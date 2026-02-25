“What Are These Board Directors Thinking?”: 117 Hilarious Pics Of Cats Gathering Together

by

We tend to think of cats as rather independent creatures, an image they appear happy to uphold, even when they are very insistent on cuddles due to the cold. But anyone who has more than one feline has possibly seen those strange moments when they gather as if discussing something.

The “Council of Cats” Instagram page is dedicated to sharing pictures from folks who found their furry friends having some sort of adorable group meeting. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share what you think is on their agenda in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram

#1 The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#2 The Council Is About To Drop The Hottest Mixtape Of The Next 10 Years

Image source: SemiAnonymousGuy

#3 The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets

Image source: Thenadamgoes

#4 Do You Have Time To Speak About Our Lack Of Treats In The Last Five Minutes?

Image source: Sailing-Security-Guy

#5 Lily And The Void Army

Image source: Sailing-Security-Guy

#6 What Bad Advice Is She Whispering In His Ear? 😼

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#7 The Council Holds A Summit With A Delegation From A Neighboring Jurisdiction

Image source: DrySolutionMaybe

#8 Council Has Decided It’s Cat Nap Time

Image source: Timontwowheels

#9 The Council Has Been Turned Into Bread

Image source: Zyovraa

#10 I Interrupted The Council’s Daily Bird Watching Session To Take A Photo. I Was Immediately Asked To Leave

Image source: CatDwightMose

#11 The Dark Council

Image source: classicxariaa

#12 What Are These Board Directors Thinking?

Image source: Ok-Scratch4838

#13 The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door

Image source: _Moneka_

#14 The Council Is Tired After Sleeping All Day

Image source: PaleontologistOld230

#15 A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter

Image source: liefieblue

#16 The Council Is Recharging

Image source: _krikket_

#17 “Clearly There’s Nothing To See Here.”

Image source: theonewhoknocks9690

#18 I Had The Audacity To Open A Can Of Tuna

Image source: SnooGiraffes9169

#19 What Do You Want From Us Exactly?

Image source: camichulaa

#20 Theyre Chilling On A Motorcycles 👍

Image source: UpstairsSuperb9527

#21 Convening To Evaluate A New Foster Friend

Image source: ItsSkibidiLitMyGuys

#22 A Very Important (Yet Adorable) Council Meeting 🧺

Image source: TheBrofurhood

#23 The Council Was Displeased I Walk Past As They Slumbered

Image source: nicktheasian12

#24 I Think I Interrupted A Council Deliberation 🐈

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#25 Today’s Council Meeting Is On Top Of The Laundry That Needs Folded

Image source: meowmeowkittymix

#26 This Council Is Not A Fan Of Daylight Saving Time

Image source: pbarcher

#27 My Council

Image source: Specialist-Jello7544

#28 The Gangs All Here

Image source: toscanius

#29 Very Rare Shot Of All Four

Image source: StarinFL

#30 Council Of Kittens Are Judging :|

Image source: Enscrum

#31 Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

Image source: Vast-Savings2589

#32 The Council Has Voted And No, I’m Not Allowed To Finish Making The Bed

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#33 The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough

Image source: Lenawee

#34 Be Very Very Quiet, The Council Is Hunting Rabbit!

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#35 The Council Plotting And Planning

Image source: CoconuttPete

#36 Caught The Coven Together

Image source: averysoftawoo

#37 The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor

Image source: EarthDragon_88

#38 The Swarm

Image source: Free-Newt-3730

#39 The Foster Kittens Feel Left Out

Image source: Good_morning99

#40 The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood

Image source: Anda_Panda_Shelter

#41 The Council Would Like To Know Why You Are So Late Getting Home

Image source: queenofthekumquats

#42 Coucil Is Asleep

Image source: dietcokedisciple

#43 The Tribunal Of Tail Fluff Convenes

Image source: Galatic_Kitty

#44 The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers

Image source: Accomplished-Hour504

#45 The Council Wants A Snack

Image source: opheliaschnapps

#46 The Council Has Demands

Image source: Kodama24

#47 Can’t Tell If I’m Invited To This Meeting

Image source: ayakoka

#48 The Best Of Enemies

Image source: Rik2428

#49 The Council Has Decided That I Will Not Be Going To The Gym

Image source: IraGilliganTax

#50 I Need To Go To The Bathroom 😬

Image source: merisor

#51 The Council Has Come To An Agreement On How To Share The Cat Tree

Image source: Thenadamgoes

#52 Neighbourhood Watch – The Morning Shift

Image source: Illustrious-Buddy941

#53 The Council Arrives After A Long Voyage At Sea

Image source: littlepie_

#54 Nervous For My Meeting With The Council

Image source: PoeCollector64

#55 The Council Is Ready For A Game Night

Image source: Substantial-Ship9986

#56 What The Hell Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet

Image source: Substantial-Ship9986

#57 The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy

Image source: BearClowder

#58 7 Eyes At 2am

Image source: Budget_Raisin_42

#59 The Council Will Now Decide Your Fate

Image source: EnvironmentOk2700

#60 Surrounded By Cuddles And Condolences From The Cat Council

Image source: Correct_Style_9735

#61 The Council Is Synchronized

Image source: mandekay

#62 The Council Greeted Me This Morning!

Image source: PossibleIncrease3468

#63 Biscuit Factory Is Open!

Image source: nicktheasian12

#64 The Council Has Choosen One Bed In The Whole House

Image source: KaitekiKatherine

#65 I Have Been Called Forth By The Council

Image source: geniebird

#66 The Council Of Feral Cats Is Enthralled With A Tale Of Greed And Lust

Image source: IAmHerdingCatz

#67 My Mod Quad Was Directed Here From Bonded Pairs

Image source: LRSartist

#68 The Council Needs A Bigger Office

Image source: Environmental-Meet40

#69 What Do You Think They Are Talking About?

Image source: HikeNSnorkel

#70 The Council Said I Can’t Sit With Them 🥲

Image source: allison_wunderland35

#71 They Want To Make Me An Offer I Can’t Refuse

Image source: Rik2428

#72 You’ve Heard Too Much… The Council Now Has To Make You Disappear

Image source: Environmental-Meet40

#73 The Council Unanimously Blocked Me From Putting New Bedsheets On

Image source: cheeseburgercats

#74 The Counsel Has Spoken. The Dog Will Be Sacrificed To The Squirrels

Image source: Trash_dad_420

#75 Whiskered Wisdom Has Been Dispensed

Image source: [deleted]

#76 The Council Is Assessing The (Very Exciting) Prospect Of A Birb Invasion

Image source: [deleted]

#77 The Council Has Decided You’ll Be Sleeping Elsewhere

Image source: afoolandhermonkey

#78 I Accidentally Interrupted Their Ritual 🧙🏻‍♀️

Image source: witchywoman96

#79 The Council Asked Me To Stop By The Office For A Quick Talk, Should I Be Worried?

Image source: brnnnnn

#80 It Appears I Have Offended The Council

Image source: Popular-Space6946

#81 The Council Rests

Image source: SmugglingPlums

#82 Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo

Image source: Standard_Passion_781

#83 I Interrupted The Council’s Naptime

Image source: KelzyrTheFirst

#84 The Council Had A Long Day

Image source: toriaanne

#85 The Council Determined It Was Treat Time. Now

Image source: ProudnotLoud

#86 Sus

Image source: michymichy02

#87 “Excuse Me Why Is There A Dog Here??” 😂😂

Image source: michymichy02

#88 Before You May Pass, You Must Solve Our Riddles Three

Image source: Hypaesthesia

#89 When The Neighbor Visits

Image source: toscanius

#90 I Was Told To Post Here My 5 Rescues (6th Is On The Other Sofa). What Do You Think?

Image source: violet_lorelei

#91 The Council Issues You A Formal Warning About Your Unauthorized Unaccompanied Use Of The Toilet

Image source: powerfulbirdcards

#92 The Council Petitions For Increased Treat Subsidization. Wwyd?

Image source: Calochorta

#93 They Started To Sleep In Dishes Drying Rack 🤷‍♀️ Dishes Are Drying I Guess 😸

Image source: violet_lorelei

#94 I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn’t Left My Side Since

Image source: Kodama24

#95 Ginger Council

Image source: Psychottorney

#96 Assembly At Mocha Cat Cafe In Tokyo

Image source: Spiritual-Yoghurt58

#97 The Void Council Has Gathered

Image source: ForsakenedRealm

#98 Should I Be Worried?

Image source: CatDaddyWhisper

#99 Gulp… Not Threatening At All!

Image source: SnooGiraffes9169

#100 The Council Will Only Tolerate Each Other On Move-In Day

Image source: Catgod1996

#101 The Council Has Determined That It Is “Their” Pants

Image source: BearClowder

#102 We’re Tired Of Focusing On The Camera

Image source: YYCBALLET

#103 The Council Disapproves

Image source: macrhea69

#104 Being Escorted Out Of The Tuxedo Council (I Was Underdressed)

Image source: Liar_George

#105 Our Guest Room, My Sister In Law Took This Picture

Image source: CatDaddyWhisper

#106 Council Of Cats In The Mancave

Image source: jalenjandro

#107 Full Attendance!! …now What?

Image source: Laney20

#108 My Very Own Cooking Judges

Image source: DeaLuz

#109 The Council Has Followed Me Into The Hallway… Should I Be Nervous?

Image source: alexundefined

#110 Mama And Her Babies

Image source: Enbb88

#111 They Deserve The Best. I Love Them… Let’s Pray We Find Good Homes For Our Furry Babies

Image source: [deleted]

#112 The Council Is Shook That I Did Not Adhere To The Dress Code

Image source: Professional_Song419

#113 The Council Demands I Get The Special Toy Out

Image source: Dependent-Raccoon308

#114 Council Had A Heart-To-Heart Meeting Today

Image source: nicktheasian12

#115 I Can’t Even Pee In Peace

Image source: Valuable_Hunt8468

#116 The Council Have Spotted The Treats

Image source: solemnisland

#117 Look, Is It That Hard To Get Together For A Committee Board Meeting?

Image source: Alert_Ease_7129

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
