Whoops: 21 Quirky Comics With Unpredictable Endings By This Norwegian Artist (New Pics)

If you are up for silliness, you’ve come to the right place!

Marius, the creator of “Whoops” comics from Norway, is continuing to make hilarious, quirky comics that definitely will keep you entertained with unpredictable plots and twists.

Previously, Marius shared that comics are a big deal in his home country and he was introduced to a huge collection of classics while growing up. That led him to create his very own cartoons early on in childhood.

So, without further ado, enjoy Marius’s sense of humor and for more information, read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
