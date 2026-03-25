Cheater Hides One Night Stand From BF, Friend Threatens To Expose Her, Finds Out A Horrible Secret

Cheating is probably the worst thing that a partner can do to you. Still, infidelity is one of the most common reasons couples break up, even before marriage. According to a 2017 study, 40% of unmarried couples report infidelity. But what is a friend to do when they get mixed up in the drama?
This is the dilemma that this woman faced. She witnessed her friend cheating on her BF with some random dude and had to watch her get happily engaged a few days later. She couldn’t keep living with the boyfriend since she was the one who introduced them. So, she decided to tell him, but then uncovered a secret that ultimately ruined her friendship.
A woman saw her friend cheat on her BF and accept a marriage proposal a few days later
Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)
When she confronted her about telling the truth, the friend begged her to keep her mouth shut
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: falalathrowaway201
The friend felt morally obligated to tell the truth, but also wanted to mind her own business
Commenters sided with the woman and urged her to expose the lying cheater: “Please don’t let this guy ruin his life”
Finally, she decided to tell the boyfriend – her friend – the truth
After the cheater girlfriend found out, she confessed something that definitely meant the friendship was over
Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: falalathrowaway201
“We just talked about random things and he thanked me for all of my support,” the woman wrote in the last update
“At least now you both know the kind of person that K really is. Good riddance,” people reacted
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