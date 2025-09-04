“America’s Next Top Model”: Luigi Mangione Shein Ad Goes Viral As Company Rushes To Take It Down

Fast fashion retailer Shein is under fire after netizens noticed something strange in one of its listings.
A product photo for a floral button-down shirt appeared to feature the face of Luigi Mangione, a man currently behind bars in New York for the alleged ass*ssination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The resemblance caused confusion online, with many asking how a jailed suspect could possibly be modeling shirts.
The ad’s strange resemblance to Luigi Mangione sparked confusion and interest
The ad, which circulated over Labor Day weekend, showed a man wearing an $11 floral button-down.
The model’s face looked eerily similar to Mangione, 27, who has been incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn since December.
Mangione is currently awaiting trial for the alleged m*rder of Thompson, making it impossible for him to have posed for the Shein ad legitimately.
Some speculated that the face was artificially generated, possibly the result of AI image creation, while others wondered if an old photo had been reused.
Either way, the uncanny resemblance shocked many, especially given the seriousness of Mangione’s charges.
Despite the controversy, the shirt listing nearly sold out before being pulled, according to TMZ.
The viral chatter amplified the bizarre coincidence, fueling interest and sarcasm from netizens.
“That’s messed up. I was about to buy a dozen shirts for every family member,” one commenter joked.
“This man doesn’t even know he’s Americas Next Top Model,” stated another.
“He signed a deal while he’s behind bars? Legend!” another commenter joked.
Shein blamed a third-party vendor for its Luigi Mangione ad gaffe
Shein later issued a statement about the matter, saying the company acted as soon as it learned about the apparent Mangione ad.
“The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery,” a spokesperson told TMZ.
“We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies.”
The company emphasized that it had no knowledge of how Mangione’s likeness ended up in the listing and promised to tighten controls.
Still, the incident raised questions about how third-party vendors could submit content to online marketplaces, and how quickly mistakes or oversights can go viral.
Magione’s legal team has not commented publicly on the Shein incident as of writing.
Despite the gaffe, the incident did catch a lot of attention online.
According to The Guardian, searches for “Luigi Mangione Shein” on Google spiked on Tuesday, as news of the controversial ad spread across social media.
Ironically enough, the controversial ad was quite positive for Shein too. By the time the “Men’s New Spring/Summer Short Sleeve Blue Ditsy Floral White Shirt” was pulled by the retailer, there was only one size left in stock.
Despite his actions, Luigi Mangione has become a folk hero of sorts for some netizens
The case of Shein’s apparent Luigi Mangione ad quickly became one of the most talked-about Labor Day stories online, blending true crime headlines with viral internet culture.
Many joked about the absurdity of the situation, while others questioned whether companies should be more transparent about how product images are sourced.
It also brought Luigi Mangione back into the headlines. In April, he pleaded not guilty to all federal counts, including m*rder and stalking.
Prosecutors have hinted that they would be pursuing the d*ath penalty if Mangione is found guilty.
Some netizens, however, have also framed Mangione as a folk hero of sorts, especially among those who are opposed to the United States’ healthcare system.
Mangione’s popularity has become so notable that some of his fans have rallied outside courthouses during his court appearances. Others have also contributed to his defense fund.
Online retailers such as Amazon and Etsy have observed a wave of merchandise bearing Mangione’s name as well, though the former has stated that it had removed such products from its website.
Mangione’s popularity was evident even in social media comments about Shein’s ad gaffe.
“Free Luigi!! Also, that’s my husband!! He didn’t do anything wrong,” one commenter wrote.
“He should be our national hero. Love you, my hero,” wrote another.
“Person of the year,” another commenter wrote.
