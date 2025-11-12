People Who Work With Animals Are Sharing Their Cutest Photos, And We Can’t Get Enough

Have you ever considered volunteering at an animal shelter? Millions of animals are in need of love and attention, and most of all, a new home! Volunteers are vitally important to shelters, many of which are overstretched and underfunded.

We here at Bored Panda compiled a list of pics taken by animal shelter volunteers, so you can see just how sweet it is to be surrounded by fluffballs while at work. After seeing these, you’ll definitely be inspired to go and help out. Don’t be fooled though, as appealing as spending time with animals may be, you will be asked to do all kinds of tasks. From admin and fundraising to cleaning the poop out of the kennels, there is much more to it than cuddling puppies!

Scroll down below to check out the pics for yourself, and for more info you can check out here and here.

#1 7 Years Ago I Was Raped & Diagnosed With PTSD. 6 Years Ago I Started Working With Wolves As A Form Of Therapy. Today I Run A Wolf Sanctuary And Have Healed More Than I Ever Imagined Possible

Image source: kalrizzien

#2 This Fluffy Boy Came Into The Shelter I Work At

Image source: lentilbeanz

#3 Rescue Shelter Volunteer Caught Taking A Cat Nap

Image source: cm40

#4 Working At An Animal Sanctuary

Image source: lnfinity

#5 I Work At An Animal Shelter, Today I Turned Around And Caught These Two Staring Me Down

Image source: bearddown

#6 The Kansas City Missouri Animal Shelter Is Celebrating Empty Kennels Thanks To A Record-Setting Weekend

Image source: rampaiger

#7 Busy Morning, Practising Our Nativity Play At The Shelter

Image source: Wags To Riches Pet Services – Mountsorrel

#8 My Daughter Volunteering At Our Local Shelter, Helping Feed The Puppies. She Was Taken Down And Overpowered By Adorableness

Image source: BellaBelly

#9 My Local Shelter Posted This Picture! Such A Sweetie Pie!

Image source: saltandburn

#10 My Local Animal Shelter Posted This Little Purrito

Image source: suzygreen

#11 The Cat Shelter I Volunteer With Has A Program That Brings Senior Cats To Visit Seniors In Nursing Homes. This Says It All

Image source: MichaelJFoxxy

#12 A Dog At The Shelter I Work At Is Teaching Me How To Smile

Image source: BloodFleshBones

#13 I Work For An Animal Shelter So Sometimes I Foster Kittens. Meet Sunflower

Image source: Shaydoggy

#14 Fox Loves Wildlife Sanctuary Worker

Image source: GallowBoob

#15 My Local Humane Society Has A Tough Time Getting Any Work Done Sometimes

Image source: grizzlyblake91

#16 My Friend Who Works At A Shelter Found Them Like This

Image source: ns156

#17 A Volunteer At Our Local Cat Rescue Turned On The Vacuum

Image source: Ski_ND

#18 I Fulfilled One Of My Life Dreams This Summer. I Got To Volunteer With Sloths!

Image source: brindlelindy

#19 I Was Photographing Dogs For The Humane Society And Out Of No Where, A Dog Attacked Me

Image source: jedimustafa

#20 Girlfriend Said It Was Therapeutic Working At The Humane Society

Image source: channelten

#21 I Volunteer At A Wildlife Sanctuary (England); Meet Raven, One Of Our Tame Foxes

Image source: Rebeccerr

#22 Volunteering At A Cat Rescue

Image source: NTX_cat_rescue

#23 I Volunteer At The Humane Society And This Girl Shook My Hand When I First Met Her! Dogs Are The Best

Image source: chipperblueberry

#24 This Is ‘Jinkies’. She Came To Our Animal Rescue Facility With Her Brother And Sister. She Has A Genetic Eye Condition Which Makes Her Partially Blind. That Doesn’t Stop Her Though

Image source: wildwondersutah

#25 Found This While Volunteering At An Animal Shelter

Image source: bharv32

#26 One Of My Local Rescues Posted This Photo Of A Kitten After His First Solid Food Meal

Image source: cardiganbuttons

#27 This Is What Life Is Like When You Volunteer At An Animal Sanctuary

Image source: lnfinity

#28 Sienna Paws At The Glass When Someone Walks By At The Shelter. She’s 13

Image source: lesmax

#29 My Mom Volunteers At A Shelter, She Came In And Found One Of The Puppies Like This

Image source: ShyneBox

#30 Just Started Volunteering At A Wildlife Center, Here Is A Young Raccoon With Two Broken Legs

Image source: scyice

#31 I Work At A Shelter… Met The Happiest Pup Yesterday

Image source: LaxTitan7

#32 When You Don’t Feel Well It Is Nice To Know There Is Someone There To Keep You Company. Thanks Echo

Image source: wildwondersutah

#33 This Shelter Takes Dogs Out For ‘Puppuccinos’ To Find Them New Homes

Image source: Kitsap Humane Society

#34 I Volunteer At A Wildlife Rehab. This Is Our 1 Y/o Beaver Giving Me A Hug Because She Missed Me Over The Winter. Or Maybe She Wanted The Apple I Had

Image source: Kiss_Me84

#35 Local Shelter Posted These Little Ones On FB. Titled “Golden Raindrops In April”

Image source: ridethepony93

#36 Expert Level Chill From The Local Shelter

Image source: Feverpig

#37 I Volunteer At The Local Shelter And This Cutie Came In Today

Image source: Missbrooooke

#38 I Got To Go To An Animal Rescue Today

Image source: encapsulatedstl

#39 First Time Volunteering At A Shelter In A Long Time… This One Fell Asleep In My Arms

Image source: noblee93

#40 A Fellow Volunteer Caught A Picture Of Me Getting A Hug And A Kiss From One Of The Friendlier Wolves At My Local Sanctuary

Image source: dulce_somnium

#41 Volunteered At The Humane Society Yesterday To Take Pictures Of The New Arrivals. This Little Guy Was Exceptionally Happy

Image source: silver516

#42 This Pupper Was Dropped Off At The Shelter Where I Work

Image source: OgreAoH

#43 I Volunteer At A Local Shelter. They Kept Telling Me That I Shouldn’t Hold Her Because She’s Shy And Doesn’t Like People. Then She Did This For About Ten Minutes While Refusing To Be Let Go

Image source: sykoprincess

#44 Just Look At Those Two Shelter Friends

Image source: trysparseliai

#45 My Local Shelter Just Posted The Most Miserable Cat In A Costume

Image source: nippycakes

#46 I Volunteer At A Local Rescue And This Happened

Image source: cycloptics

#47 This Little Pupper Was Ditched At My Local Animal Shelter.. After Hours.. In The Bushes

Image source: ginniper

#48 I Volunteer At Puppy Adoption Events. This Guy Was The Last In His Litter To Be Picked, So He Improvised A Cuddle Buddy

Image source: AnneeDroid

#49 I Work At A Doggy Daycare. Another Pup Dump!

Image source: ProfessionalPupperPetter

#50 I Volunteer At An Animal Shelter And This Little Guy Turned Up As A Stray

Image source: WhenSophieGetsAngry

#51 I Work At An Animal Shelter. This Good Boy Was My Office Buddy For The Day

Image source: lentilbeanz

#52 I Work At A Local Animal Shelter And Sometimes I’m Able To Capture Purrrfect Moments

Image source: coffinnail

#53 Before I Started Traveling, I Spent A Few Days A Week Volunteering With Rescue Dogs, Cats, Foxes, And “Trash Pandas”

Image source: alynetamir

#54 I Work At An Animal Shelter. We Pulled This Dog From A Local Animal Control Agency. She Was Kind Of Excited To Come With Us

Image source: alwayscatffeinated

#55 It’s A Wonder How We Get Any Work Done Around Here

Image source: CityHumane

#56 This 5-Week-Old Kitten Called Sugar Just Arrived At My Shelter. I Don’t Think She’ll Have To Wait Very Long To Find A Home Once She’s Old Enough

Image source: neorelic

#57 Look At This 2 Week Old Mofo, Look At Him! I Volunteer At A Cat Shelter, Meet Zander

Image source: tssc1

#58 This Is Armand From The Shelter I Work At

Image source: lustylovebird

#59 I Volunteer At A Shelter And One Of The Cats There Makes This Face At People

Image source: lauradiamandis

#60 The No Kill Shelter In My Town Just Posted This Photo

Image source: BitterRaven

#61 There’s This Amazing Cat Called Jaws At My Shelter Right Now

Image source: I_speak_Australian

#62 My Girlfriend Volunteers At An Animal Shelter And This Little Guy Came In This Morning!

Image source: Jobin1120

#63 I Volunteer At A Shelter. This Is One Of My Favorite Kitties: Sir Bob. He’s Been At The Shelter For Years And No One Has Adopted Him. How Can You Not Want That Face?

Image source: adraude

#64 My Local Shelter Just Posted This Picture Of A Baby Cow That’s Available For Adoption

Image source: reddit.com

#65 I Volunteer With Shelter Cats And We Just Got A Maine Coon Kitten. Meet Sebastian The Cute

Image source: lauradiamandis

#66 I Work In An Animal Shelter. This Is Meme, A Very Senior Cat Getting Love From A Volunteer

Image source: sariss85

#67 I’m A Photographer For A Shelter. This Is A Kitten Pooping In My Prop

Image source: adriftzealot

#68 I Work At An Animal Shelter. Caught This Moment Cleaning Cages

Image source: EazyJesus

#69 My Local Animal Shelter Just Got In A Litter Of Boxer Puppies

Image source: reddit.com

#70 I Volunteer At A Parrot Sanctuary, And All The Birds Think Of Us As Human Jungle Gyms

Image source: Peircen20

#71 From The Shelter I Volunteer At, Waiting To Be Adopted

Image source: AphroditBri

#72 A Cat At The Shelter I Volunteer At Looks Like A Baboon

Image source: weeitsvi

#73 “Of Course Dogs Can Fly!” – Rio

Image source: coloradoanimalrescue

#74 Meet Kane, A Happy, Deaf Dogo Argentino And Ex-Baitdog Used In Fighting Rings, Also The Newest Transfer To The Shelter Where I Work

Image source: amydur

#75 If I Survive Finals, I’m Spending My Summer At Shy Wolf Sanctuary With This Gorgeous Girl

Image source: ellerywolf

#76 My Mom Volunteers For An Animal Rescue. She Sent Me This

Image source: bminus

#77 We Went To Volunteer At The Shelter Today, And When I Tried To Put This Puppy Back In His Kennel, He Just Wasn’t Having It

Image source: cestalyne

#78 I Work For My Local Animal Shelter. One Of Our Dogs Went As A Banana. He Was The Star

Image source: cassie_dilla

#79 Many People Asked This Shelter To Save Even More “Farmed” Animals And This Is Their Rescued Little Pig Lino

Image source: rifugiomiletta

#80 Met This Cute Little Shar Pei Mix While Volunteering At A Local Shelter

Image source: Bonadia

#81 Oh! You’re Filming? Nice Kitten!

Image source: Demikmj

#82 Volunteering At At Puppy Shelter For The Holidays

Image source: nipag

#83 One Of The Perks Of Doing It For An Animal Shelter. This Guy Had My Heart Melting

Image source: Cloudpico

#84 Just Started Volunteering At The Local Animal Shelter And Was Not Prepared For The Cute Overload. This Greeted Me At First Sight

Image source: IdoWantOut

#85 This Little Nugget Of A Cat Is Why I Love Volunteering At The Animal Shelter

Image source: Unfuck_TheWorld

#86 You Too Can Make A Dog Look This Happy. Volunteer At Your Local Animal Shelter. This Is Linus At Austin Animal Center

Image source: glitch46

#87 The Local Shelter Brought In A Professional Photographer To Capture The Dogs’ Personalities. This One Is A Winner

Image source: emzieees

#88 Humane Society Adventures

Image source: Codeindigo

#89 I Volunteer At A Cat Shelter. I Thought You Might Enjoy Some Of The Cats I Work With

Image source: DrawMeLikeAFrenchGirl

#90 New Rescue We Got At The Animal Hospital I Work At

Image source: beastlygasm

#91 Fostering 6 Kittens For The Humane Society. My Daughter Is Loving It

Image source: Maybethistime

#92 Volunteered At A Shelter. This Cat Has Seen Some Shit

Image source: IOnceWasLegend

#93 This Is Cheyenne, Which Must Mean “Derpy One” In Native American

Image source: cestalyne

#94 My Wife Works For The Humane Society And Just Had To Show Me One Of The New Additions To Their Adoption Program

Image source: unnecessarypoops

#95 This Is What Happens When You Have A Laser Pointer And Volunteer At An Animal Shelter

Image source: peacelise

#96 I Went To An Open House At The Cat Shelter My So Volunteers At

Image source: reddit.com

#97 A Couple Smiling Pitbull Puppies From The Shelter I Volunteer At!

Image source: tunelsnakes

#98 Started Volunteering At A Shelter Last Night

Image source: jenknick

#99 I Volunteer At The Animal Shelter, And This Is The Laziest Cat I’ve Ever Seen. This Is How She Was Drinking Water

Image source: PugZilla217

#100 I Volunteer At My Local Shelter, But Some Days I Can’t Tell Who Is Helping Whom

Image source: OmniaMors

#101 SPCA Kittens. This Is Why I Volunteer

Image source: CatsAreTasty

#102 I Volunteer At A Local Shelter. He Weighed 26 Pounds When He Arrived, And He Was A Giant Teddy Bear

Image source: cattywumpus

#103 When You Work At An Animal Shelter And A Littler Of 9 Puppies Comes In… Cuteness Will Ensue

Image source: Janetsnakeholewannabeeee

#104 My First Day Volunteering, I Think I’m Going To Love It Here

Image source: phoenixation

#105 A Real Life Sid

Image source: coloradoanimalrescue

#106 I Volunteer At A Kitty Shelter

Image source: imbadatpuns

#107 I Volunteer At An Animal Shelter. This Brother And Sister Gave Me Lots Of Feels

Image source: MichaelJFoxxy

#108 Volunteering At The Local Animal Rescue. There Are A Bonded Pair Of Huskies Here

Image source: andrewf5

#109 Love And Kisses From Shelter Dog

Image source: helpinganimalstosurvive

#110 He Loves To Be Held Like A Baby

Image source: justheanimalover

#111 I Volunteered At An Animal Shelter Yesterday. Two Words: Kitten Socializing

Image source: heybuddy93

#112 Dinner Time At Wild Wonders Utah! You Know It’s Good When It Gets All Over Your Face

Image source: wildwondersutah

#113 I Volunteer At A Dog Shelter On The Weekends. This Past Week They Got In Four German Sheppard Puppies

Image source: phill0406

#114 I Volunteer At An Animal Shelter And It’s My Job Every Day To Play With A Dozen Of Kittens

Image source: pecac

#115 I Volunteer For A Shelter And Take Pictures Of All Their Pets. This Is Probably The Most Interesting One Of Them All

Image source: calixe22

