stephens. She was so heartbroken that she embraced a self-destructive lifestyle documented in her 2003 memoir, The End of Innocence. He seems to have found his soulmate with Shara Blue Mathes. Who is she?
Shara Blue Mathes Is A Former Actress
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Chaz & Shara sharing their wedding cake while Cher watches proudly. ❤️ Chaz Bono (Sonny & Cher’s son) and Shara Blue Mathes were married on March 8, 2026 in Los Angeles. The two actually met as teenagers at an acting school in New York more than 40 years ago, reconnected in 2017, and their friendship eventually turned into love. A beautiful full-circle moment for the couple and their families. ✨️ via insta thecherplanet #Cher #ChazBono #wedding #motivation #lgbtq
Although she didn’t gain mainstream recognition, Chaz Bono’s wife once pursued an acting career. She played Stacey Hall in three episodes of Ron Leavitt and Michael G. Moye’s It’s Your Move, a teen comedy that ran on NBC from September 1984 to February 1985. This is the only role in Shara Blue Mathes’ acting resume. It seems she abandoned the profession after struggling to break into the industry. In October 2020, she shared a throwback picture of her time in Hollywood. It came with a caption that reads: “Riding the wave of Pilot Season Circa 1984 with Grant Heslov in Chad Lowe’s one-season sitcom wonder Spencer! Good times!”
According to sources close to the couple, Chaz Bono’s wife now dedicates her life to humanitarian and altruistic ventures. She began working as a sober companion to help people overcome their addictions after leaving the entertainment industry. Years later, she became a case manager for Homeless Health Care Los Angeles. She’s currently a team lead at Housing Works of California, a non-profit organization that provides permanent supportive housing for the homeless in Los Angeles County.
Chaz Bono Met Shara Blues During Their Teenage Years And They Began Dating In 2017
My girlfriend @sharablue and I had a very Merry Christmas, I hope you did too. pic.twitter.com/zNw0FCTUcK
— Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) December 27, 2018
The couple has known each other for four decades. Their paths crossed as teenagers attending the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. After exchanging vows, Chaz shared a picture of their wedding, celebrating how far they’ve come. “After knowing each other for 40 years and being in a relationship for 9, Shara and I got married at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Sunday, March 8th,” he wrote.
The actor elaborated on his decades-long relationship with Shara in an interview with PEOPLE. “I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers,” he told the publication. “I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later.” Chaz described Shara Blues Mathes as his soul mate. “She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as a partner, my best friend, and the love of my life,” he said. “No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together,” added the actor.
Shara shares his enthusiasm. She shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram, describing Chaz as her longtime sweetheart. “This past weekend, I stepped into a real-life fairytale and married my longtime sweetheart,” she wrote. “It was the happiest, most magical wedding a bride could dream of.” While the marriage is Chaz Bono’s first, the same can’t be said for Shara.
Shara Blue Has A Son From Her Previous Marriage To Jason Mathes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFs_vFTgJ7K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
Chaz Bono isn’t Shara Blue Mathes’ first husband. She was once married to Jason Mathes, a former actor known for playing Nerd in Richard Benjamin’s 1994 raunchy comedy, Milk Money. Like his ex-wife, Mathes struggled to find his footing in the competitive industry and eventually gave up the profession without appearing in any other project. Shara and Jason finalized their divorce in April 2021, over three years after the former actress reconnected and began dating Bono.
Shara’s marriage to Jason Mathes produced a son named Cooper James, who’s now an adult. When he turned 20 in December 2020, she celebrated him on Instagram, sharing his baby picture with a caption that reads, “20 years ago I gave birth to Cooper James! I love you and all that you are becoming.” Check out Mario Rodriguez, the actor behind the new $77 million sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry.
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