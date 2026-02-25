“What Are These Board Directors Thinking?”: 117 Hilarious Pics Of Cats Gathering Together

We tend to think of cats as rather independent creatures, an image they appear happy to uphold, even when they are very insistent on cuddles due to the cold. But anyone who has more than one feline has possibly seen those strange moments when they gather as if discussing something.
The “Council of Cats” Instagram page is dedicated to sharing pictures from folks who found their furry friends having some sort of adorable group meeting. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share what you think is on their agenda in the comments down below.
More info: Instagram
#1 The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#2 The Council Is About To Drop The Hottest Mixtape Of The Next 10 Years
Image source: SemiAnonymousGuy
#3 The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets
Image source: Thenadamgoes
#4 Do You Have Time To Speak About Our Lack Of Treats In The Last Five Minutes?
Image source: Sailing-Security-Guy
#5 Lily And The Void Army
Image source: Sailing-Security-Guy
#6 What Bad Advice Is She Whispering In His Ear? 😼
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#7 The Council Holds A Summit With A Delegation From A Neighboring Jurisdiction
Image source: DrySolutionMaybe
#8 Council Has Decided It’s Cat Nap Time
Image source: Timontwowheels
#9 The Council Has Been Turned Into Bread
Image source: Zyovraa
#10 I Interrupted The Council’s Daily Bird Watching Session To Take A Photo. I Was Immediately Asked To Leave
Image source: CatDwightMose
#11 The Dark Council
Image source: classicxariaa
#12 What Are These Board Directors Thinking?
Image source: Ok-Scratch4838
#13 The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door
Image source: _Moneka_
#14 The Council Is Tired After Sleeping All Day
Image source: PaleontologistOld230
#15 A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter
Image source: liefieblue
#16 The Council Is Recharging
Image source: _krikket_
#17 “Clearly There’s Nothing To See Here.”
Image source: theonewhoknocks9690
#18 I Had The Audacity To Open A Can Of Tuna
Image source: SnooGiraffes9169
#19 What Do You Want From Us Exactly?
Image source: camichulaa
#20 Theyre Chilling On A Motorcycles 👍
Image source: UpstairsSuperb9527
#21 Convening To Evaluate A New Foster Friend
Image source: ItsSkibidiLitMyGuys
#22 A Very Important (Yet Adorable) Council Meeting 🧺
Image source: TheBrofurhood
#23 The Council Was Displeased I Walk Past As They Slumbered
Image source: nicktheasian12
#24 I Think I Interrupted A Council Deliberation 🐈
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#25 Today’s Council Meeting Is On Top Of The Laundry That Needs Folded
Image source: meowmeowkittymix
#26 This Council Is Not A Fan Of Daylight Saving Time
Image source: pbarcher
#27 My Council
Image source: Specialist-Jello7544
#28 The Gangs All Here
Image source: toscanius
#29 Very Rare Shot Of All Four
Image source: StarinFL
#30 Council Of Kittens Are Judging :|
Image source: Enscrum
#31 Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub
Image source: Vast-Savings2589
#32 The Council Has Voted And No, I’m Not Allowed To Finish Making The Bed
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#33 The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough
Image source: Lenawee
#34 Be Very Very Quiet, The Council Is Hunting Rabbit!
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#35 The Council Plotting And Planning
Image source: CoconuttPete
#36 Caught The Coven Together
Image source: averysoftawoo
#37 The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor
Image source: EarthDragon_88
#38 The Swarm
Image source: Free-Newt-3730
#39 The Foster Kittens Feel Left Out
Image source: Good_morning99
#40 The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood
Image source: Anda_Panda_Shelter
#41 The Council Would Like To Know Why You Are So Late Getting Home
Image source: queenofthekumquats
#42 Coucil Is Asleep
Image source: dietcokedisciple
#43 The Tribunal Of Tail Fluff Convenes
Image source: Galatic_Kitty
#44 The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers
Image source: Accomplished-Hour504
#45 The Council Wants A Snack
Image source: opheliaschnapps
#46 The Council Has Demands
Image source: Kodama24
#47 Can’t Tell If I’m Invited To This Meeting
Image source: ayakoka
#48 The Best Of Enemies
Image source: Rik2428
#49 The Council Has Decided That I Will Not Be Going To The Gym
Image source: IraGilliganTax
#50 I Need To Go To The Bathroom 😬
Image source: merisor
#51 The Council Has Come To An Agreement On How To Share The Cat Tree
Image source: Thenadamgoes
#52 Neighbourhood Watch – The Morning Shift
Image source: Illustrious-Buddy941
#53 The Council Arrives After A Long Voyage At Sea
Image source: littlepie_
#54 Nervous For My Meeting With The Council
Image source: PoeCollector64
#55 The Council Is Ready For A Game Night
Image source: Substantial-Ship9986
#56 What The Hell Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet
Image source: Substantial-Ship9986
#57 The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy
Image source: BearClowder
#58 7 Eyes At 2am
Image source: Budget_Raisin_42
#59 The Council Will Now Decide Your Fate
Image source: EnvironmentOk2700
#60 Surrounded By Cuddles And Condolences From The Cat Council
Image source: Correct_Style_9735
#61 The Council Is Synchronized
Image source: mandekay
#62 The Council Greeted Me This Morning!
Image source: PossibleIncrease3468
#63 Biscuit Factory Is Open!
Image source: nicktheasian12
#64 The Council Has Choosen One Bed In The Whole House
Image source: KaitekiKatherine
#65 I Have Been Called Forth By The Council
Image source: geniebird
#66 The Council Of Feral Cats Is Enthralled With A Tale Of Greed And Lust
Image source: IAmHerdingCatz
#67 My Mod Quad Was Directed Here From Bonded Pairs
Image source: LRSartist
#68 The Council Needs A Bigger Office
Image source: Environmental-Meet40
#69 What Do You Think They Are Talking About?
Image source: HikeNSnorkel
#70 The Council Said I Can’t Sit With Them 🥲
Image source: allison_wunderland35
#71 They Want To Make Me An Offer I Can’t Refuse
Image source: Rik2428
#72 You’ve Heard Too Much… The Council Now Has To Make You Disappear
Image source: Environmental-Meet40
#73 The Council Unanimously Blocked Me From Putting New Bedsheets On
Image source: cheeseburgercats
#74 The Counsel Has Spoken. The Dog Will Be Sacrificed To The Squirrels
Image source: Trash_dad_420
#75 Whiskered Wisdom Has Been Dispensed
Image source: [deleted]
#76 The Council Is Assessing The (Very Exciting) Prospect Of A Birb Invasion
Image source: [deleted]
#77 The Council Has Decided You’ll Be Sleeping Elsewhere
Image source: afoolandhermonkey
#78 I Accidentally Interrupted Their Ritual 🧙🏻♀️
Image source: witchywoman96
#79 The Council Asked Me To Stop By The Office For A Quick Talk, Should I Be Worried?
Image source: brnnnnn
#80 It Appears I Have Offended The Council
Image source: Popular-Space6946
#81 The Council Rests
Image source: SmugglingPlums
#82 Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo
Image source: Standard_Passion_781
#83 I Interrupted The Council’s Naptime
Image source: KelzyrTheFirst
#84 The Council Had A Long Day
Image source: toriaanne
#85 The Council Determined It Was Treat Time. Now
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#86 Sus
Image source: michymichy02
#87 “Excuse Me Why Is There A Dog Here??” 😂😂
Image source: michymichy02
#88 Before You May Pass, You Must Solve Our Riddles Three
Image source: Hypaesthesia
#89 When The Neighbor Visits
Image source: toscanius
#90 I Was Told To Post Here My 5 Rescues (6th Is On The Other Sofa). What Do You Think?
Image source: violet_lorelei
#91 The Council Issues You A Formal Warning About Your Unauthorized Unaccompanied Use Of The Toilet
Image source: powerfulbirdcards
#92 The Council Petitions For Increased Treat Subsidization. Wwyd?
Image source: Calochorta
#93 They Started To Sleep In Dishes Drying Rack 🤷♀️ Dishes Are Drying I Guess 😸
Image source: violet_lorelei
#94 I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn’t Left My Side Since
Image source: Kodama24
#95 Ginger Council
Image source: Psychottorney
#96 Assembly At Mocha Cat Cafe In Tokyo
Image source: Spiritual-Yoghurt58
#97 The Void Council Has Gathered
Image source: ForsakenedRealm
#98 Should I Be Worried?
Image source: CatDaddyWhisper
#99 Gulp… Not Threatening At All!
Image source: SnooGiraffes9169
#100 The Council Will Only Tolerate Each Other On Move-In Day
Image source: Catgod1996
#101 The Council Has Determined That It Is “Their” Pants
Image source: BearClowder
#102 We’re Tired Of Focusing On The Camera
Image source: YYCBALLET
#103 The Council Disapproves
Image source: macrhea69
#104 Being Escorted Out Of The Tuxedo Council (I Was Underdressed)
Image source: Liar_George
#105 Our Guest Room, My Sister In Law Took This Picture
Image source: CatDaddyWhisper
#106 Council Of Cats In The Mancave
Image source: jalenjandro
#107 Full Attendance!! …now What?
Image source: Laney20
#108 My Very Own Cooking Judges
Image source: DeaLuz
#109 The Council Has Followed Me Into The Hallway… Should I Be Nervous?
Image source: alexundefined
#110 Mama And Her Babies
Image source: Enbb88
#111 They Deserve The Best. I Love Them… Let’s Pray We Find Good Homes For Our Furry Babies
Image source: [deleted]
#112 The Council Is Shook That I Did Not Adhere To The Dress Code
Image source: Professional_Song419
#113 The Council Demands I Get The Special Toy Out
Image source: Dependent-Raccoon308
#114 Council Had A Heart-To-Heart Meeting Today
Image source: nicktheasian12
#115 I Can’t Even Pee In Peace
Image source: Valuable_Hunt8468
#116 The Council Have Spotted The Treats
Image source: solemnisland
#117 Look, Is It That Hard To Get Together For A Committee Board Meeting?
Image source: Alert_Ease_7129
