I Illustrated The Sad Tale Of My Two Cute Puppies Who I Sadly Won’t See Grow Up

by

I have adopted 2 cute stray puppies, my brother, and his girlfriend were co-parents as well, it was a huge responsibility, but we fell in love with them completely.

But life is cruel, a disease took them away from us, and this is my sad story, if you can’t handle it, please close the link. But before you do that, please read my desperate message first.

Because of the lack of knowledge and money, the man who rescued the stray dogs didn’t bring them to the vet for vaccination which caused the whole pack (9 adult dog and 6 puppies) to be infected with the Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) – it’s fatal. An adult dog has a 60% chance to survive, but a young puppy has only 10%.

They gave us two puppies without knowing they were infected. Even though, we soon discovered the symptoms and brought them to the vet clinic… it was too late.

In Vietnam, we are lacking pet care, animal shelter and disease control protocols, many sick stray dogs are roaming the streets. We really hope to have better solutions for them, but right now Animal rescue is spontaneous and disorganized.

This comic is my prayer for my puppies.

