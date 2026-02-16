25 Iconic Movie Characters Based On Real People: Prove You Can Name Them All

by

In this quiz, we’re diving into 25 biographical movies that bring real-life figures to the big screen. From historical dramas to modern biopics, your challenge is to guess which famous person is being portrayed in each film. 💁‍♀️

Can you guess who Austin Butler embodies in his breakout role? Or which historical figure does Natalie Portman bring to life in the movie Jackie (2016)?

It’s time to see if you can match the movie to the famous real-life star it portrays. Let’s get started…🎥⭐

