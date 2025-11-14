My Photo Series “Who Am I”

by

The project is my another installment of cooperation with the 5Medium Foundation, involving the activation of the senior community. I wanted to present current passions, unfulfilled dreams or hidden secrets using elements that the heroines of the series were to find themselves in their homes. These were recycled materials that lie in drawers, attics or basements, and at the same time illustrate the personality of the owner.

Each of my creations is an individual story about something important for the hero of the photo. Joanna always dreamed of being a nurse, hence the drugs in the costume. Irena loves to bake, that’s why sweets hit her bonnet. Ela photographed her whole life, which was used in the make-up using photo-related elements. I created costumes with my sister Agnieszka, and the end result is the colorful series WHO I AM, moving away from stereotypical thinking about seniors and age restrictions.

#1 Irena

#2 Ewa

#3 Bogusia

#4 Ela

#5 Grażyna

#6 Joasia

#7 Stenia

#8 Eliza

#9 Maria

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
