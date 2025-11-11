These Galaxy Donuts Will Take You To Outer Space

Our recent list of galaxy sweets is missing one important item. Galaxy donuts!
22-year-old Iranian confectioner Hedi Gh posted a picture of her otherworldly creation on Instagram and everyone went crazy. People wanted to know the recipe. Luckily, a few weeks later instagrammer Sam Melbourne posted the recipe along with her own vegan galaxy donuts. Sam says she made the galactic treats for her sick boyfriend.
How did she achieve the ‘galaxy’ effect? “This is quite hard to explain, but if you’ve ever done marbling as a kid using coloured dye it is essentially the same thing,” wrote Sam. Afterward, the baker dusted her donuts with vegan edible glitter. Too beautiful to eat, isn’t it?
Image credits: Sam Melbourne
Image credits: Sam Melbourne
Image credits: Hedi Gh
Image credits: Hedi Gh
